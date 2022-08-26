ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

Comments / 0

Related
KEYC

SESM picks up sweep over GHEC-T-ML

SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s volleyball team put up a strong showing over Granada Huntley East Chain-Truman-Martin Luther to claim the 3-0 victory on Tuesday in Sleepy Eye. The Knights were led by Bella Hoffmann who finished with 10 kills, 15 set assists and...
SLEEPY EYE, MN
KEYC

MSU golf season begins today

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State University men’s golf season begins today and a recent poll shows where they stack up with other teams. MSU ranks 4th in the 2022-23 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Men’s Golf Preseason Poll. Minnesota State’s Ben Laffen was voted by the league...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Long John Silvers demolition begins

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Demolition of the former Long John Silver’s on Madison Avenue will start today. Long John Silver in Mankato closed in 2019 and it was only the second location in Minnesota. The site will now be home to Mankato’s second Scooter’s Coffee Drive Thru location; the...
MANKATO, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Minnesota Education
City
Mankato, MN
City
Marshall, MN
Mankato, MN
Education
Mankato, MN
Football
Mankato, MN
Sports
KEYC

Symphony on the Prairie returns for second year

South Central College debuted it’s recently remodeled café Monday. 16th annual Rock ‘n Roll Up Your Sleeve blood drive kicks off next week. Mankato area residents are invited to donate to help prevent a blood shortage. Eagle Lake woman on a mission to inspire others to donate...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Tee It Up for the Troops holds 11th fundraising event in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tee It Up for the Troops held its 11th fundraising event in Mankato Monday. The event was a golf tournament at the Mankato Golf Club, where community members and organizations showed their support for military veterans and their families. Alongside the tournament, the event had a...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Hwy 19 Winthrop bridge replacement project put on hold

WILLMAR, Minn. (KEYC) - The Highway 19 Winthrop bridge replacement has been delayed. The is delay is due to utility relocation issues. While the project was originally planned to start on Aug. 29, the schedule is being reevaluated and it’s possible that the project could get underway in mid-September.
WINTHROP, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
KEYC

KEYC News Now This Morning forecast update 8-29-22 - clipped version

Temperatures and humidity will slightly rise over the next few days before cooling back off a tad for Labor Day Weekend. South Central College debuts remodeled café, now open to public. Updated: 14 hours ago. South Central College debuted it’s recently remodeled café Monday. 16th annual Rock...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Manufactured home taxes due date nearing for Blue Earth County

Running for Rescues 5k held its fifth annual run and walk for local rescue shelters, adding two new shelters to its benefit list. Minnesota State is slated to start the season today with the Maverick Invitational in Faribault. Virtual open house on Lookout Drive study closing today. Updated: 7 hours...
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Culture Change#Hollywood Ending#American Football#Highschoolsports#Indians#The Big 9 Conference
KEYC

Virtual open house on Lookout Drive study closing today

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today is the last day to put your opinion in concerning the Lookout Drive corridor study. A virtual open house opened earlier in the month to give the public more information about the study and to provide their own input on a range of possible improvements to Lookout Drive.
NORTH MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Fake ID usage increasing amidst students coming back to campus

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With students returning from summer break, businesses have seen an uptick in fake ID’s. Mankato Public Safety has noticed a significant increase the trend among the younger generation. They say part of the reason for the increase is due to how easy they are to...
MANKATO, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy