ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant County, WA

‘Operation Net Nanny’ sting results in arrests of 7 suspected child predators in Grant County

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NVNKm_0hVgz9b600

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — A sting dubbed “Operation Net Nanny” in Grant County has resulted in the arrests of seven alleged child sexual predators.

The sting occurred over several days as part of Washington State Patrol’s Missing and Exploited Children Task Force, an Internet Crimes Against Children affiliate. The operation identifies those suspected of being involved in children’s sexual abuse and exploitation.

Grant County Prosecutor Kevin McCrae stated in part, “Individuals who abuse and steal the innocence of children, in person or online, are some of the most heinous and despicable crimes we deal with. The Grant County Prosecutor’s Office will continue to support these operations to ensure the safety of children in our community.”

It is the 19th operation since “Operation Net Nanny” began in August 2015.

Officials said the operation has netted a total of 301 arrests, and more than 31 children statewide have been rescued as a result of the efforts.

“While the internet is a powerful tool for us all, criminals using it to target our communities necessitates a need for this type of proactive investigations by our law enforcement troopers and partners in order to combat these horrible crimes,” said WSP Chief John R. Batiste. “This operation is aimed at protecting our vulnerable children and making our communities safer.”

Officials said the primary crimes that are being investigated are:

  • Attempted rape of a child in the second degree.
  • Communication with a minor for immoral purposes.
  • Sexual exploitation of a minor.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 7

Freya'sdottir X
4d ago

now release the names and photos. next, put them down so they can't victimize any more children.

Reply(1)
5
Related
ifiberone.com

Moses Lake man indicted on federal drug distribution charge

SPOKANE — A Moses Lake man is facing federal drug charges in connection to an undercover drug buy in March. Victor M. Rojas-Rivera was indicted in U.S. District Court in Spokane on a charge of distribution of 50 or more grams of methamphetamine, according to court records. Rojas-Rivera has pleaded not guilty, with a trial tentatively scheduled for Oct. 31.
MOSES LAKE, WA
kpq.com

Grant County Deputies Looking For Domestic Violence Suspect

Grant County deputies are looking for a domestic violence suspect they say ran away from the scene Monday afternoon. Deputies and sheriff’s K9 were searching an area one mile north of Ephrata along State Route 28 at Desert Villa mobile home park. The suspect is described as a white...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Man facing multiple charges in Aug. 17 police chase in Warden

WARDEN — A man who crashed into a parked car and nearly struck a house during a police pursuit of a stolen vehicle in Warden is facing multiple charges. Joseph M. Wallo, 18, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with two counts of second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission and one count each of felony eluding, third-degree theft and second-degree criminal trespassing.
WARDEN, WA
ifiberone.com

Troopers say Moses Lake woman avoids death, but not DUI in crash with tractor on I-90

MOSES LAKE - Troopers say a Moses Lake woman sustained only minor injuries despite the condition of her car after colliding with a tractor on I-90 Saturday. At around 10:30 a.m., state patrol officials say 33-year-old Brenda Cardenas Acuna of Moses Lake was going westward on I-90, two miles west of SR 17, when she approached a pilot truck and a tractor from behind.
MOSES LAKE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Grant County, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Grant County, WA
Crime & Safety
ncwlife.com

Seven arrested in Grant County in 'Net Nanny' online sting

EPHRATA — Three men from Moses Lake, one from Quincy and one from Omak are suspected of seeking sex with a minor child, after a Washington State Patrol sting operation aimed at online predators. The five were among seven men arrested in Grant County over the course of several...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Man shot in drive-by shooting Saturday in Wenatchee

WENATCHEE — A man was injured in a drive-by shooting Saturday evening in Wenatchee. Wenatchee police told NewsRadio 560 KPQ that the shooting occurred at about 7 p.m. in the 1600 block of South Mission Street. The victim, a Wenatchee man, was taken in a private vehicle to Central...
WENATCHEE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sting
ifiberone.com

GoFundMe created for 19-year-old killed in crash by wrong-way driver near Moses Lake

CASHMERE — A GoFundMe account has been started for a Cashmere woman who was killed in a head-on crash with a wrong-way driver near Moses Lake. Sierra R. Stoddard, 19, died on Aug. 25. She was driving her SUV west on I-90 when her vehicle was struck by a Dodge Ram pickup truck driving the wrong direction. State troopers say the driver, 47-year-old Jorge F. Sanchez, was driving impaired and he is expected to face a charge of vehicular homicide.
MOSES LAKE, WA
Fox News

Washington sheriff pleads guilty to covering up his son’s DUI crash

A former county sheriff in Washington state has pleaded guilty to charges relating to his role in trying to cover up his son’s alleged drunk driving crash. Former Lincoln County Sheriff Wade Magers pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of rendering criminal assistance in the third degree, KREM reported. He was sentenced to 40 hours of community service.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Net Nanny operation leads to 7 arrests

OLYMPIA – Seven men were arrested in Grant County over the course of several days as part of an operation identifying individuals allegedly involved in the sexual abuse and exploitation of children. This multi-day operation involved the Washington State Patrol (WSP), local Grant County law enforcement agencies and several partner agencies.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Predators#Net Nanny#Sexual Predators#Violent Crime#Wsp
ifiberone.com

Wrong way driver on I-90 near Moses Lake collides head-on with SUV, killing 19-year-old woman

MOSES LAKE — A 19-year-old woman was killed when her vehicle was struck by a pickup truck heading the wrong direction on Interstate 90 near Moses Lake. Jorge F. Sanchez, a 47-year-old Moses Lake man, was driving a 2011 Dodge Ram, pulling a utility trailer, eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-90 Thursday evening. State troopers say he collided head-on with a 2020 Honda CR-V.
MOSES LAKE, WA
kpq.com

Grant County Deputies Warn About Scam Second Time in Two Weeks

The Grant County Sheriff's Office is once again warning about a scam being experienced in the county. For the second time in two weeks, it's reminding the public about what it calls "The Imposter Scam", where people are receiving calls from imposters who claim to be from the sheriff's office.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
washingtonwaterfronts.com

0 W Woodin Ave Chelan, WA 98816

Chelan Real Estate at 0 W Woodin Ave Chelan, WA 98816. Description: The real estate listing at 0 W Woodin Ave Chelan, WA 98816 with the MLS# 1986776 has been on the Chelan market for 1 days. This property located in the Chelan subdivision is currently listed for $595,000. GeoCoordinates:
CHELAN, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
105K+
Followers
127K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy