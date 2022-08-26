Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Texas’ child welfare agency told staffers to keep quiet about gender-affirming care investigations, documents show
For LGBTQ mental health support, call the Trevor Project’s 24/7 toll-free support line at 866-488-7386. You can also reach a trained crisis counselor through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling or texting 988, or you can reach the Crisis Text Line by texting “HOME” to 741741.
KSAT 12
Texas education board moves to delay updates to social studies curriculum after conservative pushback
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. After facing pressure from conservatives over proposed updates to the state’s social studies curriculum scheduled for this year, the State Board of Education on Tuesday took a step to delay the revision until 2025.
KSAT 12
Watch: Volunteer acompañantes in Mexico aid at-home abortions. Their network is expanding to Texas.
The Texas Tribune’s reporting for this story was supported by the Pulitzer Center. Para ver esta nota en español haz clic aquí. For years, volunteer networks have helped thousands of people across Mexico access abortion outside the formal medical establishment, usually at home, by providing medication. Acompañamiento,...
KSAT 12
Texas gas companies face fines up to $1 million for failing to prepare for extreme weather
Correction, Aug. 30, 2022: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated the fines that some natural gas companies face if they violate new state rules on preparing their facilities for extreme weather events. The maximum fine is $1 million, not $5,000. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter...
KSAT 12
Get to know the new reporter coming to KSAT, Allysa Cole
KSAT 12 is adding a new member to its news team in September. 📺. Allysa Cole is making her move to San Antonio from the Rio Grande Valley where she has spent years delivering critical news reports in the South Texas region. I’ve enjoyed getting to know her ahead of...
KSAT 12
KSAT VP/General Manager to leave San Antonio to head Graham Media sister station KPRC in Houston
DETROIT – Graham Media Group, the local media division of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC), announced today that Phil Lane has been named Vice President and General Manager of KPRC, the NBC broadcast affiliate television station in Houston. Lane replaces Jerry Martin, who recently announced his retirement after 11...
KSAT 12
Social media influencer accused of killing Texas-native boyfriend extradited to Florida
MIAMI – An OnlyFans and Instagram model from Texas accused of killing her boyfriend at their luxury Miami condominium has been extradited back to Florida. Courtney Clenney, 26, was booked into the Miami-Dade County Jail on Friday on a charge of second-degree murder, records show. She was apprehended in Hawaii on Aug. 10, months after the death of her live-in boyfriend and Dallas native Christian Obumseli, 27.
KSAT 12
Program pays panhandlers to clean parks, connects them with resources
Some cities around the U.S. are paying panhandlers to clean parks instead of standing on street corners and connecting them with resources. Lindsay Cates, a senior planner for homelessness services in Oklahoma City, said the idea to offer a day of paid work to panhandlers came from public outcry after the increased visibility of panhandlers in the area.
KSAT 12
New ‘rainbow fentanyl’ trend terrifying for parents, schools
SAN ANTONIO – At first glance, the pills look like candy. However, inside is a substance 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin. Fentanyl is a rising crisis in our country, causing the highest number of overdose deaths and sending numbers to record levels.
KSAT 12
Texas A&M-San Antonio launches first autism institute in South Texas to provide critical resources in south Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – Many local families often have difficulty getting access to basic autism services in Bexar County. A new institute at Texas A&M-San Antonio wants to reverse those trends. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that about 1 in 44 children has been identified with Autism...
KSAT 12
Fiestas Patrias San Antonio 2022 kicked off with new partnership
SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio’s Department of Arts & Culture has partnered with the San Antonio Diez y Seis de Septiembre Commission to kick off Fiestas Patrias San Antonio 2022. This annual celebration of Deiz y Seis and Hispanic Heritage Month features a series of...
KSAT 12
San Antonio Country Music Festival is coming to the South Side
SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses. The first-ever San Antonio Country Music Festival is coming...
KSAT 12
Testimony: Pct. 2 deputy worked security at Rodriguez Park, was never paid
SAN ANTONIO – A deputy with the Bexar County Precinct 2 Constable’s Office testified Monday that he worked security at Rodriguez Park between eight and ten times while serving in a reserve capacity, and was not compensated. The revelation came during day five of indicted ex-constable Michelle Barrientes...
KSAT 12
BGC Scores and Schedules: Week 2, High School Football in San Antonio, South Texas, Hill Country
Below you will find the schedule of games and live scores for high school football games being played on September 1, 2, 3 of 2022 in the San Antonio, South Texas and the Hill Country area. Game scores below will be updated at the end of quarters, and, in some...
KSAT 12
Reclaiming recess: Playtime impacts class time
ORLANDO, Fla. – Recess, for many of us, was our favorite part of the school day. Today, the average recess is 27 minutes, if kids get a recess at all. Georgia is the latest state to sign a law that makes recess a requirement in public elementary schools. It joins five other states who already require scheduled playtime during school hours.
KSAT 12
ACS requests 14 new positions to decrease animal overpopulation, increase live release rates
SAN ANTONIO – Animal Care Services is facing higher than normal surrenders, more stray animals, and issues with staffing -- just some of the contributing problems adding to the increase in animal overpopulation in San Antonio. Shannon Sims, the director of Animal Care Services, explained to the San Antonio...
KSAT 12
San Antonio man sentenced for embezzling $1.1M from Johnson City while he worked there
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man convicted of stealing money from Johnson City has been sentenced to prison and ordered to pay back more than $1.1 million. Anthony Michael Holland, 37, was sentenced to 37 months in prison on Friday, months after he pleaded guilty to one count of theft from a state or local government that receives federal program funds, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
KSAT 12
City plan for CPS Energy rebates stalls
SAN ANTONIO – With just over two weeks until the San Antonio City Council is scheduled to vote on a budget, the question of what to do with $50 million of unexpected revenue is still up in the air. The money is part of a windfall from CPS Energy,...
KSAT 12
As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, August 30, 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, a bundt cake celebration, dino ribs at a South Side BBQ buffet, food and wine pairings, a rustic neighborhood watering hole, after-school at the public library and a total body workout. Nothing Bundt Cakes is turning 25 years old! To celebrate, they’re...
