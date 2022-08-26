Read full article on original website
Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh finds homes for all its Envigo beagles
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - All the beagles Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh helped save from a breeding facility in Virginia have found their new forever homes. HARP was one of five Pittsburgh-area organizations that took in 21 beagles from the Envigo facility that was breeding beagles for medical research and had to surrender about 4,000 dogs. "The beagles under our care were introduced to a life of love that they had never known before," HARP said on Facebook Tuesday. The beagles also went to Animal Friends, where a few went up for adoption this past weekend, and to the Beaver County, Butler County and Washington Area humane societies. HARP said all the beagles it was caring for are now with loving and trusting families. "These families were ready to show these pups that a home full of love was meant for them, too," HARP wrote.
2 men accused in Cranberry Township smash-and-grab scheme
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two men from out of state are accused in a series of crimes that spanned across county lines. The investigation into suspected accomplices Le Terrence Johnson, of Georgia, and Derek Washington, of Florida, began earlier this month in Cranberry Township. According to a criminal complaint...
pittsburghmagazine.com
10 Pittsburgh Festivals This Fall You Won’t Want to Miss
As summertime wanes and the leaves begin to turn, a wide variety of festivals are returning to Pittsburgh — some for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic — to liven up the earliest days of fall. Whether you’re looking for celebrations of food, football,...
gwinnettforum.com
MYSTERY PHOTO: Let’s scare up a dozen correct answers for cream puff photo
While having some difficult Mystery Photos lately, this one ought to be a cream puff. Let’s see if at least a dozen readers can identify this mystery. If you know this picture, join others in sending in your answer to elliott@brack.net, and include your hometown. Berkeley Lake, quickly spotted...
PhillyBite
Best Seafood Restaurants in Pennsylvania
Look no further if you're searching for Philadelphia's best seafood restaurant. Read on to learn about Ocean Prime, Monterey Bay Fish Grotto, and Henry's Salt of the Sea. All of these restaurants feature fresh fish and seafood. Whether you're looking for a casual meal or a fine dining experience, these restaurants will meet all your expectations.
After couple's limo breaks down on way to wedding, Moon Township police step in
MOON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — When police are called to a wedding, it's usually not a call the bride and groom want to make.But for one couple, it saved their special day when their limo broke down. The corner of Beaver Grade Road and Thorn Run Road in Moon Township is just an ordinary intersection. But for Andrew and Rebecca Daniocek, it's now going to have a lifetime of memories. "At first, we didn't really know what was happening. Then we found out that it was broken down and we couldn't move, so we called the police," Andrew Daniocek said. Luckily...
pittsburghmagazine.com
The Front Porch Welcomes You Into This Mt. Lebanon Home
After meeting and marrying in Philadelphia, Brittany and Stephen Glenn set their sights on moving back to Pittsburgh a decade ago — but it didn’t come easily. The pair were living across the state when they fell in love with 60 Cedar Blvd., a five-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Mt. Lebanon.
msn.com
Exotic pets available for adoption in Pittsburgh
Compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Petfinder. Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available.
pghcitypaper.com
Free cake and coffee, food fests, and more Pittsburgh food news
Teachers have had a rough couple of years, so the least we can do as they prepare to head back to school is give them a free cup of coffee. On Thu., Sept. 1, participating Dunkin’ locations throughout Pittsburgh will treat educators to a free cup of medium coffee. Fall flavors are also returning to the donut chain, so teachers can get a Dunkin’ pumpkin flavor swirl either hot or iced.
Local mother, infant hospitalized after hit-and-run in Pitcairn
PITCAIRN, Pa. — A witness told Channel 11 he was talking to a woman about the dangers of their road moments before she was hit by a car. Now that woman and her two-year-old son are at Forbes Hospital. “I seen cars just shoom, I can hear them and...
Cookie company coming to Morgantown this week
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — There will be a new place to satisfy your sweet tooth in Morgantown soon. Crumbl Cookies is opening a new location. In a Facebook post Monday, the nationwide cookie chain announced that its Morgantown location will be opening on Friday, Sept. 2. According to its store locator, this will be the […]
wtae.com
Police ask public for help in locating missing juvenile from Westmoreland County
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — Police in New Kensington are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile who they are describing as a runaway. Seventeen-year-old Patience Johnson is believed to be in the Pittsburgh area. Police said she is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs...
msn.com
Southern Pennsylvania being scanned from the sky
Earthquake hazards, natural resources and groundwater are among the targets for aerial imaging flights across 21 counties in southern Pennsylvania that will continue through the end of the year. Areas of northern Maryland, northeastern West Virginia and northern Virginia also will be targeted by low-flying helicopters and airplanes in the...
SKYLIGHTS 2022: Here are the games we’re covering for Week 1
PITTSBURGH — The Skylights 2022 season continues with some great high school football match-ups in western Pennsylvania. Here are the games we’re covering this Friday on Skylights:. Upper St. Clair at North Hills. Steel Valley at Sto-Rox Laurel Highlands at Belle Vernon. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
wtae.com
Three teenagers from the Pittsburgh area taken to the hospital following Mercer County crash
SPRINGFIELD, Pa. — Three teenagers from the Pittsburgh area were taken to a hospital following a crash in Mercer County on Friday afternoon. The crash happened along Tower Road in Springfield Township. State police said it was raining at the time of the crash and the 18-year-old woman from...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Man dead after crashing into Jersey barrier on North Side
A man was killed Saturday night when his vehicle collided with a Jersey barrier on Pittsburgh’s North Side. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 30-year-old Anthony Nsemo of Pittsburgh. Police said Nsemo’s vehicle struck the barrier at the intersection of Ridge and Allegheny avenues shortly after...
1 dead in wrong-way crash in Westmoreland County
SOUTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) — One person was killed in a crash on Route 31 in South Huntingdon Township.The two-vehicle crash happened just before 6 a.m. on Mount Pleasant Road on Tuesday. The Westmoreland County Coroner's Office said Nathan Dzimiera was driving south in the northbound lane when another person driving north in the proper lane tried to avoid Dzimiera's vehicle but the two crashed in a "T-Bone type collision."
Here’s Where Von Maur Will Open Its First Pennsylvania Location in 2024
A Von Maur department store is coming to Pennsylvania. The Davenport, Iowa-based retailer announced on Tuesday that it will open a 118,000-square-foot store at South Hills Village in Pittsburgh in the fall of 2024, its first location in the Keystone State. The store will feature a selection of brand name and specialty apparel, shoes, accessories and gifts from brands like Bobbi Brown, Peter Millar, TravisMathew, Hammitt, Lilly Pulitzer, John Hardy and Vuori, among others, the company said. Located at the former Sears, renovations of the new two-level Von Maur store will begin this fall and will feature the company’s signature exterior brick façade...
Man hospitalized after shooting in Pittsburgh’s Troy Hill neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A man was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Troy Hill neighborhood. Allegheny County dispatchers confirmed that police and medics were called to the 1100 block of Brabec Street in Troy Hill at approximately 9:10 p.m. Sunday. Police said they found a man...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Sam
Sam is a handsome guy who has been with us for far too long – over 600 days! As he continues his journey toward finding a new family, Sam has taken part in an active training program with our Behavior staff to help with his daily medical needs including putting his paws up on a chair to receive his daily mousse treatment and staying still for important procedures like blood draws.
