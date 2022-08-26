ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Nebraska approved close to $90M for high-speed internet broadband program

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The federal government approved Nebraska’s plan to connect thousands of hard-to-reach areas with affordable high-speed internet. Nebraska has been approved for close to $90 million that would connect some 21,000 homes and businesses through the Broadband Bridge Program. It’s a competitive grant program in the...
Nebraska health experts say COVID reinfections carry high risk

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you think your chances of getting severely ill with COVID are low because you’ve already had it, be warned. A new study by the Mayo Clinic tells a different story. Jacob Rockafellow of Omaha has had COVID once. “It wasn’t fun,” he said. “First,...
Nebraska death row inmate dies in custody

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska death row inmate died Monday at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. Patrick Schroeder, 45, was convicted on a first-degree murder charge for the death of his cellmate Terry Berry in 2017. At this point, the cause of death has not been determined and a...
