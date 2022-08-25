ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coos County, OR

Fir Grove Park Splash Pad open through Labor Day

ROSEBURG, Ore. — There’s still time this summer to cool off at the Fir Grove Park Splash Pad – a free way for the public to escape the heat predicted this week. The National Weather Service forecast calls for highs in the mid- to upper-90s for most of this week.
ROSEBURG, OR
Canyonville DMV set to resume regular hours after Labor Day

CANYONVILLE, Ore. — The Canyonville DMV office says they will resume their regular hours starting Tuesday, September 6, after the Labor Day holiday. The office will be open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., and Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., with a midday closure from 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Fire at Sutherlin Bi-Mart investigated as arson

SUTHERLIN, Ore. — A fire broke out Friday behind the Sutherlin Bi-Mart at around 4:00 p.m. before being put out by the Sutherlin Fire Department. Both Bi-Mart and the neighboring Shop Smart were evacuated and no one was injured. Sutherlin Police say they are investigating this as an arson.
An escaped horse causes vehicle crash

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a vehicle vs horse accident in the 6800 block of Lookingglass Road on August 27th. According to deputies, around 2:20 p.m. Saturday afternoon, a horse escaped its pasture and ran into the path of an oncoming vehicle.
