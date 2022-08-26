'Farmhouse Fixer': How Jonathan Knight Transitioned From New Kids on the Block to Home Renovation (Exclusive)

Read full article on original website
New Kids On The Block's Jonathan Knight is married! Star, 53, secretly ties the knot with long-term love Harley Rodriguez, 49, after the pandemic delayed their big day
Jonathan Knight has married his boyfriend Harley Rodriguez. The New Kids on the Block star has confirmed he's a married man after tying the knot with his longtime partner in secret. The pair got engaged in 2016 but they were unable to celebrate with a lavish wedding reception due to...
HGTV Star Jonathan Knight Secretly Married Husband Harley Rodriguez: Get to Know Him
HGTV star Jonathan Knight is a married man! The Farmhouse Fixer personality has revealed he secretly tied the knot with longtime love, Harley Rodriguez during the COVID-19 pandemic, though he wasn’t specific about the date. Keep reading for details on the former New Kids on the Block star and his spouse.
New Kids on the Block’s Jonathan Knight Reveals He Married Longtime Boyfriend Harley Rodriguez
Looks like there’s a new spouse on the block! New Kids on the Block member Jonathan Knight has revealed that he married his longtime boyfriend Harley Rodriguez. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight published Wednesday (Aug. 24), Knight shared “we did,” when probed about the ring on his finger. “But everybody just assumed we’re married, so, I never say yes or no ’cause I don’t wanna lie,” he added. The revelation comes on the heels of the premiere of the second season of Farmhouse Fixer, Knight’s HGTV series.
