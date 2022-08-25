Read full article on original website
Northeast Jackson residents return after flood asking should I stay or should I go
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Northeast Jackson residents are returning to their flood-prone properties after dodging a bullet when the Pearl River rose. Two mindsets move back to their homes, asking should I stay or should I go?. Some residents dread the return to the flood-prone neighborhood, but others say despite...
Pearl River flooding impact felt near Old Canton Road neighborhoods
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many North Jackson neighborhoods are being flooded Monday morning and streets are covered with water. Many homes on Riverwood Drive and North Canton Club Drive are surrounded by water. The governor declared a state of emergency this weekend and Jackson’s mayor urged residents in low-lying areas...
The Pearl River in Northeast Jackson has crested and is beginning to fall
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Pearl River in Northeast Jackson has crested and is beginning to fall. The river crested near 35.4 feet Monday morning and will begin to fall by end of the day. It is expected to fall below the flood stage late Thursday evening and continue falling...
Production cut at Jackson’s main water treatment plant due to Pearl River flooding
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson has had to cut water production at its main treatment plant due to flooding from the Pearl River. On Monday, the Pearl crested at 35.37 feet, more than 7 feet above flood stage. As a result, operators have had to make adjustments to the treatment process and have had to cut production there as a result of the change in the water’s chemical makeup brought about by that flooding.
VIDEO: WLBT Storm Tracker shows extent of flooding across Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The WLBT Storm Tracker got a close-up look at the flooding impacting several neighborhoods across Jackson. First Alert Weather’s Branden Walker and Photographer Keith Honore rolled the tracker through the area around Harrow Drive near Old Canton Road neighborhoods. Mailboxes and cars were halfway under...
Ridgeland mayor responds to questions over water system that is ‘isolated’ from Jackson’s water
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee issued a statement in response to questions the city has been receiving regarding its water system. McGee did not specify the calls into his office, but his statement clarified the difference between Jackson and Ridgeland’s water systems. “The Ridgeland drinking water...
Reservoir inflows crest; Pearl River Valley Water Supply District to hold discharge
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Pearl River Valley Water Supply District announced the Barnett Reservoir inflows crested on Sunday. However, authorities say there is still a lot of water that must flow downstream. After a conference call with the National Weather Service, the PRVWSD will hold the current discharge at...
Residents travel to find clean water to bring home
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city has been under a boil water notice for more than a month. During that time, residents have had to boil their water before using it. As a result, cases of bottled water have now become hot commodities in Jackson. Residents lined up one by one at distribution sites trying to get their hands on a case.
MEMA, National Guard to distribute water as city’s main water treatment plant fails
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The state is stepping in to help as Jackson’s water system is teetering on collapse. Gov. Tate Reeves held an emergency press conference Monday night, hours after Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said production at the city’s main treatment facility had been cut due to complications from Pearl River flooding.
Northeast Jackson residents prepare for potential flooding from the Pearl River
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With water creeping into parts of Northeast Jackson, both residents and public officials are trying to do their part to make sure homes and people are protected. As the Pearl River continues to rise, residents in Northeast Jackson are working to make sure there are plenty...
Ross Barnett Reservior slows water release into lower Pearl
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Pearl River Valley Water Supply District has decreased the discharge from Barnett Reservoir to 45,000 CFS (cubic feet per second). That means the water intake to the Reservoir is lower than it was this weekend and additional reductions will take place throughout the next few days.
City of Jackson announces water distributing locations/times for the coming week
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson has provided a list of water distribution locations and times for the coming week amid an ongoing water crisis in the Metro. This after Governor Tate Reeves issued a state of emergency due to the failures at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant, the city’s main treatment facility.
Boil water notice issued for Ross Barnett subdivisions on Pelahatchie water system
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Pearl River Valley Water Supply District issued a Boil Water Notice for Ross Barnett subdivisions on the Pelahatchie water system. This does not affect the town of Pelahatchie. PRVWSD says the notice was issued due to an 8‘’ broken water main causing loss of water...
MSDH issues alert ordering Jackson to ‘immediately cooperate’ with response teams over water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The new State Health Officer, Dr. Daniel P. Edney, has issued an emergency order that declares a public drinking water supply emergency in Jackson. It also orders the city to immediately cooperate with state response teams and contractors deployed to augment current staffing and to take remediation actions deemed necessary by the State Incident Commander.
Low water pressure at the Jackson medical mall causes entire air-conditioning system to shut down
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The executive director of the Jackson Medical Mall says they are making necessary changes after low water pressure inside the facility caused the entire air-condition system to shut down. “It’s a concealed tight building, and so we have to have circulating air to make sure folks...
First Alert Forecast: Showers and storms possible across the area today! Front pushes through Wednesday bringing much drier area. Greater rain chances return this weekend.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Tuesday. Conditions have been quiet. But we are warming up quickly. Highs are expected to reach into the low 90s with showers and continuing through the area. We are looking at a 50% chance of showers and storms to develop across the area. We are still keeping a close eye to the Pearl River as it continues to subside. Areas that are experiencing flooding are seeing areas return to normal slowly. So, it’s going to take some time.
Driver’s Service Bureau temporarily closing due to water emergency in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Driver’s Service Bureau, located at 1900 East Woodrow Wilson Avenue, is temporarily closing due to the water emergency in the city. Authorities say the staff at the Driver’s Service Bureau will relocate to the Pearl Office located at 3851 Highway 468 West. The location will be appointment only.
LIVE: Lumumba shares the latest updates on flooding in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and emergency management leaders are hosting a media briefing today to provide updates and information on flooding in the City of Jackson. Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Academy Sports in Flowood, Madison to give out free cases of bottled water to Jackson residents
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Academy Sports + Outdoors announced its Flowood and Madison locations will give out free cases of bottled water to Jackson residents. According to a press release, the giveaway will begin at 10 a.m. on August 31 and will continue until supplies run out. The press release...
Three students aboard JPS bus when it gets stuck in pothole
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson Public School bus got stuck in a pothole with three students on board Monday. Authorities say the incident occurred at 7:18 a.m. on Fortification and Prentiss. The bus driver attempted to avoid the pothole, however, the back tire hit it. According to authorities, a...
