Janesville superintendent outlines reading, math goals for district staff

Lightning Strike kills Janesville Wisconsin couple who were celebrating their 56th wedding anniversaryCheryl E PrestonJanesville, WI
Two people dead after being struck by lightning near the White HouseCheryl E PrestonJanesville, WI
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
milwaukeeindependent.com
Mental Health Complex to permanently close as County fully transitions to community-based care
The Milwaukee County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and Behavioral Health Services (BHS) announced on August 15 that the Milwaukee County Mental Health Complex and Psychiatric Crisis Services (PCS), located for more than 40 years at 9455 W. Watertown Plank Road in Wauwatosa, would permanently close its doors September 9.
Vos cancels mayors’ subpoenas, ends threat of jailing
MADISON, Wis. — Assembly Speaker Robin Vos effectively ended the embattled Gableman election investigation Friday by withdrawing subpoenas to Wisconsin mayors that compelled them to testify in the investigation. The subpoenas were also the subject of a Waukesha court case in which election investigator Michael Gableman sought to imprison the mayors of Madison, Green Bay and Racine for failing to...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Drug arrest in Germantown, WI | By Washington County Sheriff
August 25, 2022 – Germantown, WI – On Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at 11:15 p.m., a deputy stopped a Porsche Panamera on I41 near Maple Road in the village of Germantown for a traffic violation but the K9 unit hit on drugs. During the stop, the Germanton K9...
Madison police looking for suspect in Kwik Trip attempted armed robbery
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are looking for a man who they said used a gun to try to rob a Kwik Trip earlier this month. Officers were sent to a Kwik Trip in the 4400 block of Buckeye Road just after 2:15 a.m. on August 18 after an employee called 911 about a man who entered the store and...
nbc15.com
Suspect arrested in shooting of two teens outside Madison McDonald’s
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the shootings of an 18-year-old and a 16-year-old in the parking lot of a McDonald’s on Madison’s north side. According to the Madison Police Department, Jamari Mondie was booked Monday on counts of attempted...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Is On Top Of A Person, Rockford FD Doing A Possible Technical Rescue
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford FD Battling A Fire At A Local Business
Sources are reporting a fire scene at a local business. It happened around 11:40 am in the 1300 block of Harrison ave. Sources are reporting the business is possibly the Fir e Department Coffee. Officials have not yet confirmed this. Initial reports are saying the Rockford FD responded to a...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Large Bar Fight in Machesney Park
wiproud.com
Woman killed in Walworth County crash
WALWORTH COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A Cornell woman is killed, and another is critically hurt after a crash in southeast Wisconsin. The crash happened august 14th around 5 pm in Walworth County. The sheriff’s office says a 37-year-old man from Lake Geneva tried to pass a car in a...
Darrell Brooks escorted out of court Friday following outburst
Darrell Brooks, the man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens in the Waukesha Christmas Parade, will be back in court Friday for a motion hearing.
Woman battered on Upper Yahara River Trail; teen taken into custody, DeForest police say
DEFOREST, Wis. — A DeForest teenager who police say attacked a woman on the Upper Yahara River Trail was taken into custody Wednesday. In a news release Thursday, the DeForest Police Department said the victim was on the trail near Conservancy Plaza and Conservancy Court around 3 p.m. when she was battered. Police found the 16-year-old suspect a short time...
Victims in fatal Sun Prairie crash identified
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified two people who were killed in a crash in Sun Prairie Saturday. Vicki Wendt, 21, and Kobe Vickerman-Barnes, 23, both of Cuba City, were pronounced dead at a local hospital after their Honda Civic was involved in a crash at the intersection of Reiner Road and Innovation Way just...
dailydodge.com
Dodge County Authorities Searching For Woman Connected To Traffic Incident
(Waupun) The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at last word was looking for a woman connected to a traffic incident from Tuesday night. No details were given about the incident, but authorities say the woman fled and hid in a cornfield. Wednesday afternoon, the woman was said to be walking...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Caledonia Bear Paw Beach drowning, girl dead
CALEDONIA, Wis. - Caledonia police said a 6-year-old girl drowned at Bear Paw Beach on Saturday, Aug. 27. Officers and Caledonia Fire Department personnel arrived around 5:45 p.m. and learned the girl had been underwater for an "undetermined" amount of time. Fire department personnel started life-saving efforts and took the...
nbc15.com
Madison police respond to report of fight involving 40 people
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police officers responded early Sunday to multiple reports about a large fight, involving dozens of people and during which shots reportedly were fired. But, when they arrived, no one at the scene was willing to talk about the incident. According to the Madison Police Department,...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin woman arrested two days after hitting squad car, fleeing through cornfield
TRENTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two days after she initially ran away from authorities, a woman from Mazomanie was taken into custody when she was found yelling at a trailer park. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, on August 23 around 7 p.m., a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office sergeant did a traffic stop on Highway 151 near Trenton. The driver of the vehicle reportedly lied about her identity to the sergeant.
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In Wisconsin
If there's one food Wisconsin is most known for, it's the butter burger. This perfect burger has a slightly toasted bun, fresh meat, and a generous smear of butter. Here are some of the best places where you can find butter burgers in the Badger State and remember, if you don't need a napkin, it's not a true butter burger.
wearegreenbay.com
Porsche pulled over in Wisconsin, firearm with 3D printed frame & drugs seized
GERMANTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – A simple traffic stop on I-41 in Germantown resulted in two people getting taken into custody on multiple illegal weapons and drug charges. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, on August 24 around 11:15 p.m., a Porsche Panamera was pulled over on I-41 in Germantown. The traffic stop was reportedly for a traffic violation.
WISN
Inventory surplus stores lure bargain hunters
GREENDALE, Wis. — The lure of a good deal sent shoppers pouring into NuNu's Hot Bargains in Greendale Thursday. They were cashing in on a new trend in retail. Some local businesses are buying surplus inventory from major retailers, such as Target and Walmart and reselling it to consumers at deep discounts.
nbc15.com
MPD: Drugs mixed with fentanyl found on downtown Madison dealer
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Heroin and cocaine were found on a man accused of dealing drugs Sunday afternoon in downtown Madison and officers later discovered both drugs had been mixed with fentanyl, according to a police department report. The Madison Police Department indicated the arresting officers watched the 40-year-old suspect...
