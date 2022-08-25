I actually woke up this morning wondering what I would be doing today. Ever feel like “darned if I do and darned if I don’t?” Well, I have been in a situation such as that the past few weeks, and several things have surfaced during the events that have given me pause. Pause to think about the difficulty of operating in a society in which old-time standards of civil discourse are not necessarily the norm.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO