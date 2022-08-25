Read full article on original website
An original superhero story nobody cares about swoops its way to top spot on streaming
The superhero fatigue has clearly not kicked in yet on streaming, as Amazon Prime have revealed an original which has shot its way to the top of streaming with a recognizable leading man as its grizzled crime-fighting veteran. Everybody is fully aware of the likes of Batman, Spider-Man, and Iron...
Warner Bros. insiders say ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ should have never happened
Public enemy number one for most hardcore DC fans is none other than studio Warner Bros., and the company’s reported lament for the Snyder cut of Justice League will not go down smoothly. After years of fan outcry and demand for Zack Snyder’s original vision for Justice League to...
Marvel fans are predicting who will take on the Iron Man role in ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’
Avengers: Endgame saw Tony Stark/Iron Man making the greatest sacrifice to defeat Thanos and save the day, and now fans are dying to learn who, if anyone, could do the same in Avengers: Secret Wars. Saving the biggest dramatic moment for Tony Stark felt right considering he kickstarted the universe...
Joseph Gordon-Levitt to team up with Eddie Murphy for sequel to a beloved comedy franchise
Today is a big day for fans of the Beverly Hills Cop franchise. Not only is the movie getting a new sequel, but now we’re learning that Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige are joining the cast. The new movie is called Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley and production on...
A ton of female filmmakers team up for new film responding Roe vs. Wade overruling
It has been two months since Roe vs. Wade was overturned by the US Supreme Court. Since then, multiple celebrities voiced their frustrations as the country began protesting for weeks on end. Now, Hollywood is fighting back, with more than 20 female filmmakers teaming up to produce a film in response to the supreme court’s decision.
‘Harry Potter’ fan gives us an idea of what Scarlett Johansson would look like as Bellatrix Lestrange
Perhaps AI is the new way for fans to cast their favorite celebrities to ideal roles in existing franchises, proven by a savvy Potterhead using it to generate images of Scarlett Johansson as one of Harry Potter‘s iconic characters. And people are loving it. Over on r/HarryPotter, Reddit user...
‘Harry Potter’ fans are still mad that the Malfoys got away with everything
At the end of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, all the good guys got their happy ending while the Death Eaters and Voldemort’s failed their mission. However, 11 years have passed since the film was released and not everyone is happy with the final outcome. They believed it was unfair that the Malfoy family got away with their wrongdoings.
Johnny Depp makes first major public appearance in months at the 2022 MTV VMAs
Johnny Depp has re-emerged from the depths following his very public defamation trial, with the star making a shock appearance at the 2022 MTV VMAs, frankly out of nowhere. Months on from the trial which took over the entire English-speaking world and sparked countless discussions online, Depp has returned to the limelight in a bizarre appearance at the 2022 VMAs, following speculation he’d pop up at some stage during the proceedings.
‘Triangle of Sadness’ and ‘Black Lightning’ star Charlbi Dean dies of sudden illness at the age of 32
Charlbi Dean, the South African actor and model known for the films Triangle of Sadness and Spud and the CW superhero show Black Lightning, has died from a sudden illness at the age of 32. The news of Dean’s passing included that a representative for the actor said she “passed...
A new Stephen King adaptation is coming to Netflix this October
A piece of Stephen King‘s writing getting adapted for the screen has effectively become life’s third certainty at this rate; indeed, the Steven King adaptation train has been full speed ahead for almost fifty years now, having kicked off with 1976’s Carrie all the way up to Firestarter just a few months ago.
Christian Bale, John David Washington, and Margot Robbie don new ‘Amsterdam’ poster
Christian Bale, John David Washington, and Margot Robbie are the trifecta of stars that appear on the new poster for Amsterdam, the latest murder mystery from controversial writer-director David O. Russell. “Let the love, murder, and conspiracy begin,” is the caption for the post of the image made by the...
Nicolas Cage to star in new A24 flick from the mind behind ‘Hereditary’ and ‘Midsommar’
After a massive start to the year with the smash hit The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Nicolas Cage is set to appear in yet A24’s upcoming comedy film Dream Scenario. According to a report by Deadline, Cage is set to star in the film that is being kept under wraps, but it would appear to be another comedy to follow his recent string of films in that genre.
Latest Marvel News: The MCU’s Mr. Fantastic may have been found as ‘She-Hulk’ gets a surprise guest star
Let’s get cracking with a roundup of the biggest Marvel universe news to drop this Monday. Following on from the exciting announcement that WandaVision director Matt Shakman is in talks to helm the Fantastic Four reboot, MCU lovers have been experiencing a range of reactions to reports that the studio has now found its Reed Richards. Meanwhile, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law looks to have secretly added a special guest star to its cast. Well, it’s not so secret anymore…
Film fans roast the letdowns they were once excited for
For the avid moviegoer, there are times when a film blows your mind due to how amazing the story is. However, other films are hyped up thanks to trailers and fan expectations but are ultimately disappointing. In a recent online thread, fans decided to call out these movies for being massive letdowns.
Jeff Bezos Makes Surprise Appearance At Global ‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’ Premiere, Reveals He Gave Notes To Showrunners As Battle Of The Prequels Rages Between Amazon & HBO
Jeff Bezos made a surprise appearance at The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power global premiere last night, joking about his notes to showrunners and son’s “Don’t f*ck it up” advice as the battle of the tentpole prequels between Amazon Prime Video and HBO’s House of the Dragon hots up. Demonstrating Lord of the Rings’ importance to the overall Amazon business, the Founder and Executive Chairman made the trip to the global premiere in London’s Leicester Square for the most expensive TV show of all time, alongside Amazon Studios boss Jennifer Salke, showrunners Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne and the majority...
An astonishing amount of people watched Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg’s objectively awful new film
No one expected Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg to work together in 2022, but they did it anyway. And now, a buddy-comedy film that the two actors have starred in has dominated the Netflix charts, despite the negative reviews it received on Rotten Tomatoes. Since its release last Friday, Me...
Horror fans argue if the original ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ is actually that great
Another day, another controversial opinion. Today, it involves the Horror King Wes Craven ‘s A Nightmare on Elm Street, which saw Robert Englund donning the striped sweater and finger-knives for the first time. Little did he know, his outing as Freddy Krueger, the spirit of a child killer who enacts revenge on the unsuspecting children of the parents who burned him alive, would spawn a horror franchise with an untouchable legacy and cult following. Back in 1984, A Nightmare on Elm Street was the scariest film that many ’80s horror junkies had been subjected to, so it solidified itself as an instant classic, much like its competitors in Halloween, Friday the 13th, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, and, later, Wes Craven’s own Scream.
Here’s your first look as Christian Bale in eerie Netflix mystery ‘The Pale Blue Eye’
If you’ve been wondering what physical transformation Christian Bale will be undergoing now that his much-lauded performance as Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder is behind him, look no further. Netflix has just released a first look at the actor as fictional detective Augustus Landor in their upcoming adaptation of Louis Bayard’s 2006 novel The Pale Blue Eye, and, true to form, the actor looks completely different from his former role.
All Indiana Jones films, ranked worst to best
The newest and fifth film in the Indiana Jones franchise is due to release on June 30, 2023, and it may be the last. And while not much is known about the plot or setting, we know that the director of the previous movies, Steven Spielberg, is being replaced by James Mangold, a director known for emotional films. As such, it’s quite likely that the fifth film will be more poignant than its predecessors, which hopefully means that a satisfying ending will wrap up this glorious franchise. And fans eagerly await its release. But until then, satisfy your Indiana Jones hankering with this ranked list of all the Indiana Jones films.
‘Percy Jackson’ creator says he’s going to ‘fix’ the franchise and offers update
Rick Riordan provides an update on the Percy Jackson Disney Plus series and shares his disappointment about the previous movies. Percy & The Olympians: The Lightning Thief and Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters weren’t received positively by many people, and the movies didn’t go over well with the author either.
