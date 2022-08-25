Read full article on original website
(The Center Square) – Washington state ranked 45th – tied with New Jersey – according to a new Election Integrity Scorecard from the Heritage Foundation. To determine its rankings, the Washington, D.C.-based free market think tank considered factors such as voter identification laws, accuracy of voter rolls, absentee ballot management, election observer access, vote harvesting restrictions, and verification of citizenship.
(The Center Square) – Missouri is one of 10 states receiving a total of $29 million from the U.S. Department of Education to develop assessments for students while they learn during the school year and at the end. Missouri’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will receive $2.5 million...
(The Center Square) – Chris Cargill, 41, is leaving his 13-year role as director of Washington Policy Center’s office in Spokane to get a sister think tank launched in Idaho later this year. Cargill will be the first president of Mountain States Policy Center that will represent Eastern...
(The Center Square) – California lawmakers could soon send a budget bill to Gov. Gavin Newsom that would allow the state’s abortion fund to assist some out-of-state residents seeking abortion access in California. The measure, contained in a health omnibus bill, would administer grants from the state’s Abortion...
(The Center Square) - The U.S. Department of Treasury released $47.5 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to Arkansas, the department announced Tuesday. The money will be used to connect 5,500 homes and businesses to high-speed internet. The money will be distributed through a grant program administered by Arkansas Rural Connect. Low-income families will be eligible for a $30 per month subsidy for internet, according to the Treasury Department.
(The Center Square) - North Dakotans are the hardest working people in the nation, according to a new report. Across ten key indicators, including average workweek hours, share of engaged workers, and how many people were leaving vacation time on the table, North Dakota came out on the top of the list, according to personal finance website WalletHub.
(The Center Square) – Fentanyl is a growing problem for Arizona. Opioids, including fentanyl, are becoming a bigger problem in Arizona. Synthetic opioid-related overdoses killed more than 71,000 Americans in 2021 -- about three-quarters of all overdose deaths, according to Common Sense Institute Arizona. And fentanyl continues to plague Arizona.
(The Center Square) — Agricultural organizations in Washington have been awarded $4.7 million in funding from the United States Department of Agriculture to enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops in the state. The Specialty Crop Block Grants for 2022 are administered by the Washington State Department of Agriculture. “This...
(The Center Square) – In the state’s latest signal to Asian technology companies that they should give Arizona a look when seeking to expand, Gov. Doug Ducey is visiting two of the continent’s most prominent chip-making countries. Ducey arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday. The term-limited governor is...
(The Center Square) – Gov. Jay Inslee appeared excited to announce recently that Washington state will follow California’s lead and phase out the sale of new gasoline-powered motor vehicles by 2035. “This is a critical milestone in our climate fight,” Inslee said in a message on social media....
(The Center Square) – Expanded health care coverage for hearing aids will be coming to Vermont. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced it has approved expanding coverage in the state for one set of prescription hearing aids every three years, along with annual exams, beginning in 2024. The expanded coverage will affect individual and small group health plans.
(The Center Square) — Residents in the Everett, Washington, area have been advised to look out for unusually large grasshoppers, which have been spotted in the area. The Egyptian grasshopper, native to Europe, Africa and the Middle East, was found by an Everett resident earlier this year, the first-ever sighting in the state. The insect is added to a growing list of nonnative species seen in or near the Evergreen State this year.
(The Center Square) – Iowa is using about $10,000 to help Blanding’s turtles, which are a threatened species in The Hawkeye State. The species is a candidate for a federal list of threatened species, according to an article in an Iowa Department of Natural Resources e-newsletter The Center Square received Tuesday.
(The Center Square) – A Connecticut plan to use federal funding to expand broadband access in the state has gained federal approval. The Connecticut Broadband Infrastructure Program, Gov. Ned Lamont said, will use $42.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to expand service to underserved areas in the state and was approved by the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Broadband will be expanded, or improved, in 10,000 households and businesses.
(The Center Square) – California lawmakers in the Senate and Assembly passed a bill Monday that aims to improve work conditions and wages for fast food workers, sending the bill to Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk in the waning days of the legislative session. The measure, Assembly Bill 257, would...
(The Center Square) - Revenue numbers were down from this year's Sturgis Motorcycle Rally but still came in at $1.5 million, according to South Dakota officials. State sales tax collection was $902,399 compared to $1.03 million in 2021, according to the Department of Revenue. The state also collected $290,586 in tourism taxes and $351,385 in municipal taxes.
(The Center Square) — The federal government continues to dole out money for Georgia transportation projects, whether it’s $25 million for road upgrades and bike lanes in Athens or $25 million to upgrade the Five Points transit station in Atlanta. The federal government awarded the funds as part...
(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is accelerating the state’s busing to New York City of foreign nationals who’ve entered the U.S. through the southern border. The majority coming in are believed to not have valid asylum claims, are bypassing federal immigration law, and instead...
(The Center Square) — South Carolina spends $14,310 per student in its K-12 public schools, an inflation-adjusted increase of 19% since 2002, according to a new study from the Reason Foundation. While the average state increased its spending by $3,211 per student, or 25%, South Carolina students saw the...
(The Center Square) – New York's Democratic U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer said more than 10% of New Yorkers will receive some relief from President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program announced last week. And nearly half of those residents impacted will get their debts erased completely. Schumer, the...
