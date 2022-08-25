Read full article on original website
nbc16.com
Coos Bay School District has a new superintendent and she has big plans
COOS BAY, Ore. — Coos Bay School District opens up a new school year with a new superintendent, and she has big plans to strengthen the district by listening closely to the community. In July, Charis McGaughy took the helm of Coos Bay School District, and she has her...
nbc16.com
Fir Grove Park Splash Pad open through Labor Day
ROSEBURG, Ore. — There’s still time this summer to cool off at the Fir Grove Park Splash Pad – a free way for the public to escape the heat predicted this week. The National Weather Service forecast calls for highs in the mid- to upper-90s for most of this week.
nbc16.com
Air Quality Advisory for Curry, Josephine Counties due to Rum Creek Fire
Josephine and Curry Counties — The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory from Sunday, August 28 to Wednesday, August 31, for Josephine County and parts of Curry County due to smoke from the Rum Creek Fire. The Oregon DEQ and partner agencies will continue to...
nbc16.com
Canyonville DMV set to resume regular hours after Labor Day
CANYONVILLE, Ore. — The Canyonville DMV office says they will resume their regular hours starting Tuesday, September 6, after the Labor Day holiday. The office will be open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., and Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., with a midday closure from 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
nbc16.com
Fire at Sutherlin Bi-Mart investigated as arson
SUTHERLIN, Ore. — A fire broke out Friday behind the Sutherlin Bi-Mart at around 4:00 p.m. before being put out by the Sutherlin Fire Department. Both Bi-Mart and the neighboring Shop Smart were evacuated and no one was injured. Sutherlin Police say they are investigating this as an arson.
nbc16.com
An escaped horse causes vehicle crash
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a vehicle vs horse accident in the 6800 block of Lookingglass Road on August 27th. According to deputies, around 2:20 p.m. Saturday afternoon, a horse escaped its pasture and ran into the path of an oncoming vehicle.
