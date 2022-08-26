ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saugerties, NY

23-Year-Old Accused Of Starting Fire That Damaged Saugerties Home

By Michael Mashburn
 5 days ago
Nicholas Mitchell, age 23, was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 24, after allegedly starting a fire in the backyard of a home in Saugerties. Photo Credit: Michael Mashburn

A 911 call about a fire burning at a Hudson Valley home ended with a 23-year-old man behind bars for arson.

In Ulster County, emergency crews in Saugerties were called at around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, with reports of a fire burning in the backyard of a home near the Glasco Turnpike and Town Road.

When police and firefighters arrived, they found an uncontrolled fire burning approximately 20 to 30 feet away from the side of a house, Saugerties Police said.

Flames grew so intense that the home’s siding had begun to melt.

The suspect, Nicholas Mitchell, told investigators that he had set fire to a large pile of construction debris.

He suffered burns while attempting to extinguish the fire after it got out of control, police said.

After being evaluated by medics, Mitchel was arrested on charges of fourth-degree arson.

Saugerties Police did not say whether Mitchel had any connection to the home.

They noted that the incident is still under investigation and additional charges are possible.

