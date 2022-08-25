Read full article on original website
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf: 225 New, Good-Paying Jobs for Pennsylvania as Homegrown Company West Pharmaceutical Services Expands
Governor Tom Wolf announced that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (West), a leading global manufacturer in the design and production of containment and delivery systems for injectable medicines, is creating 225 new, full-time jobs as part of its expansion project in Jersey Shore, Lycoming County. “West clearly recognizes the advantages of...
Governor Requests $2,000 Stimulus Checks For Eligible Pennsylvanians
Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf has asked the General Assembly to pass legislation that would send checks up to $2,000 directly to Pennsylvanians making less than $80,000 a year. The one-time payments will be funded by a $500 million PA Opportunity Program.
PA: Funds for Combating Climate Change to be Spent Repaving Parking Lots
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is sending $740,000 to Pennsylvania for “critical infrastructure to combat climate change” – but most of the money will go toward repaving parking lots. The USDA Rural Development program provides taxpayer money for all sorts of programs, from infrastructure to health care...
Lancaster Farming
Licensing Small Pennsylvania Milk Dealers Can Be Complicated
I actually woke up this morning wondering what I would be doing today. Ever feel like “darned if I do and darned if I don’t?” Well, I have been in a situation such as that the past few weeks, and several things have surfaced during the events that have given me pause. Pause to think about the difficulty of operating in a society in which old-time standards of civil discourse are not necessarily the norm.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania named “best-paying state” for teachers
(WHTM) – A new study has found Pennsylvania to be the best state for teachers based on pay. The study, published by Business.org, showed Pennsylvania with the highest difference in pay that teachers earn compared to all occupations in the state. According to the study, the average teacher salary in Pennsylvania for 2020-21 was $71,281, a 28.5% increase compared to other occupations.
New plan to benefit Vermonters with hearing difficulty
(The Center Square) – Expanded health care coverage for hearing aids will be coming to Vermont. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced it has approved expanding coverage in the state for one set of prescription hearing aids every three years, along with annual exams, beginning in 2024. The expanded coverage will affect individual and small group health plans.
wlvr.org
As electric rates set to soar, PUC tells customers to shop for best provider
HARRISBURG, Pa. – Pain at the gas pump may be easing, but utility bills are set to swell for tens of thousands of customers in the Lehigh Valley this week if they don’t shop around for an electric supplier. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission advised residents and businesses...
Illinois businesses battle retail theft
(The Center Square) – Small businesses are on the front lines of combating retail theft in Illinois. National Federation of Independent Business Illinois State Director Chris Davis said Illinois sees the threat of retail crime and is taking steps to battle the uptick. "Thirty-six percent of small business owners...
ftnnews.com
Latest Casino Fines in Pennsylvania 2022
Some of the Pennsylvanian casinos have recently been fined by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. There are various reasons for the fines, from intoxicated gaming to allowing a self-excluded person to play while they are on the list. Let’s first learn more about PGCB and then take a look at...
therecord-online.com
State officials encourage Pennsylvanians to buy local produce this fall | Five for the Weekend
HARRISBURG, PA – August is Pennsylvania Produce Month and, to celebrate, state agriculture officials are encouraging residents to buy local. Speaking from Harvest Valley Farms, a fourth-generation vegetable farm and on-farm market in Gibsonia, Allegheny County on Thursday, Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding encouraged Pennsylvanians to buy local and support local farmers this fall.
California lawmakers closer to expanding COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave
(The Center Square) – California could soon extend COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave through December and offer grants to certain nonprofits and businesses under a budget bill advanced by lawmakers on Monday. The bill expands upon existing supplemental paid sick leave provisions passed in February that offer California workers...
Georgia cities awash in federal funds for road upgrades, bike lanes and transit projects
(The Center Square) — The federal government continues to dole out money for Georgia transportation projects, whether it’s $25 million for road upgrades and bike lanes in Athens or $25 million to upgrade the Five Points transit station in Atlanta. The federal government awarded the funds as part...
Bill allowing state panel to set fast food worker wages, benefits heads to Newsom
(The Center Square) – California lawmakers in the Senate and Assembly passed a bill Monday that aims to improve work conditions and wages for fast food workers, sending the bill to Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk in the waning days of the legislative session. The measure, Assembly Bill 257, would...
Pennsylvania receives more than $200,000 in Federal funding to bolster child nutrition efforts statewide
The Pennsylvania departments of Education and Agriculture announced Friday that it has received more than $222,000 in funding through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Farm to School Grant Program to improve students’ access to fresh, local foods and foster economic opportunity for farmers. “PDE is thrilled to...
Gridlock forecast in drive to end new gas-powered vehicle sales by 2035
(The Center Square) – Gov. Jay Inslee appeared excited to announce recently that Washington state will follow California’s lead and phase out the sale of new gasoline-powered motor vehicles by 2035. “This is a critical milestone in our climate fight,” Inslee said in a message on social media....
EPA tells Pennsylvania they missed air pollution plan deadline
The EPA has issued notices to 15 states for failure to submit plans for air pollution reduction, four months after a lawsuit on the matter from a coalition of environmental groups.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In-state Pitt students to receive grants from Pa. covid-19 relief money
The University of Pittsburgh will use all of its state covid-19 relief money to provide grants for its in-state students. About 20,000 students will benefit from the $7.5 million one-time state allocation granted to Pitt by Gov. Tom Wolf’s office, according to the university. Wolf quietly granted $40 million...
Report: Large economic incentives like in Tennessee benefit politicians who approved them
(The Center Square) — Economic incentives from states such as Tennessee toward private businesses looking to move to the state continue to increase. But academic research shows that the largest impact of the spending of public dollars is to bring political and financial benefit to the politicians who approve those incentives.
Report criticizes Maine's child care expansion plan
(The Center Square) – As Maine gears up to spend tens of millions of dollars to expand access to child care, a new report argues that throwing more money at the problem won't fix it. The report by the Maine Policy Institute, a conservative think tank, argues that instead...
Illinois is second in nation for small business owners unable to pay August rent
(The Center Square) – A new survey shows a record high rent delinquency rate in August among small business owners, especially in Illinois. Alignable, a small business referral network, asked 7,331 small businesses around the country and 40% indicated that they couldn’t pay their rent in August on time or in full, the highest rate in 18 months.
