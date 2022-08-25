ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

Boy dies days after Hartwell crash that left driver dead

HARTWELL, Ohio (WKRC) - A toddler involved in a crash in Hartwell last week has died from his injuries. The Hamilton County Coroner said Luka Drummond, 1, died on Monday. Luka was the backseat passenger in a Kia Forte. Police say the driver of that car, Nancy Johnson, was driving southbound on Anthony Wayne when she crossed the centerline and struck a CRV headed northbound on August 25.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

1-year-old dies from Cincinnati crash that killed woman last week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 1-year-old boy has died following a crash in Cincinnati that also killed a 27-year-old driver last week, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Luka Drummond of Springfield Township was pronounced dead Monday at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

1 injured in Silverton shooting

SILVERTON, Ohio (WKRC) - One person was hurt in a shooting in Silverton on Sunday. It happened on Ohio Avenue near Deer Park Avenue around 2:30 a.m. The victim's injuries were not life-threatening. Police have not said what happened or if they have any suspects.
SILVERTON, OH
WKRC

1 dead in Warren County crash

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A person is dead after a crash in Warren County Monday afternoon. The crash happened at 12:39 p.m. on SR 48. Ohio State Highway Patrol says Dario Tompkins, 66, drove off of the road, hit a culvert with his car and it overturned. He was...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WCPO

Florence police investigating deadly pedestrian crash

FLORENCE, Ky. — Florence police are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash that happened Saturday night. The crash happened around 9:45 p.m. on US-42 near the intersection of Wetherington Boulevard. Florence police said when officers arrived, they found a driver of a pickup truck had crashed into a pedestrian in...
FLORENCE, KY
WKRC

Springdale Police cancel alert for endangered missing woman

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Springdale Police have canceled an alert for a woman a day after she was reported missing. Marilyn Richardson, 75, walked away from her home on Red Maple Way around 8 a.m. on Monday. She has schizophrenia and bipolar disorder and was without her medications. Police were concerned for her safety.
SPRINGDALE, OH
WKRC

Suspect accused of triggering Oakley SWAT standoff to face judge

OAKLEY, Ohio (WKRC) - The man accused of triggering an hours-long SWAT standoff in Oakley Friday is set to face a judge on Tuesday. Police were called to an apartment building on Millsbrae Avenue around 3:30 p.m. after someone reportedly called 911 and hung up. While inside, they say, 38-year-old...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

2 men sentenced in Over-The-Rhine fatal shooting

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Two men were sentenced Monday for their roles in a 2020 fatal shooting in Over-The-Rhine. The shooting happened near the corner of Moore and Walnut Street the night of Nov. 12, 2020. Police found 25-year-old Mheid Abeid suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Local woman accused of trying to kill mother during argument

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local woman was arraigned Monday morning after being accused of trying to kill her mother. The incident happened Sunday at a home on Framingham Drive near W Kemper Road. Police say 39-year-old Deanna Johnson started punching her mom after the two of them got into an...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Man arrested following deadly Boone County shooting

FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A man is dead and a suspect is in custody following a shooting that happened in Boone County Sunday, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they responded to the 100 block of Becky Court in Florence around 12:15 a.m. for the shooting.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WKRC

17-year-old charged with raping child

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A teenager was taken into custody after he was accused of raping a child. Authorities say 17-year-old Michael Jackson, III raped a girl under the age of 13. The crime allegedly happened some time between the beginning of February and the end of March. Jackson is being...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police: 1 critically injured after shooting in Villages at Roll Hill

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is on the scene of a shooting on Sunday night. The shooting occurred at 2510 Nottingham road around 8:41 p.m. According to police, the victim is being transported to UC Medical Center with critical injuries. This is a developing story that will be...
CINCINNATI, OH

