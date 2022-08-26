ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge in Huntsville hazing case undecided on accepting $1 settlement

By Justin Trobaugh
HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A judge remains undecided if he will accept a $1 settlement involving the Huntsville hazing case.

A Huntsville mom sued the school district claiming school officials didn’t do enough when her son was sexually abused as part of hazing on the basketball team.

Huntsville School Board settles federal Title IX lawsuit

In July, the school board agreed to admit liability and pay $1 to the victim. But on August 25, District Judge Timothy Brooks wasn’t prepared to accept that settlement agreement.

The plaintiff argued that the victim was satisfied that the district accepted liability and that this settlement benefits the entire student body.

No charges filed in Huntsville Schools hazing allegations

But, Brooks said he must decide if $1 is sufficient for the victim given the physical, mental and emotional damage in the case.

There’s no timeframe for when the judge will issue his decision.

