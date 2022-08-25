Read full article on original website
A 19-year-old Jamaican man is being held without bail in Dauphin County Prison after, police said, he severely beat another man at a Harrisburg area motel Sunday night. Pennsylvania State Police arrested Kemaree Reid, with a last known address of Harrisburg, on aggravated assault charges after troopers were dispatched to the La Quinta Inn and Suites, 265 N. Hershey Road, in West Hanover Township about 8:40 p.m. Sunday for a report of a man “gushing blood” from his head.
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Swatara Township Police have charged a Harrisburg man with four counts of attempted homicide and other offenses related to an August 11 shooting that injured two children in the city, according to a criminal complaint affidavit. Darrell Lee Henderson-Baylor, 24, of the 1700 block of Green...
Joshua Wayne Baker was arrested on Monday, August 16th, 2022 on a warrant issued for his arrest for charges of Terroristic Threats, Simple Assault, and Firearms not to be Carried Without a License. : Pennsylvania: DUI Association Urge Responsible, Designated Driving Ahead of Labor Day Holiday. Probable Cause. Joshua Wayne...
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, TIOGA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man and woman are being charged with homicide after police say they were involved in a shooting that took place last week that left one man dead. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Leonardo Pagan-Acevedo, 33, of Bethlehem, and Denissa Alvarez-Matias, 32, of York, are being charged with homicide in […]
A 19-year-old Jamaican man beat a man with a rock until he was "gushing blood," Pennsylvania state police say. Kemaree Reid, first threw a rock at the man during a fight over a work issue, but then grabbed a second rock and punched him "over and over and over," until he saw "a large pool of blood," Reid told state police in an interview according to court documents.
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 19-year-old woman was denied bail after state police said she was running on SR 26, got into a stranger’s vehicle, and then threatened to stab troopers. Just before noon on Monday, Aug. 29, state police in Huntingdon were called to SR 25 near Country Lane in Walker Township for […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Halifax man is facing charges after state police say he broke into a woman’s home and was found passed out on her couch drunk. State police were sent to the woman’s home along Pine Street in Coalport Borough on Sunday, Aug. 28 after she reported finding the man on […]
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster Police say officers responded to and stopped three separate crimes in progress within 30 minutes on August 26. At 2:57 a.m. officers responded to the first block of W. Vine Street for a man appearing to be checking door handles and looking into cars. Officers say Angel Roldan-Roman, was determined to have an active criminal warrant and was taken into custody. Officers also located a small amount of marijuana during the arrest.
A trio of 20-somethings was spotted by police while robbing a Rutters in central Pennsylvania on Saturday, August 27, authorities say. A Northern York County Regional police officer "performing stationary patrol" witnessed part of the robbery, according to a release by the police. Wilmer Febus-Lopez, 29, John Taylor-Williams, 22, both...
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police received a call yesterday from a woman saying that her stolen car was traveling into Lebanon County on I-81 South. This lead to a high speed police chase that eventually led to the administrative lockdown at Central Dauphin High School. At...
A York man tried to shoot another man to death after they got into an argument at a York nightclub nearly a year ago, police said in court documents charging the suspect with attempted homicide. Kenneth N. Ray, 39, is charged with attempted homicide in connection to a Sept. 29,...
Manchester, PA- a suspect who robbed the commercial business in Manchester, did everything but smile...
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County have charged a 32-year-old caregiver at a Mechanicsburg senior living community with stealing a resident's debit card to make more than $2,200 in unauthorized purchases. Amira Khaled is charged with identity theft, access device fraud, and theft by deception in the case,...
UNION TWP., Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for the man who allegedly crashed an SUV into a house in Berks County at a high rate of speed and then fled the scene, leaving a woman and her infant daughter behind. The chain of events culminating in the...
(WHTM) – Central Dauphin High School was temporarily placed on administrative lockdown Tuesday due to a police incident on I-81. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the incident occurred around mile marker 74.5. There was no direct threat to the school and the lockdown was conducted as a precaution. The school has been contacted by State Police for the lockdown to be canceled.
Steelton police are investigating a stabbing in an apartment complex off Wood Street that sent one man to the hospital for emergency medical treatment Tuesday afternoon. Steelton Interim Chief William Shaub told PennLive officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 900 block of Wood Street shortly after 4:50 p.m., after a woman said her husband had been stabbed in the chest.
A Cumberland County jury has convicted a man of assault related to a 2021 incident at the State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill in which he punched a corrections officer, according to the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office.
PENN TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY – A Port Trevorton man was seriously hurt after rolling over his vehicle twice in Penn Township, Snyder County last Tuesday. Selinsgrove state police say injured was 29-year-old Christopher Delawder. Troopers say he was taken to Geisinger with suspected serious injuries, but a medical update is unavailable from the hospital. Troopers say Delawder was wearing a seat belt.
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, juveniles were found to be in possession of three stolen handguns. According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, a juvenile was stopped for a tail light violation. The juvenile driver of the vehicle failed to stop and intentionally rammed the officer’s vehicle to the exit of the parking lot. After the juvenile backed out of the parking lot, they intentionally rammed the police cruiser a second time. The juvenile began driving backward down Manor Street, and the officer pushed the juvenile’s vehicle onto the sidewalk ending the pursuit.
BEAVERTOWN, Pa. — Police have identified the victim of a deadly crash in Snyder County. Officers say Ronald Shutika, 56, of Middleburg, hit a business before 2 p.m. Tuesday on West Mulberry Alley in Beavertown. His vehicle just missed two employees inside. Police are investigating what led to the...
