The historical Missouri State Teachers Association Building has carried history in its brick walls since 1927CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Many classic theatres in Missouri and the Midwest were designed by the Boller BrothersCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceHope OpehemColumbia, MO
The historical John Augustus Hockaday House still stands on the hill in Fulton, MissouriCJ CoombsFulton, MO
KOMU
Suspect denied bond after death of Central Methodist football player
FAYETTE − A Howard County judge denied a request for bond for a murder suspect at a hearing Tuesday morning. Kundarrius Kinte Taylor pleaded not guilty to the first-degree murder of Central Methodist University football player Torrance Evans. Ben Faber, Taylor's attorney, asked that the judge agree to bond...
KOMU
Jefferson City woman sentenced to federal prison for Molotov cocktail attack
JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City woman was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for throwing Molotov cocktails into two homes occupied by young children and elderly residents. Iasha Denise Cannady, 48, was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison without parole, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.
KOMU
Juvenile detained after two Columbia middle schoolers assaulted on bus Tuesday morning
COLUMBIA − Police are investigating after two Columbia middle school students were assaulted on their bus Tuesday morning. The assault took place on bus No. 228 around 7 a.m., according to a letter sent to Lange Middle School families. The district said an individual, who was a juvenile but...
KOMU
New impaired driving enforcement campaign results in multiple arrests
A new impaired driving enforcement campaign known as Saturation Saturday resulted in multiple arrests, citations and 63 warnings for various violations on Friday and Saturday. The Boone County Sheriff's Department partnered with the Columbia Police Department, the Boone County Prosecuting Attorney's Office and Mothers Against Drunk Driving for the campaign. With a grant from the Missouri Department of Transportation, Highway Safety and Traffic Division Office of Highway Safety, the operation was able to take shape in Columbia.
KOMU
First case of monkeypox reported in Boone County
COLUMBIA − The first confirmed case of monkeypox in Boone County was reported Tuesday, according to the health department. Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services said it has worked closely with the individual to identify any close contacts and to offer them education and vaccination. The overall risk...
KOMU
Several Missouri correctional centers could become fully air-conditioned
COLUMBIA - This year's capital improvements plan could bring full air conditioning to five Missouri correctional centers. Out of the 18 state prisons in Missouri, just seven are fully air-conditioned. Five have no air conditioning, and the remaining six prisons are partially air-conditioned. Currently, this plan would include the Moberly...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Tuesday, Aug. 30
The UM System held its last information session Monday afternoon to discuss proposed changes to paid time off for its staff. The changes could affect around 13,000 UM System staff members. Officials took questions via Zoom Monday afternoon, during its fourth and final informational session about the proposed changes. Immediately...
KOMU
Central Methodist University's campus bouncing back after deadly shooting
FAYETTE − Central Methodist University students returned to campus Monday with a quiet feel due to the events that transpired last Thursday. CMU football player Torrance Evans was tragically shot and killed by his roommate Kundarrius Taylor after a dispute. This tragedy took the community by storm, as these...
KOMU
Cole County Residential Services to use grant for disability accommodations
JEFFERSON CITY - Cole County Residential Services, Inc. received a $386,663 grant from Central Bank Tuesday to put toward improving a local facility. The Lewella Estes Apartment complex on the east side of Jefferson City provides housing for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The funding from the grant will...
KOMU
Columbia School Board to vote on proposed public comment policy at next meeting
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public Schools (CPS) Policy Committee met on Monday to discuss revisions on the latest policy that would limit public comments at board meetings. The Columbia School Board discussed limiting the public comment time to 30 total minutes during a regular session on Aug. 8. However, Monday was the first time the public could listen to the proposal in-person.
KOMU
Moo-raculous: Cow saved from Boone County pond after 12 hours
A cow stuck chest-deep in mud and water in a northwest Boone County pond was rescued after being trapped for roughly 12 hours on Monday. Responders from the Boone County Fire Protection District and MU College of Veterinary Medicine arrived at the scene shortly after receiving a call from a concerned farmer.
KOMU
UM System discusses possible PTO changes amid opposition to proposal
COLUMBIA — The UM System held its last information session Monday afternoon to discuss proposed changes to paid time off for its staff. The changes could affect around 13,000 UM System staff members. Officials took questions via Zoom Monday afternoon, during its fourth and final informational session about the proposed changes.
KOMU
Farmers hold protest against proposed Grain Belt Express transmission line
JEFFERSON CITY - Farmers protested Tuesday afternoon over concerns that Invenergy Transmission LLC is disrupting rural farmers with its proposed Tiger Connector line. The line is slated to be built in Audrain, Callaway and Monroe counties. Invenergy said the transmission line will provide the equivalent energy of two nuclear power...
KOMU
Inflation puts a strain on pet owners and animal shelters in Boone County
COLUMBIA - Rising inflation is impacting pet owners and forcing some people to surrender their dogs to animal shelters. “We’ve seen an influx of dogs coming in because of the economy,” Melody Whitworth, director of Unchained Melodies, said. “People are losing their homes left and right, and they're looking for places for their animals to go.”
KOMU
Columbia College starts semester with largest incoming class since 2018
COLUMBIA - On Sunday night, the largest incoming class of Columbia College students since 2018 marked the beginning of the semester by participating in "Storm the Gate." The tradition, which originated in 1913, is where students run through the gates leading to the college. And this year, there were more new students participating than in the past few years.
KOMU
Most power restored after large outage in Columbia
COLUMBIA − More than 1,600 Columbia Water and Light customers were without power Monday, according to an outage map from the city. At its peak, the city's outage map showed 1,634 customers in south Columbia did not have power as of 3:45 p.m. By 4:35 p.m., Water and Light...
KOMU
MU military veterans learn about benefits at Welcome Back BBQ
MU student veterans and GI Bill dependents last week celebrated the return of an annual Welcome Back BBQ, an event that had been canceled the past two years because of COVID-19 restrictions. Incoming students were able to meet other veterans and mingle Thursday at Memorial Student Union, where they relaxed...
KOMU
'It means success': How improvements to The Loop help small business owners
COLUMBIA - LaTitia Harris seems surprised when asked, "how long have you been cooking?" "I've been cooking all my life", Harris said. "It's something my father gave me, my father was a cook, he started me when I could see over the stove." But whether she could have started her...
