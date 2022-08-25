ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandon, MS

Residents travel to find clean water to bring home

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city has been under a boil water notice for more than a month. During that time, residents have had to boil their water before using it. As a result, cases of bottled water have now become hot commodities in Jackson. Residents lined up one by one at distribution sites trying to get their hands on a case.
City of Gluckstadt to hold bottled water drive for Jackson residents

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Gluckstadt is holding a bottled water drive for Jackson residents due to Jackson’s water crisis. The City of Gluckstadt says it is partnering with the Gluckstadt Madison Business Alliance. According to the City, individuals can drop off donated cases of bottled water...
VIDEO: WLBT Storm Tracker shows extent of flooding across Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The WLBT Storm Tracker got a close-up look at the flooding impacting several neighborhoods across Jackson. First Alert Weather’s Branden Walker and Photographer Keith Honore rolled the tracker through the area around Harrow Drive near Old Canton Road neighborhoods. Mailboxes and cars were halfway under...
Ross Barnett Reservior slows water release into lower Pearl

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Pearl River Valley Water Supply District has decreased the discharge from Barnett Reservoir to 45,000 CFS (cubic feet per second). That means the water intake to the Reservoir is lower than it was this weekend and additional reductions will take place throughout the next few days.
Brandon police chief to resign effective Sept. 30

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – William Thompson announced he will resign his position as the Chief of Police for Brandon, Mississippi, effective September 30, 2022. According to Thompson, he accepted an opportunity to work and travel internationally. He has been with the Brandon Police Department for the past nine years. Previously, he was with the Jackson […]
Three students aboard JPS bus when it gets stuck in pothole

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson Public School bus got stuck in a pothole with three students on board Monday. Authorities say the incident occurred at 7:18 a.m. on Fortification and Prentiss. The bus driver attempted to avoid the pothole, however, the back tire hit it. According to authorities, a...
PHOTOS: Pearl River flooding on Aug. 29

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in Northeast Jackson are facing floodwaters from the Pearl River after days of heavy rainfall last week. On Monday, leaders with the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) announced they decreased the discharge from the Barnett Reservoir to 45,000 cubic feet per second (CFS). The lake currently stands at […]
LIVE: Lumumba shares the latest updates on flooding in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and emergency management leaders are hosting a media briefing today to provide updates and information on flooding in the City of Jackson. Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Production cut at Jackson’s main water treatment plant due to Pearl River flooding

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson has had to cut water production at its main treatment plant due to flooding from the Pearl River. On Monday, the Pearl crested at 35.37 feet, more than 7 feet above flood stage. As a result, operators have had to make adjustments to the treatment process and have had to cut production there as a result of the change in the water’s chemical makeup brought about by that flooding.
