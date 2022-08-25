Read full article on original website
WLBT
Northeast Jackson residents return after flood asking should I stay or should I go
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Northeast Jackson residents are returning to their flood-prone properties after dodging a bullet when the Pearl River rose. Two mindsets move back to their homes, asking should I stay or should I go?. Some residents dread the return to the flood-prone neighborhood, but others say despite...
WLBT
Low water pressure at the Jackson medical mall causes entire air-conditioning system to shut down
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The executive director of the Jackson Medical Mall says they are making necessary changes after low water pressure inside the facility caused the entire air-condition system to shut down. “It’s a concealed tight building, and so we have to have circulating air to make sure folks...
WLBT
Residents travel to find clean water to bring home
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city has been under a boil water notice for more than a month. During that time, residents have had to boil their water before using it. As a result, cases of bottled water have now become hot commodities in Jackson. Residents lined up one by one at distribution sites trying to get their hands on a case.
WLBT
City of Gluckstadt to hold bottled water drive for Jackson residents
GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Gluckstadt is holding a bottled water drive for Jackson residents due to Jackson’s water crisis. The City of Gluckstadt says it is partnering with the Gluckstadt Madison Business Alliance. According to the City, individuals can drop off donated cases of bottled water...
WLBT
VIDEO: WLBT Storm Tracker shows extent of flooding across Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The WLBT Storm Tracker got a close-up look at the flooding impacting several neighborhoods across Jackson. First Alert Weather’s Branden Walker and Photographer Keith Honore rolled the tracker through the area around Harrow Drive near Old Canton Road neighborhoods. Mailboxes and cars were halfway under...
WLBT
The Pearl River in Northeast Jackson has crested and is beginning to fall
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Pearl River in Northeast Jackson has crested and is beginning to fall. The river crested near 35.4 feet Monday morning and will begin to fall by end of the day. It is expected to fall below the flood stage late Thursday evening and continue falling...
WLBT
Ross Barnett Reservior slows water release into lower Pearl
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Pearl River Valley Water Supply District has decreased the discharge from Barnett Reservoir to 45,000 CFS (cubic feet per second). That means the water intake to the Reservoir is lower than it was this weekend and additional reductions will take place throughout the next few days.
WLBT
City of Jackson announces water distributing locations/times for the coming week
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson has provided a list of water distribution locations and times for the coming week amid an ongoing water crisis in the Metro. This after Governor Tate Reeves issued a state of emergency due to the failures at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant, the city’s main treatment facility.
WLBT
Local YMCAs opening up their showers to college students affected by water outages
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - YMCA locations in the Jackson-metro area are opening up their facilities to college students affected by water outages plaguing the city. Students from Millsaps, Belhaven and Jackson State are free to use the showers at any local YMCA facility. Just bring your student ID. Students can...
WLBT
Have an appointment at a Jackson UMMC facility? Here are the 5 locations impacted by low water pressure
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you have an appointment with a University of Mississippi Medical Center facility, there are a few things you need to know. Only off-campus locations owned by UMMC are affected by Jackson’s water crisis. The main campus at 2500 N. State St. in Jackson, and...
WLBT
Academy Sports in Flowood, Madison to give out free cases of bottled water to Jackson residents
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Academy Sports + Outdoors announced its Flowood and Madison locations will give out free cases of bottled water to Jackson residents. According to a press release, the giveaway will begin at 10 a.m. on August 31 and will continue until supplies run out. The press release...
Brandon police chief to resign effective Sept. 30
BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – William Thompson announced he will resign his position as the Chief of Police for Brandon, Mississippi, effective September 30, 2022. According to Thompson, he accepted an opportunity to work and travel internationally. He has been with the Brandon Police Department for the past nine years. Previously, he was with the Jackson […]
WLBT
Boil water notice issued for Ross Barnett subdivisions on Pelahatchie water system
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Pearl River Valley Water Supply District issued a Boil Water Notice for Ross Barnett subdivisions on the Pelahatchie water system. This does not affect the town of Pelahatchie. PRVWSD says the notice was issued due to an 8‘’ broken water main causing loss of water...
Mississippi’s largest hospital put on fire watch after ongoing water crisis affects fire suppression systems
The ongoing water crisis in Jackson is affecting fire suppression systems at Mississippi’s largest hospital complex. Officials at the University of Mississippi Medical Center have put the main campus in Jackson on a fire watch, effective immediately because of a continuous drop in water pressure in recent days. UMMC...
WLBT
Driver’s Service Bureau temporarily closing due to water emergency in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Driver’s Service Bureau, located at 1900 East Woodrow Wilson Avenue, is temporarily closing due to the water emergency in the city. Authorities say the staff at the Driver’s Service Bureau will relocate to the Pearl Office located at 3851 Highway 468 West. The location will be appointment only.
WLBT
Three students aboard JPS bus when it gets stuck in pothole
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson Public School bus got stuck in a pothole with three students on board Monday. Authorities say the incident occurred at 7:18 a.m. on Fortification and Prentiss. The bus driver attempted to avoid the pothole, however, the back tire hit it. According to authorities, a...
PHOTOS: Pearl River flooding on Aug. 29
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in Northeast Jackson are facing floodwaters from the Pearl River after days of heavy rainfall last week. On Monday, leaders with the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) announced they decreased the discharge from the Barnett Reservoir to 45,000 cubic feet per second (CFS). The lake currently stands at […]
WLBT
LIVE: Lumumba shares the latest updates on flooding in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and emergency management leaders are hosting a media briefing today to provide updates and information on flooding in the City of Jackson. Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
WLBT
Production cut at Jackson’s main water treatment plant due to Pearl River flooding
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson has had to cut water production at its main treatment plant due to flooding from the Pearl River. On Monday, the Pearl crested at 35.37 feet, more than 7 feet above flood stage. As a result, operators have had to make adjustments to the treatment process and have had to cut production there as a result of the change in the water’s chemical makeup brought about by that flooding.
WLBT
Reservoir inflows crest; Pearl River Valley Water Supply District to hold discharge
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Pearl River Valley Water Supply District announced the Barnett Reservoir inflows crested on Sunday. However, authorities say there is still a lot of water that must flow downstream. After a conference call with the National Weather Service, the PRVWSD will hold the current discharge at...
