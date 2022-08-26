ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Get to know the new reporter coming to KSAT, Allysa Cole

KSAT 12 is adding a new member to its news team in September. 📺. Allysa Cole is making her move to San Antonio from the Rio Grande Valley where she has spent years delivering critical news reports in the South Texas region. I’ve enjoyed getting to know her ahead of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Social media influencer accused of killing Texas-native boyfriend extradited to Florida

MIAMI – An OnlyFans and Instagram model from Texas accused of killing her boyfriend at their luxury Miami condominium has been extradited back to Florida. Courtney Clenney, 26, was booked into the Miami-Dade County Jail on Friday on a charge of second-degree murder, records show. She was apprehended in Hawaii on Aug. 10, months after the death of her live-in boyfriend and Dallas native Christian Obumseli, 27.
MIAMI, FL
KSAT 12

Program pays panhandlers to clean parks, connects them with resources

Some cities around the U.S. are paying panhandlers to clean parks instead of standing on street corners and connecting them with resources. Lindsay Cates, a senior planner for homelessness services in Oklahoma City, said the idea to offer a day of paid work to panhandlers came from public outcry after the increased visibility of panhandlers in the area.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
#Abortion Law#Abortion Issues#Texas Supreme Court#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Legislative#The U S Supreme Court#Planned Parenthood
KSAT 12

New 'rainbow fentanyl' trend terrifying for parents, schools

SAN ANTONIO – At first glance, the pills look like candy. However, inside is a substance 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin. Fentanyl is a rising crisis in our country, causing the highest number of overdose deaths and sending numbers to record levels.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Fiestas Patrias San Antonio 2022 kicked off with new partnership

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio’s Department of Arts & Culture has partnered with the San Antonio Diez y Seis de Septiembre Commission to kick off Fiestas Patrias San Antonio 2022. This annual celebration of Deiz y Seis and Hispanic Heritage Month features a series of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio Country Music Festival is coming to the South Side

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses. The first-ever San Antonio Country Music Festival is coming...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Reclaiming recess: Playtime impacts class time

ORLANDO, Fla. – Recess, for many of us, was our favorite part of the school day. Today, the average recess is 27 minutes, if kids get a recess at all. Georgia is the latest state to sign a law that makes recess a requirement in public elementary schools. It joins five other states who already require scheduled playtime during school hours.
GEORGIA STATE
KSAT 12

San Antonio man sentenced for embezzling $1.1M from Johnson City while he worked there

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man convicted of stealing money from Johnson City has been sentenced to prison and ordered to pay back more than $1.1 million. Anthony Michael Holland, 37, was sentenced to 37 months in prison on Friday, months after he pleaded guilty to one count of theft from a state or local government that receives federal program funds, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

City plan for CPS Energy rebates stalls

SAN ANTONIO – With just over two weeks until the San Antonio City Council is scheduled to vote on a budget, the question of what to do with $50 million of unexpected revenue is still up in the air. The money is part of a windfall from CPS Energy,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, August 30, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, a bundt cake celebration, dino ribs at a South Side BBQ buffet, food and wine pairings, a rustic neighborhood watering hole, after-school at the public library and a total body workout. Nothing Bundt Cakes is turning 25 years old! To celebrate, they’re...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

