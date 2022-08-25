JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Tuesday. Conditions have been quiet. But we are warming up quickly. Highs are expected to reach into the low 90s with showers and continuing through the area. We are looking at a 50% chance of showers and storms to develop across the area. We are still keeping a close eye to the Pearl River as it continues to subside. Areas that are experiencing flooding are seeing areas return to normal slowly. So, it’s going to take some time.

JACKSON, MS ・ 15 HOURS AGO