New plan to benefit Vermonters with hearing difficulty
(The Center Square) – Expanded health care coverage for hearing aids will be coming to Vermont. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced it has approved expanding coverage in the state for one set of prescription hearing aids every three years, along with annual exams, beginning in 2024. The expanded coverage will affect individual and small group health plans.
Georgia cities awash in federal funds for road upgrades, bike lanes and transit projects
(The Center Square) — The federal government continues to dole out money for Georgia transportation projects, whether it’s $25 million for road upgrades and bike lanes in Athens or $25 million to upgrade the Five Points transit station in Atlanta. The federal government awarded the funds as part...
Gridlock forecast in drive to end new gas-powered vehicle sales by 2035
(The Center Square) – Gov. Jay Inslee appeared excited to announce recently that Washington state will follow California’s lead and phase out the sale of new gasoline-powered motor vehicles by 2035. “This is a critical milestone in our climate fight,” Inslee said in a message on social media....
North Carolina grants $17 million for 39 parks, recreation projects
(The Center Square) — More than $17 million in grants for 39 parks and recreation projects will be awarded by the North Carolina Parks and Recreation Trust Fund, Gov. Roy Cooper announced today. The North Carolina Parks and Recreation Authority reviewed 49 applications requesting $20.9 million. In order to...
Washington state has the fourth least amount of student loan debt in the nation
(The Center Square) – Washington state ranked No. 48 on a list of states and state designates with the most student debt, according to a new study released Tuesday by WalletHub. Only California, the District of Columbia, and Utah have less student debt. The personal finance website’s study is...
Wisconsin governor tepid about Biden campaign event
(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s Democratic governor won’t be rude, but he’s also not rolling out the red carpet for President Joe Biden at an upcoming Labor Day campaign event. Gov. Tony Evers didn’t sound excited at all Monday when asked about the president’s upcoming visit...
New economic data shows that Georgia is outperforming many states
(The Center Square) — New economic data shows Georgia is outperforming many other states across the country. Georgia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate now stands at a record low of 2.8% in July. A new WalletHub analysis found that Georgia has the 15th best change in its unemployment rate.
Gov. Abbott accelerates busing of foreign nationals from southern border to New York City
(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is accelerating the state’s busing to New York City of foreign nationals who’ve entered the U.S. through the southern border. The majority coming in are believed to not have valid asylum claims, are bypassing federal immigration law, and instead...
California lawmakers closer to expanding COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave
(The Center Square) – California could soon extend COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave through December and offer grants to certain nonprofits and businesses under a budget bill advanced by lawmakers on Monday. The bill expands upon existing supplemental paid sick leave provisions passed in February that offer California workers...
Bill allowing state panel to set fast food worker wages, benefits heads to Newsom
(The Center Square) – California lawmakers in the Senate and Assembly passed a bill Monday that aims to improve work conditions and wages for fast food workers, sending the bill to Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk in the waning days of the legislative session. The measure, Assembly Bill 257, would...
New Yorkers poised for enormous relief from Biden plan
(The Center Square) – New York's Democratic U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer said more than 10% of New Yorkers will receive some relief from President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program announced last week. And nearly half of those residents impacted will get their debts erased completely. Schumer, the...
North Carolina data shows young students made learning gains compared to year before
(The Center Square) — The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction is celebrating strong gains in literacy skills for young students during the first year with a new "science of reading" curriculum. Data released on Thursday shows 27% of North Carolina kindergartners scored at or above proficiency in literary...
Illinois businesses battle retail theft
(The Center Square) – Small businesses are on the front lines of combating retail theft in Illinois. National Federation of Independent Business Illinois State Director Chris Davis said Illinois sees the threat of retail crime and is taking steps to battle the uptick. "Thirty-six percent of small business owners...
Brandtjen: 'Mind-boggling' decision given Wisconsin voter ID law
(The Center Square) – Few answers, if any, are being given about the move from Wisconsin’s election managers to put inactive voters back on the state’s voter rolls. “Why we are returning anyone to the rolls in a state where anyone can vote as long as you have a voter ID is mind-boggling,” said Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls.
Report: Absentee fathers in Mississippi cost taxpayers hundreds of millions each year
(The Center Square) – A new report from Mississippi’s state auditor shows that taxpayers in the state foot the bill for current and future costs associated with absent fathers. State Auditor Shad White released “Dads Matter: The Taxpayer Cost of Fatherlessness,” which details how state taxpayers are forced...
Hochul calls remote learning during pandemic 'a mistake'
(The Center Square) – New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday called it “a mistake” the state switched to remote learning in schools at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic more than two years ago. Hochul, a Democrat running to serve a full term in November, made...
New Hampshire gets clean energy funds
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire is getting $3.5 million from the federal government for clean energy projects that supporters say will create jobs and reduce costs for consumers. The money, provided through the U.S. Department of Energy's State Energy Program, is part of newly-released federal funding approved by...
Report criticizes Maine's child care expansion plan
(The Center Square) – As Maine gears up to spend tens of millions of dollars to expand access to child care, a new report argues that throwing more money at the problem won't fix it. The report by the Maine Policy Institute, a conservative think tank, argues that instead...
Student loan forgiveness arrives, but shrinking student numbers in PA remains a major problem
(The Center Square) – The White House's announcement that taxpayers will pick up an estimated $300 billion in student loan debt will benefit some Pennsylvania residents, but the long-term issues of higher education in the state will remain. Pennsylvania, like many states in the northeast, has above-average student debt...
Majority of funds for climate change program went to repave Bloomsburg parking lots
(The Center Square) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture is sending $740,000 to Pennsylvania for “critical infrastructure to combat climate change” – but most of the money will go toward repaving parking lots. The USDA Rural Development program provides taxpayer money for all sorts of programs,...
