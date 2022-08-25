Read full article on original website
Judge issues permanent injunction on Biden ban on new oil and gas leasing on federal lands, waters
(The Center Square) – A federal judge sided with Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and 12 other plaintiff states in a Louisiana-led lawsuit, issuing a permanent injunction against the Biden administration’s moratorium on new oil and gas leases on federal lands and water. U.S. District Court Judge Terry...
Gov. Abbott announces new initiatives to combat opioid crisis
(The Center Square) – Gov. Greg Abbott announced new initiatives being launched in Texas to combat the opioid crisis and issued a proclamation recognizing Aug. 31 as International Overdose Awareness Day. Abbott spoke at Montgomery County’s Overdose Awareness Day Event hosted by the Montgomery County Overdose Prevention Endeavor (M-COPE)...
COVID-19 and the potential link to diabetes
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It seems like a week doesn't pass that we don't hear about another after-effect of covid-19.The latest is a report that covid-19 may lead to an increased risk for diabetes.So is it true, and what else do we need to watch out for?So many aftershocks from covid are being blamed on the virus, but CBS News medical expert, Dr. David Agus, said that may be overreaching.As we learn to live with covid-19, there is no question some things linger."Sometimes, the effect of cough and lung issues can last much longer," said Dr. Agus.Dr. Agus said the nature...
Abbott opposing EPA overreach as more Americans oppose environmental regulations
(The Center Square) – More Americans say environmental regulations will cost too many jobs and hurt the economy, a recent poll shows, as Gov. Greg Abbott defends the Texas oil and natural gas industry from what he says is an overreaching EPA in the Permian Basin. A recent Pew...
Washington D.C. delays enforcement of student vaccine mandate after mass noncompliance
(The Center Square) – Washington, D.C.’s vaccine mandate for students over 12 years old has been the subject of major controversy, and is now being put to the test after thousands of students returned to school this month without being vaccinated. The city, which has one of the...
