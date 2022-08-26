ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

Boy dies days after Hartwell crash that left driver dead

HARTWELL, Ohio (WKRC) - A toddler involved in a crash in Hartwell last week has died from his injuries. The Hamilton County Coroner said Luka Drummond, 1, died on Monday. Luka was the backseat passenger in a Kia Forte. Police say the driver of that car, Nancy Johnson, was driving southbound on Anthony Wayne when she crossed the centerline and struck a CRV headed northbound on August 25.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

1 injured in Silverton shooting

SILVERTON, Ohio (WKRC) - One person was hurt in a shooting in Silverton on Sunday. It happened on Ohio Avenue near Deer Park Avenue around 2:30 a.m. The victim's injuries were not life-threatening. Police have not said what happened or if they have any suspects.
SILVERTON, OH
WKRC

Springdale Police cancel alert for endangered missing woman

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Springdale Police have canceled an alert for a woman a day after she was reported missing. Marilyn Richardson, 75, walked away from her home on Red Maple Way around 8 a.m. on Monday. She has schizophrenia and bipolar disorder and was without her medications. Police were concerned for her safety.
SPRINGDALE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Avondale, OH
Local
Ohio Traffic
Cincinnati, OH
Traffic
City
Cincinnati, OH
WKRC

2 men sentenced in Over-The-Rhine fatal shooting

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Two men were sentenced Monday for their roles in a 2020 fatal shooting in Over-The-Rhine. The shooting happened near the corner of Moore and Walnut Street the night of Nov. 12, 2020. Police found 25-year-old Mheid Abeid suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Local woman survives shooting, but injury, finances are keeping her trapped in her home

WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - An innocent bystander was shot back in May in the West End. It happened on May 12 on Derrick Turnbow. Someone took an AR-15 and released 48 shots. One of those bullets struck 45-year-old Renay Jackson in the knee. Jackson said her whole life has been turned upside down by that terrifying day. Not only that but she said she’s stuck in the neighborhood that makes her feel unsafe.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Cpd
WKRC

Suspect accused of triggering Oakley SWAT standoff to face judge

OAKLEY, Ohio (WKRC) - The man accused of triggering an hours-long SWAT standoff in Oakley Friday is set to face a judge on Tuesday. Police were called to an apartment building on Millsbrae Avenue around 3:30 p.m. after someone reportedly called 911 and hung up. While inside, they say, 38-year-old...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

1 dead in Warren County crash

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A person is dead after a crash in Warren County Monday afternoon. The crash happened at 12:39 p.m. on SR 48. Ohio State Highway Patrol says Dario Tompkins, 66, drove off of the road, hit a culvert with his car and it overturned. He was...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Local woman accused of trying to kill mother during argument

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local woman was arraigned Monday morning after being accused of trying to kill her mother. The incident happened Sunday at a home on Framingham Drive near W Kemper Road. Police say 39-year-old Deanna Johnson started punching her mom after the two of them got into an...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

17-year-old charged with raping child

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A teenager was taken into custody after he was accused of raping a child. Authorities say 17-year-old Michael Jackson, III raped a girl under the age of 13. The crime allegedly happened some time between the beginning of February and the end of March. Jackson is being...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WKRC

CPD officer fired after using racial slur on duty

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Cincinnati Police officer was fired on Monday after an investigation showed that she used a racial slur while on duty. Officer Rose Valentino was caught through the audio on her body cam using the slur back in April while she was in uniform. The FOP now...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Adopt a Pet: Garbana & Dolph

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you're interested in adopting, reach out to SPCA Cincinnati. Give them a call at 513-541-6100 or visit their website for more information. SPCA Cincinnati Sharonville is open daily from noon to 6 p.m. and is located at:. 11900 Conrey Road. Cincinnati, OH 4524. In the video...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Suburban Cincinnati restaurant to permanently close

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A suburban Cincinnati restaurant is closing its doors just shy of its four-year anniversary in business. Wyoming's Station Family + BBQ announced in a Facebook post Sunday the restaurant at 400 Wyoming Ave. will close its doors after a final service on Oct. 1. The restaurant has been open since December 2018.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Controversy over casting underaged teen in local R-rated musical

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A local theater community is abuzz about a decision to cast a teenage boy in a musical about an alien transvestite from a transsexual planet. A production of the Rocky Horror Show is fighting critics long before its first dress rehearsal. The announcements were posted in...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WKRC

Solutions for common knee problems that cause pain, falls for many

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local doctors say as more of us are living longer, a common knee problem is causing a lot more pain and falls for many people. It is a common knee problem, especially in those with arthritis—a feeling that you never know when your knee is going to give out when you step on it.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy