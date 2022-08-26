Read full article on original website
Related
WOWT
Nebraska designates this week as raising awareness of drug overdoses
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - This week has been designated as Drug Overdose Awareness Week by Gov. Pete Ricketts. It comes as overdose deaths continue to rise across the country and here at home. In 2021, there were more than 107,000 overdose deaths in the United States, an increase of about...
WOWT
Nebraska approved close to $90M for high-speed internet broadband program
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The federal government approved Nebraska’s plan to connect thousands of hard-to-reach areas with affordable high-speed internet. Nebraska has been approved for close to $90 million that would connect some 21,000 homes and businesses through the Broadband Bridge Program. It’s a competitive grant program in the...
WOWT
Nebraska health experts say COVID reinfections carry high risk
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you think your chances of getting severely ill with COVID are low because you’ve already had it, be warned. A new study by the Mayo Clinic tells a different story. Jacob Rockafellow of Omaha has had COVID once. “It wasn’t fun,” he said. “First,...
WOWT
Nebraska death row inmate dies in custody
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska death row inmate died Monday at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. Patrick Schroeder, 45, was convicted on a first-degree murder charge for the death of his cellmate Terry Berry in 2017. At this point, the cause of death has not been determined and a...
Comments / 0