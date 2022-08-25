Read full article on original website
Washington ranked No. 34 for states with most equitable school districts
(The Center Square) – A new WalletHub study ranked Washington at No. 34 on a list of states with the most equitable school districts in the nation. The personal finance website ranked 49 states – Hawaii was excluded from analysis due to data limitations – by scoring 12,876 school districts throughout the U.S. on two metrics: average household income and spending for public and secondary schools per pupil.
CNET
State Stimulus Payments Update 2022: Residents in These States Are Getting Checks This Week
Thanks to healthy budget surpluses, many states have been giving supplemental tax rebates to eligible taxpayers. While some have already been issued, other states are still sending payments out. Taxpayers in Colorado and Pennsylvania are getting checks this month, while Hawaii and Illinois are set to send bonus refunds in...
New economic data shows that Georgia is outperforming many states
(The Center Square) — New economic data shows Georgia is outperforming many other states across the country. Georgia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate now stands at a record low of 2.8% in July. A new WalletHub analysis found that Georgia has the 15th best change in its unemployment rate.
Washington state has the fourth least amount of student loan debt in the nation
(The Center Square) – Washington state ranked No. 48 on a list of states and state designates with the most student debt, according to a new study released Tuesday by WalletHub. Only California, the District of Columbia, and Utah have less student debt. The personal finance website’s study is...
North Carolina taxpayers to subsidize biotech company expansion with $2M in incentives
(The Center Square) — North Carolina taxpayers will subsidize the global biotech company ABEC, Inc. by more than $2 million as part of an economic development deal touted by Gov. Roy Cooper this week. Cooper announced Tuesday North Carolina will funnel $2,008,000 to ABEC, Inc. over the next dozen...
CDC study shows big drop in life expectancy in New York
(The Center Square) – A new report released this week by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows New York suffered the steepest drop in life expectancy of any state in 2020. After New York ranked third nationally with a life expectancy at birth of 80.7 years...
New plan to benefit Vermonters with hearing difficulty
(The Center Square) – Expanded health care coverage for hearing aids will be coming to Vermont. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced it has approved expanding coverage in the state for one set of prescription hearing aids every three years, along with annual exams, beginning in 2024. The expanded coverage will affect individual and small group health plans.
Washington businesses encouraged to explore the South Korean market
(The Center Square) – Washington is encouraging local businesses to expand their sales by exporting to South Korea. A collaboration with the Washington State Department of Commerce, Port of Seattle and South Korean E-commerce company, Coupang, has led to a conference offering small and medium-sized businesses the opportunity to learn more about growth through exporting with an emphasis on the South Korean market on Sept. 8.
Hawaii records highest visitor count since January 2020
(The Center Square) - More than 919,000 people visited Hawaii in July, which is the most since January 2020, according to the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. The number represents a 92.4% recovery from July 2019, according to DBEDT. The number of visitors remained lower than pre-pandemic numbers,...
West Coast AGs oppose increased natural gas flow through GTN pipeline
(The Center Square) — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson has opposed increasing the capacity of the natural gas pipeline that delivers home heating and cooking fuel to Washingtonians, stating it would harm the environment and hamper the state’s climate goals. Others say it will have no effect on...
Gridlock forecast in drive to end new gas-powered vehicle sales by 2035
(The Center Square) – Gov. Jay Inslee appeared excited to announce recently that Washington state will follow California’s lead and phase out the sale of new gasoline-powered motor vehicles by 2035. “This is a critical milestone in our climate fight,” Inslee said in a message on social media....
Smiley campaign calls Sen. Murray ‘out of touch’ on Snake River dams breach report
(The Center Square) – The campaign of Tiffany Smiley, Republican challenger to longtime U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Washington, does not agree with a final report put forward by the senator and Gov. Jay Inslee that recommends replacing the benefits of the lower Snake River dams to make breaching them possible.
Seattle Port awards $2.5M for workforce development in South King County
(The Center Square) – To help recruit workers to port-related jobs, the Port of Seattle is awarding $2.5 million in grants to 12 organizations. Each of the 12 organizations will receive $250,000 in funding for projects that stimulate economic recovery through “education and job search assistance, skills-based learning, pre-apprenticeship programs in Port-related industries, habitat restoration and green jobs programs at port habitat sites,” according to the Seattle Port.
California officially requires all new cars sold to be zero-emission by 2035
(The Center Square) – California air regulators have set a 2035 deadline for all new passenger cars and trucks sold in the state to be zero-emission vehicles, a move that will make the Golden State one of the first jurisdictions in the world to enact this increasingly-costly requirement. The...
Hochul calls remote learning during pandemic 'a mistake'
(The Center Square) – New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday called it “a mistake” the state switched to remote learning in schools at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic more than two years ago. Hochul, a Democrat running to serve a full term in November, made...
Report: South Carolina inflation-adjusted K-12 spending rose 19% since 2002
(The Center Square) — South Carolina spends $14,310 per student in its K-12 public schools, an inflation-adjusted increase of 19% since 2002, according to a new study from the Reason Foundation. While the average state increased its spending by $3,211 per student, or 25%, South Carolina students saw the...
Georgia cities awash in federal funds for road upgrades, bike lanes and transit projects
(The Center Square) — The federal government continues to dole out money for Georgia transportation projects, whether it’s $25 million for road upgrades and bike lanes in Athens or $25 million to upgrade the Five Points transit station in Atlanta. The federal government awarded the funds as part...
