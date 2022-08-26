BLOOMINGTON, Indiana — With the first few days of the fall semester in the books, students at Indiana University in Bloomington are settling back into their school routine. That includes graduate student workers, many of whom spent much of April and May on strike, demanding that the university administration recognize them as a union as they fought to end mandatory fees and raise stipends off of which many grad workers struggle to live.

