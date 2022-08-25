ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

The Center Square

Washington state ranked 45th in election integrity

(The Center Square) – Washington state ranked 45th – tied with New Jersey – according to a new Election Integrity Scorecard from the Heritage Foundation. To determine its rankings, the Washington, D.C.-based free market think tank considered factors such as voter identification laws, accuracy of voter rolls, absentee ballot management, election observer access, vote harvesting restrictions, and verification of citizenship.
