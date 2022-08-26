Judge in Huntsville hazing case undecided on accepting $1 settlement
HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A judge remains undecided if he will accept a $1 settlement involving the Huntsville hazing case.
A Huntsville mom sued the school district claiming school officials didn’t do enough when her son was sexually abused as part of hazing on the basketball team.Huntsville School Board settles federal Title IX lawsuit
In July, the school board agreed to admit liability and pay $1 to the victim. But on August 25, District Judge Timothy Brooks wasn’t prepared to accept that settlement agreement.
The plaintiff argued that the victim was satisfied that the district accepted liability and that this settlement benefits the entire student body.No charges filed in Huntsville Schools hazing allegations
But, Brooks said he must decide if $1 is sufficient for the victim given the physical, mental and emotional damage in the case.
