The Center Square

Washington ranked No. 34 for states with most equitable school districts

(The Center Square) – A new WalletHub study ranked Washington at No. 34 on a list of states with the most equitable school districts in the nation. The personal finance website ranked 49 states – Hawaii was excluded from analysis due to data limitations – by scoring 12,876 school districts throughout the U.S. on two metrics: average household income and spending for public and secondary schools per pupil.
The Center Square

New plan to benefit Vermonters with hearing difficulty

(The Center Square) – Expanded health care coverage for hearing aids will be coming to Vermont. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced it has approved expanding coverage in the state for one set of prescription hearing aids every three years, along with annual exams, beginning in 2024. The expanded coverage will affect individual and small group health plans.
The Center Square

Washington businesses encouraged to explore the South Korean market

(The Center Square) – Washington is encouraging local businesses to expand their sales by exporting to South Korea. A collaboration with the Washington State Department of Commerce, Port of Seattle and South Korean E-commerce company, Coupang, has led to a conference offering small and medium-sized businesses the opportunity to learn more about growth through exporting with an emphasis on the South Korean market on Sept. 8.
The Center Square

Hawaii records highest visitor count since January 2020

(The Center Square) - More than 919,000 people visited Hawaii in July, which is the most since January 2020, according to the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. The number represents a 92.4% recovery from July 2019, according to DBEDT. The number of visitors remained lower than pre-pandemic numbers,...
The Center Square

Seattle Port awards $2.5M for workforce development in South King County

(The Center Square) – To help recruit workers to port-related jobs, the Port of Seattle is awarding $2.5 million in grants to 12 organizations. Each of the 12 organizations will receive $250,000 in funding for projects that stimulate economic recovery through “education and job search assistance, skills-based learning, pre-apprenticeship programs in Port-related industries, habitat restoration and green jobs programs at port habitat sites,” according to the Seattle Port.
The Center Square

The Center Square

