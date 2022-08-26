ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, IN

WTHR

IPS' 'Rebuilding Stronger' plan comes out in 2 weeks: Here's what families are saying about it

INDIANAPOLIS — With just weeks until Indianapolis Public Schools plans to release a draft of its "Rebuilding Stronger" plan, families are sharing their thoughts. A recent survey asked IPS families to weigh in on a few key issues up for discussion this fall. It was organized by RISE INDY, a local nonprofit working within IPS to improve public schools for all families.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Indianapolis releases youth housing grant recipients

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis leaders announced recipients of the Youth and Young Adults Transitional Housing Grant Program on Monday. The $4 million program provides youths and young adults emergency and transitional housing for the next three years. "Addressing the root causes of violence is critical to making Indianapolis a safer...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Muncie Schools offering $210 per day for substitute teachers

MUNCIE, Ind. — Muncie Community Schools is making sure it is competitive when it comes to attracting substitute teachers by doubling its usual pay. Instead of $105, the district will now pay $210 per day for qualified substitutes. "We're serious about keeping our classrooms filled with the most qualified...
MUNCIE, IN
WTHR

Indiana University, grad student workers remain at odds

BLOOMINGTON, Indiana — With the first few days of the fall semester in the books, students at Indiana University in Bloomington are settling back into their school routine. That includes graduate student workers, many of whom spent much of April and May on strike, demanding that the university administration recognize them as a union as they fought to end mandatory fees and raise stipends off of which many grad workers struggle to live.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

'Shocked and disappointed' | Vandals target Tippecanoe County school buses, playground

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Deputies are investigating after vandals drove, crashed and damaged eight school buses and vandalized a playground in Tippecanoe County. Lieutenant Matthew Couch, with the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office, called the damage to the playground area near Wea Ridge middle and elementary schools "extensive" and the damage to the school buses "significant."
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Danville PD cracking down on school bus stop-arm violators

DANVILLE, Ind. — Police officers in Danville are working overtime to help stop people from driving around school buses when they shouldn't be. It's part of the Stop Arm Violation Enforcement, or S.A.V.E., program that's federally funded with grants administered by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute. The...
DANVILLE, IN
WTHR

Purdue University names new police chief

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Purdue University Police Department has named its new police chief: Lesley Wiete, a 22-year veteran of PUPD who was most recently serving as the department's deputy chief. "Deputy Chief Wiete's dedication to this university and our community make her the ideal choice for this...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

Indiana students chat with astronaut on International Space Station

INDIANAPOLIS — Kids at the Children's Museum of Indianapolis got the chance to chat with astronauts on the International Space Station. NASA astronaut Dr. Kjell Lindgren is commander of the NASA SpaceX Crew-4 mission. He is focused on studying changes in the immune system associated with age. But he took some time Tuesday to have fun chatting with some young Hoosiers.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

More than 400,000 customers lose power in Indiana, Michigan

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 400,000 customers across Michigan and Indiana lost power Monday, utilities reported, as severe thunderstorms packing winds as high as 60 mph hour raked the region. DTE Energy reported more than 231,000 customers without power, Consumers Energy reported more than 157,000 Michigan customers without service just...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Former City-County Council leader Bob Cockrum dies at 88

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Indianapolis City-County Council President Robert (Bob) Eugene Cockrum passed away Aug. 22, 2022, in Indianapolis at age of 88. Cockrum served on the council from 1996 to 2012. The last four years of his term, he served as the council's president. Born in Jeffersonville, Indiana, he...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Kokomo YouTuber plans statewide treasure hunt

KOKOMO, Ind. — An Indiana man is setting up a statewide treasure hunt on Saturday. Adam Rood, who manages a YouTube channel called "Driving Me Quackers," is hiding gifts across 10 Indiana counties. The prizes in each location include Amazon gift cards, rubber ducks, and a signed copy of the book "Starfish" by Kokomo author Lisa Fipps.
KOKOMO, IN
WTHR

Wounded IMPD officer, wife express gratitude amidst long recovery from shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis police officer who was shot in the line of duty continues his recovery at home, but still has a long road ahead. Ofc. Tommy Mangan was seriously wounded during a traffic stop in Fountain Square in February. The bullet shattered his voice box and he has nerve damage that makes him sensitive to light. Therapy for the 26-year-old officer is ongoing.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis local news

