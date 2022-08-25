ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 4

Related
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf: 225 New, Good-Paying Jobs for Pennsylvania as Homegrown Company West Pharmaceutical Services Expands

Governor Tom Wolf announced that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (West), a leading global manufacturer in the design and production of containment and delivery systems for injectable medicines, is creating 225 new, full-time jobs as part of its expansion project in Jersey Shore, Lycoming County. “West clearly recognizes the advantages of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lancaster Farming

Licensing Small Pennsylvania Milk Dealers Can Be Complicated

I actually woke up this morning wondering what I would be doing today. Ever feel like “darned if I do and darned if I don’t?” Well, I have been in a situation such as that the past few weeks, and several things have surfaced during the events that have given me pause. Pause to think about the difficulty of operating in a society in which old-time standards of civil discourse are not necessarily the norm.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Real Estate
City
Pottsville, PA
City
Economy, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania named “best-paying state” for teachers

(WHTM) – A new study has found Pennsylvania to be the best state for teachers based on pay. The study, published by Business.org, showed Pennsylvania with the highest difference in pay that teachers earn compared to all occupations in the state. According to the study, the average teacher salary in Pennsylvania for 2020-21 was $71,281, a 28.5% increase compared to other occupations.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

New plan to benefit Vermonters with hearing difficulty

(The Center Square) – Expanded health care coverage for hearing aids will be coming to Vermont. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced it has approved expanding coverage in the state for one set of prescription hearing aids every three years, along with annual exams, beginning in 2024. The expanded coverage will affect individual and small group health plans.
VERMONT STATE
The Center Square

Illinois businesses battle retail theft

(The Center Square) – Small businesses are on the front lines of combating retail theft in Illinois. National Federation of Independent Business Illinois State Director Chris Davis said Illinois sees the threat of retail crime and is taking steps to battle the uptick. "Thirty-six percent of small business owners...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Crouse
ftnnews.com

Latest Casino Fines in Pennsylvania 2022

Some of the Pennsylvanian casinos have recently been fined by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. There are various reasons for the fines, from intoxicated gaming to allowing a self-excluded person to play while they are on the list. Let’s first learn more about PGCB and then take a look at...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

State officials encourage Pennsylvanians to buy local produce this fall | Five for the Weekend

HARRISBURG, PA – August is Pennsylvania Produce Month and, to celebrate, state agriculture officials are encouraging residents to buy local. Speaking from Harvest Valley Farms, a fourth-generation vegetable farm and on-farm market in Gibsonia, Allegheny County on Thursday, Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding encouraged Pennsylvanians to buy local and support local farmers this fall.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Affordable Housing#Linus Realestate#Business Industry#Stem#Ashland Technologies Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Jobs
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In-state Pitt students to receive grants from Pa. covid-19 relief money

The University of Pittsburgh will use all of its state covid-19 relief money to provide grants for its in-state students. About 20,000 students will benefit from the $7.5 million one-time state allocation granted to Pitt by Gov. Tom Wolf’s office, according to the university. Wolf quietly granted $40 million...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
19K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy