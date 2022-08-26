Read full article on original website
SESM picks up sweep over GHEC-T-ML
SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s volleyball team put up a strong showing over Granada Huntley East Chain-Truman-Martin Luther to claim the 3-0 victory on Tuesday in Sleepy Eye. The Knights were led by Bella Hoffmann who finished with 10 kills, 15 set assists and...
Sleepy Eye overpowers Loyola in non-conference match up
SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Sleepy Eye volleyball team hosted Mankato Loyola in a non-conference clash on Tuesday in Sleepy Eye. The Indians defeated the Crusaders in a three-set sweep to claim victory.
MSU golf season begins today
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State University men’s golf season begins today and a recent poll shows where they stack up with other teams. MSU ranks 4th in the 2022-23 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Men’s Golf Preseason Poll. Minnesota State’s Ben Laffen was voted by the league...
Long John Silvers demolition begins
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Demolition of the former Long John Silver’s on Madison Avenue will start today. Long John Silver in Mankato closed in 2019 and it was only the second location in Minnesota. The site will now be home to Mankato’s second Scooter’s Coffee Drive Thru location; the...
Symphony on the Prairie returns for second year
Tee It Up for the Troops holds 11th fundraising event in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tee It Up for the Troops held its 11th fundraising event in Mankato Monday. The event was a golf tournament at the Mankato Golf Club, where community members and organizations showed their support for military veterans and their families. Alongside the tournament, the event had a...
South Central College debuts remodeled café, now open to public
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - South Central College debuted it’s recently remodeled café Monday. It serves breakfast and lunch to students, staff and the general public. It also offers quick service items and a new salad bar. The café is run by SCC’s culinary arts program.
Hwy 19 Winthrop bridge replacement project put on hold
WILLMAR, Minn. (KEYC) - The Highway 19 Winthrop bridge replacement has been delayed. The is delay is due to utility relocation issues. While the project was originally planned to start on Aug. 29, the schedule is being reevaluated and it’s possible that the project could get underway in mid-September.
16th annual Rock ‘n Roll Up Your Sleeve blood drive kicks off next week
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The American Red Cross is hosting its 16th annual Rock ‘n Roll Up Your Sleeve blood drive next week. Mankato area residents are invited to donate to help prevent a blood shortage. Donors can schedule an appointment to donate at Dave’s River Valley Harley-Davidson, the...
Construction set to begin on new Starbucks, Chipotle in North Mankato
KEYC News Now This Morning forecast update 8-29-22 - clipped version
Manufactured home taxes due date nearing for Blue Earth County
Virtual open house on Lookout Drive study closing today
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today is the last day to put your opinion in concerning the Lookout Drive corridor study. A virtual open house opened earlier in the month to give the public more information about the study and to provide their own input on a range of possible improvements to Lookout Drive.
Learn about the history of cinema in Mankato before National Cinema Day
Fake ID usage increasing amidst students coming back to campus
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With students returning from summer break, businesses have seen an uptick in fake ID’s. Mankato Public Safety has noticed a significant increase the trend among the younger generation. They say part of the reason for the increase is due to how easy they are to...
Scott County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing baby and mother
