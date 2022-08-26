ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura, CA

LA car wash workers are still waiting years for their back pay

Car washes have a long history of wage theft in California. In 2019, the state’s labor commissioner fined Playa Vista Car Wash $2.3 million for underpaying its workers. Three years later, workers still haven’t received any of that back pay. That’s according to an investigation by CalMatters.
3 cents per piece to hourly pay for CA garment workers: Will US follow?

The garment factory 9B Apparel in Huntington Park buzzes with the sound of needles stitching seams, as workers hunch over rows of machines to make jeans and denim jackets. They work hard, but unlike other garment workers, they’re earning minimum wage for every hour of their labor. While this might not be noteworthy in most industries, wage theft has long been the norm in the garment factories of Los Angeles.
OC animal shelter won't turn anyone away, even as they have less to give

The Animal Assistance League of Orange County (AALOC) is a no-kill shelter that helps lost or abandoned pets, and educates people on better pet care. They’re currently overseeing about 150 animals, says President Colleen McCammon. That includes 78 cats, two dogs, and four bunnies who are in-house, plus 38 cats in foster care and 25 dogs in foster care.
Let's Eat LA

This is the Best Donut in California

Locals love this mom-and-pop donut shop so much that Yelp found it had the best donut in California. What is the best donut in California? Let's find out / image: Adobe. You know the scene: you're driving down the highway, and you see a sign for a donut shop. You're hungry—but not just any kind of hungry. You want something special. Something that will make your day better, or at least make you feel like you've made the right decision when it comes to breakfast.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Exploring Africa in LA: A Little Ethiopia story (Part 1)

Producers: Shaka Mali Tafari and Anyel Zuberi Fields | Digital producers: Crissy Van Meter and Andrea Domanick. I turned 35 years old in April. Physically, I didn’t feel any different, but as I took stock of my life that day, my mind drifted to my early years – I had a really good childhood. It was a special time growing up as a young Rasta kid in 1990s Los Angeles. My old stomping ground of Venice, in particular, was a trip.
LOS ANGELES, CA
No more using rappers' lyrics against them in court: Aim of CA bill

California could soon have a law that protects rap lyrics and other creative expressions from being used against defendants in court cases. Democratic State Assemblyman Reginald Jones-Sawyer, who represents South LA, introduced the bill earlier this year. Gov. Gavin Newsom has until September 30 to sign it. It’s necessary now...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Hueneme Beach Festival draws a crowd

PORT HUENEME, Calif.-The Hueneme Beach Festival is on in Port Hueneme. It returned to the beach in a big way on Saturday. People enjoyed live music, merchant books and fun for the whole family. This year the city known for its so-called "Green Mile" on Channel Islands Blvd, had a Cannabis Cove for adults at The post Hueneme Beach Festival draws a crowd appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
PORT HUENEME, CA
Santa Barbara County Reports Highest Murder Rate Since 2015

The annual statewide reports on crime — including homicide, use of force, and juvenile justice statistics — were released earlier this week by the California Department of Justice, revealing details on Santa Barbara County’s crime rate in the midst of larger trends across the state. “Good data...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
A Larger Vision To Connect Los Angeles to Las Vegas Is Shaping Up

LOS ANGELES – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board today unanimously approved its membership in a new Joint Powers Authority to help deliver the High Desert Multipurpose Corridor Project. By News Desk. Concluding a months-long effort led by Supervisor Kathryn Barger. the new High Desert Corridor...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

