IPS' 'Rebuilding Stronger' plan comes out in 2 weeks: Here's what families are saying about it
INDIANAPOLIS — With just weeks until Indianapolis Public Schools plans to release a draft of its "Rebuilding Stronger" plan, families are sharing their thoughts. A recent survey asked IPS families to weigh in on a few key issues up for discussion this fall. It was organized by RISE INDY, a local nonprofit working within IPS to improve public schools for all families.
Indianapolis releases youth housing grant recipients
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis leaders announced recipients of the Youth and Young Adults Transitional Housing Grant Program on Monday. The $4 million program provides youths and young adults emergency and transitional housing for the next three years. “Addressing the root causes of violence is critical to making Indianapolis a safer...
Muncie Schools offering $210 per day for substitute teachers
MUNCIE, Ind. — Muncie Community Schools is making sure it is competitive when it comes to attracting substitute teachers by doubling its usual pay. Instead of $105, the district will now pay $210 per day for qualified substitutes. “We’re serious about keeping our classrooms filled with the most qualified...
IUPUI study measures impact of gun violence on survivors' families
INDIANAPOLIS — The gun violence we've been seeing in Indianapolis is having an impact beyond the survivors. A new study from IUPUI found nonfatal shootings increased by nearly 10% during the pandemic. The research concluded the impact of gun violence has a ripple effect on the survivor's family. Researchers...
Indiana University, grad student workers remain at odds
BLOOMINGTON, Indiana — With the first few days of the fall semester in the books, students at Indiana University in Bloomington are settling back into their school routine. That includes graduate student workers, many of whom spent much of April and May on strike, demanding that the university administration recognize them as a union as they fought to end mandatory fees and raise stipends off of which many grad workers struggle to live.
'Shocked and disappointed' | Vandals target Tippecanoe County school buses, playground
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Deputies are investigating after vandals drove, crashed and damaged eight school buses and vandalized a playground in Tippecanoe County. Lieutenant Matthew Couch, with the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office, called the damage to the playground area near Wea Ridge middle and elementary schools "extensive" and the damage to the school buses "significant."
Marion County prosecutor blames Indy gun violence on permitless carry law
INDIANAPOLIS — Candidates for Marion County prosecutor spoke out against a weekend of gun violence in Indianapolis. Incumbent Ryan Mears, a Democrat, blamed some of the violence on Indiana’s new permitless carry law, while his Republican challenger blamed the current prosecutor’s policies. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office...
Danville PD cracking down on school bus stop-arm violators
DANVILLE, Ind. — Police officers in Danville are working overtime to help stop people from driving around school buses when they shouldn’t be. It's part of the Stop Arm Violation Enforcement, or S.A.V.E., program that’s federally funded with grants administered by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute. The...
Purdue University names new police chief
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Purdue University Police Department has named its new police chief: Lesley Wiete, a 22-year veteran of PUPD who was most recently serving as the department's deputy chief. “Deputy Chief Wiete’s dedication to this university and our community make her the ideal choice for this...
Indiana students chat with astronaut on International Space Station
INDIANAPOLIS — Kids at the Children's Museum of Indianapolis got the chance to chat with astronauts on the International Space Station. NASA astronaut Dr. Kjell Lindgren is commander of the NASA SpaceX Crew-4 mission. He is focused on studying changes in the immune system associated with age. But he took some time Tuesday to have fun chatting with some young Hoosiers.
Electronics recycling event scheduled for Sept. 24 in Marion County
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Office of Sustainability and local nonprofit RecycleForce are holding an electronics recycling event Sept. 24. The event, which is for people living in Marion County, will be held at Perry Park, located at 451 E. Stop 11 Road, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. As...
More than 400,000 customers lose power in Indiana, Michigan
INDIANAPOLIS — More than 400,000 customers across Michigan and Indiana lost power Monday, utilities reported, as severe thunderstorms packing winds as high as 60 mph hour raked the region. DTE Energy reported more than 231,000 customers without power, Consumers Energy reported more than 157,000 Michigan customers without service just...
Dutch defense minister concerned about US gun violence after 3 Dutch soldiers shot in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren expressed concern Tuesday about gun violence in the United States in the aftermath of a shooting in Indianapolis over the weekend that left one Dutch soldier dead and two wounded. "We do many trainings of our servicemen in the United States, and...
Man arrested near Muncie school with 2 guns, ammo in his backpack
MUNCIE, Ind. — Police arrested a Muncie man for possessing two guns near an elementary school. Police said they were called to 101 West Memorial Drive Friday afternoon for a man threatening another man with a gun at a smoke shop. Once officers arrived, a witness told police the...
Temario Stokes' mentor said the 16-year-old was 'genuine about change'
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Kareem Hines was devastated to hear one of his mentees, 16-year-old Temario Stokes, was shot and killed Thursday morning waiting for the school bus. The Greenwood teenager had been in Hines' mentorship program, New B.O.Y. (New Breed of Youth), for about a year. “His participation was...
Skeletal remains found almost 4 decades ago in Tennessee identified as missing Indiana child
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced on Tuesday that a child whose skeletal remains were found in Campbell County 37 years ago has been identified. The girl was identified as Tracy Sue Walker. Walker went missing from Lafayette, Indiana in 1978 when she was 15 years...
Former City-County Council leader Bob Cockrum dies at 88
INDIANAPOLIS — Former Indianapolis City-County Council President Robert (Bob) Eugene Cockrum passed away Aug. 22, 2022, in Indianapolis at age of 88. Cockrum served on the council from 1996 to 2012. The last four years of his term, he served as the council's president. Born in Jeffersonville, Indiana, he...
Fishers mom uses 'Count the Kicks' app, helps save her baby's life
FISHERS, Ind. — An app that helps moms monitor their baby's movements late in pregnancy is saving lives in Indiana. Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield partnered with "Count the Kicks" for a public health campaign this year. A family in Fishers is thankful they used it. There was joy...
Kokomo YouTuber plans statewide treasure hunt
KOKOMO, Ind. — An Indiana man is setting up a statewide treasure hunt on Saturday. Adam Rood, who manages a YouTube channel called "Driving Me Quackers," is hiding gifts across 10 Indiana counties. The prizes in each location include Amazon gift cards, rubber ducks, and a signed copy of the book "Starfish" by Kokomo author Lisa Fipps.
Wounded IMPD officer, wife express gratitude amidst long recovery from shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis police officer who was shot in the line of duty continues his recovery at home, but still has a long road ahead. Ofc. Tommy Mangan was seriously wounded during a traffic stop in Fountain Square in February. The bullet shattered his voice box and he has nerve damage that makes him sensitive to light. Therapy for the 26-year-old officer is ongoing.
