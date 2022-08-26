ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

Janesville superintendent outlines reading, math goals for district staff

By By Kimberly Wethal
GazetteXtra
GazetteXtra
 5 days ago
JANESVILLE

Janesville School District Superintendent Mark Holzman promised staff Thursday that while reading and math proficiency were the district’s top target for this school year, he promised administrators would still care about other student success metrics.

