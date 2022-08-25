ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecentersquare.com

Gov. Abbott announces new initiatives to combat opioid crisis

(The Center Square) – Gov. Greg Abbott announced new initiatives being launched in Texas to combat the opioid crisis and issued a proclamation recognizing Aug. 31 as International Overdose Awareness Day. Abbott spoke at Montgomery County’s Overdose Awareness Day Event hosted by the Montgomery County Overdose Prevention Endeavor (M-COPE)...
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 and the potential link to diabetes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It seems like a week doesn't pass that we don't hear about another after-effect of covid-19.The latest is a report that covid-19 may lead to an increased risk for diabetes.So is it true, and what else do we need to watch out for?So many aftershocks from covid are being blamed on the virus, but CBS News medical expert, Dr. David Agus, said that may be overreaching.As we learn to live with covid-19, there is no question some things linger."Sometimes, the effect of cough and lung issues can last much longer," said Dr. Agus.Dr. Agus said the nature...
