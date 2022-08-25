Read full article on original website
KCBY
New Superintendent on what's ahead for Coos Bay School District
COOS BAY, Ore. — Coos Bay School District opens up a new school year with a new superintendent, and she has big plans to strengthen the district by listening closely to the community. In July, Charis McGaughy took the helm of Coos Bay School District, and she has her...
KCBY
Fishermen learn to face emergencies at sea through 2-day course
COOS BAY, Ore. — When things go wrong at sea, it may take time for first responders to reach those in trouble. That's why non-profit Charleston Fishing Families partnered with Oregon State University Sea Grant Extension Office to offer two days of free Coast Guard approved first aid and CPR classes.
beachconnection.net
S. Oregon Coast's Bandon Cranberry Festival Kicks Up a Colorful Storm of Taste, Music, Fun
(Bandon, Oregon) – One heckuva party will be happening shortly on the southern Oregon coast, as the 76th Annual Bandon Cranberry Festival hits the lovely little town, with lots of the red morsels and a tradition that's closing in on a century. The Bandon Chamber of Commerce puts together the big event every year, and this one takes place on September 9-11, with most events located in Bandon City Park. (Photo courtesy Bandon Visitors Center)
kcfmradio.com
Fatal Wreck Saturday; State of Emergency; 25K for Pioneer Museum
A Saturday morning wreck on Highway 126 claimed the life of a Florence Man. 39 year old Chad Colborn failed to negotiate a corner near milepost 29 when his Chevy Colorado left the roadway and struck a tree. The accident happened early, around 6:15 in the morning. another passenger in the vehicle Skeyla Wardrobe, 26, of Mapleton was transported via air ambulance with critical injuries. There were two other passengers 34 year old Shane Sprinkly and 24 year old Jaydon Woodruff of Eugene, both were transported with non-life threatening injuries. The accident caused a closure of highway 126 for about 5 hours while the crash was investigated. Oregon State Police were assisted by West Lane Fire, Central Lane Fire and Rescue, Lane County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT.
KCBY
Temporary road closure on S.7th Street in Coos Bay; for the removal of dead trees
COOS BAY, Ore. — The city of Coos Bay has contracted with Patrick Myers Tree Service for the removal of dead Cedar trees in the Marshfield Pioneer Cemetery. City officials say the work will require to close down S.7th street between Hall and Ingersoll Avenues, on Wednesday, August 31.
KCBY
Air Quality Advisory for Curry, Josephine Counties due to Rum Creek Fire
Josephine and Curry Counties — The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory from Sunday, August 28 to Wednesday, August 31, for Josephine County and parts of Curry County due to smoke from the Rum Creek Fire. The Oregon DEQ and partner agencies will continue to...
oregontoday.net
Quake off South Coast, Aug. 29
A 3.3-magnitude earthquake was recorded between the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Sunday, Aug. 28. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Bandon.
kqennewsradio.com
DCSO ISSUES A SCAM ALERT
Staff with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Scam Alert. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell said their staff has been getting contacted from residents saying have received calls from people claiming to work for DCSO. Some names provided are actual Sheriff’s office staff members. In these interactions the person calling identifies themselves as a law enforcement officer and tells the person that they have missed jury duty, failed to pay a fine, or have a warrant for their arrest. Eventually the caller states the matter can be cleared up by paying the fines or fees with a Western Union, pre-loaded debit card or a gift card.
KCBY
Detours in the City of Reedsport as crews work to repair water line on Alder Avenue
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The City of Reedsport Water Department will be repairing a water line on Alder Avenue beginning at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 31. City officials say all residents on West Alder Place and East Alder Place who are on city water service will experience water outages until the repair is complete.
kqennewsradio.com
THREE DOLLAR GENERAL STORES REMAIN CLOSED, SUTHERLIN REOPENS
Three Dollar General stores in the area remain closed, after being shut down by Douglas County Building Department Director Bill Clemens in July. The Sutherlin location was allowed to reopen on Wednesday after electrical and permit issues were addressed. Information released by Douglas County government on Friday, said the closures...
oregontoday.net
Scam on Douglas Co. Phones, Aug. 30
kezi.com
Build-up of dead trees after wildfires increases fire risk, difficulty of firefighting, report says
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- A report commissioned by Douglas Timber Operators from fire historian Bob Zybach, PhD, predicts that dead trees left in place after forest fires will only lead to larger, more dangerous and more difficult to contain wildfires in the future. Zybach’s report, titled “A Growing Sea of Snags,”...
KCBY
Arson suspected in Sutherlin Bi-Mart fire
SUTHERLIN, Ore. — A fire broke out Friday behind the Sutherlin Bi-Mart at around 4:00 p.m. before being put out by the Sutherlin Fire Department. Both Bi-Mart and the neighboring Shop Smart were evacuated and no one was injured. Sutherlin Police say they are investigating this as an arson.
clayconews.com
clayconews.com
kpic
Sheriff: Dillard man dies in Hwy 42 crash
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Just before 1 p.m. Friday (Aug. 26, 2022), Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 42 near milepost 64. Police say a westbound Chevrolet pickup driven by Bruce Wayne Tims, 56, of Dillard, went into the ditch, through...
kpic
kezi.com
Douglas County man arrested after reportedly stealing vehicle, leading deputies on a pursuit
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. - An Oakland man was arrested after stealing a vehicle and leading police on a vehicle pursuit early Friday morning, police said. On Friday, at about 6:30 a.m., police said they received reports of a stolen vehicle from the S-mart on Highway 99N in Wilbur while the owner was still inside.
KDRV
Days Creek man found seriously injured seven hours after truck rolls down embankment
DAYS CREEK, Ore. -- A Days Creek man is seriously injured after the truck he was driving rolled 150 feet down an embankment, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said Steven Kremer, 57, of Days Creek was trapped in his pickup truck for more than seven hours from Friday night into Saturday morning before a neighbor heard him yelling for help.
kezi.com
