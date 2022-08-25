that's all the sheriff gets for covering up his son's DUI. The son should serve sometime even though luckily no one was involved and the sheriff should serve sometime.
if it had been anyone else that tampered with evidence it would've been 2 to 5 years. why wasn't the son charged and got time?
He should have gotten 4,000 hours community service and a couple years in jail. His Son should have gotten at least Five years in jail. That's ok though. Some people believe in Karma. They will both "pay dearly* for what they did! They won't know "when" but I pray 🙏 it happens to someone they love! The son will realize he should have "admitted" what he did. Dad you would realize "your son is just the same as the honest people like us, who would have been nailed to something if we did the same!" SHAME ON YOU!!!!
