Canton, MS

WLBT

Pearl River flooding impact felt near Old Canton Road neighborhoods

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many North Jackson neighborhoods are being flooded Monday morning and streets are covered with water. Many homes on Riverwood Drive and North Canton Club Drive are surrounded by water. The governor declared a state of emergency this weekend and Jackson’s mayor urged residents in low-lying areas...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Production cut at Jackson’s main water treatment plant due to Pearl River flooding

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson has had to cut water production at its main treatment plant due to flooding from the Pearl River. On Monday, the Pearl crested at 35.37 feet, more than 7 feet above flood stage. As a result, operators have had to make adjustments to the treatment process and have had to cut production there as a result of the change in the water’s chemical makeup brought about by that flooding.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

VIDEO: WLBT Storm Tracker shows extent of flooding across Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The WLBT Storm Tracker got a close-up look at the flooding impacting several neighborhoods across Jackson. First Alert Weather’s Branden Walker and Photographer Keith Honore rolled the tracker through the area around Harrow Drive near Old Canton Road neighborhoods. Mailboxes and cars were halfway under...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Residents travel to find clean water to bring home

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city has been under a boil water notice for more than a month. During that time, residents have had to boil their water before using it. As a result, cases of bottled water have now become hot commodities in Jackson. Residents lined up one by one at distribution sites trying to get their hands on a case.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Ross Barnett Reservior slows water release into lower Pearl

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Pearl River Valley Water Supply District has decreased the discharge from Barnett Reservoir to 45,000 CFS (cubic feet per second). That means the water intake to the Reservoir is lower than it was this weekend and additional reductions will take place throughout the next few days.
PEARL, MS
WLBT

MSDH issues alert ordering Jackson to ‘immediately cooperate’ with response teams over water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The new State Health Officer, Dr. Daniel P. Edney, has issued an emergency order that declares a public drinking water supply emergency in Jackson. It also orders the city to immediately cooperate with state response teams and contractors deployed to augment current staffing and to take remediation actions deemed necessary by the State Incident Commander.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: Showers and storms possible across the area today! Front pushes through Wednesday bringing much drier area. Greater rain chances return this weekend.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Tuesday. Conditions have been quiet. But we are warming up quickly. Highs are expected to reach into the low 90s with showers and continuing through the area. We are looking at a 50% chance of showers and storms to develop across the area. We are still keeping a close eye to the Pearl River as it continues to subside. Areas that are experiencing flooding are seeing areas return to normal slowly. So, it’s going to take some time.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

LIVE: Lumumba shares the latest updates on flooding in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and emergency management leaders are hosting a media briefing today to provide updates and information on flooding in the City of Jackson. Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Three students aboard JPS bus when it gets stuck in pothole

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson Public School bus got stuck in a pothole with three students on board Monday. Authorities say the incident occurred at 7:18 a.m. on Fortification and Prentiss. The bus driver attempted to avoid the pothole, however, the back tire hit it. According to authorities, a...
JACKSON, MS

