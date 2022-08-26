Read full article on original website
Look: College Football Cheerleader Dance Is Going Viral
Utah State's cheerleaders are certainly ready for the college football season. . Week Zero kicked off on Saturday, with Utah State taking on UConn to open up the year. Utah State topped UConn, 31-20, to open up the season with a victory. While the Aggies looked good on the field,...
Tennessee State coach Eddie George says his son can't go to school at Jackson State, Michigan
Tennessee State football coach Eddie George has a couple of recruiting guidelines for his son, Eriq − even if they are a little tongue-in-cheek.
Everyone Said Same Thing About Nebraska Fans On Saturday
Nebraska football has been in the doldrums for several years. Yesterday's loss to Northwestern didn't exactly give the indication that the Huskers are on their way back either. The 31-28 defeat in Ireland was the program's 30th loss in 45 games under Scott Frost. It was also their 21st loss...
Larry The Cable Guy Not Happy: College Football World Reacts
You can count Larry The Cable Guy among those furious with Nebraska coach Scott Frost on Saturday. The Huskers fell to Northwestern, 31-28, in Ireland on Saturday afternoon. Frost, who was entering what should be a make or break year, made some crucial mistakes on Saturday, including a bizarre onside kick decision with his team up 11 points.
2 reasons Nebraska must fire Scott Frost after latest debacle vs. Northwestern
Another year, another disappointing college football season for Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers. That’s certainly how things look after Saturday’s embarrassment. Nebraska jumped out to a 28-17 lead against lowly Northwestern, who voters placed last in the Big Ten West in the preseason poll, in Dublin. Then, the Cornhuskers inexplicably collapsed and allowed the Wildcats to come back for a 31-28 upset win.
What it would cost Nebraska to fire Scott Frost during the 2022 season
In November of 2021, Nebraska restructured Scott Frost’s contract as Cornhuskers head football coach. The major details included a drop in base salary and a one-year extension to his previous deal that will keep him with the program through the 2027 season. Also included in the deal — Frost’s...
Brian Kelly’s tactical decision on starting QB announcement
While a lot of college programs are announcing their starting quarterbacks ahead of Week 1, LSU Football will not be one of them. Head coach Brian Kelly said on Monday he’s already decided on the QB1 for the season opener against Florida State, but he believes it’s a tactical advantage to not tell everyone. Via […] The post Brian Kelly’s tactical decision on starting QB announcement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Look: Nebraska Fan Has Wild Suggestion For Next Coach
Huskers fans appear to be done with Scott Frost, following the loss to Northwestern in Week Zero on Saturday afternoon. It wasn't just the loss, but the decision making, as Frost tried an onside kick up 11 points in the second half, leading to a quick score for the Wildcats.
ESPN Computer Releases New Top 25 Before Season
ESPN's Football Power Index has a top 25 ranking ahead of the 2022 college football season. The 2022 college football season technically started this weekend, with the Week Zero games, highlighted by the Nebraska vs. Northwestern contest in Ireland. Here's a look at how the ESPN Football Power Index top...
4-star in-state OL commits elsewhere
A four-star, in-state offensive lineman committed elsewhere on Monday night. Oceanside Collegiate Academy (Mount Pleasant, S.C.) tackle Monroe Freeling announced his verbal pledge to Georgia, choosing the (...)
POLLS: No. 19 Arkansas vs. No. 23 Cincinnati, score, predictions, top performers
The No. 19 Arkansas Razorbacks are set to begin their highly-anticipated 2022 season this weekend as they take on the No. 23 Cincinnati Bearcats, who are coming off a College Football Playoff Appearance last season. This will be the first-ever meeting between the two programs. “Game week’s finally here,” Arkansas...
247Sports
Instant Analysis from USC's Tuesday practice of Rice week
Instant Analysis of USC's Tuesday practice of Rice week with USCFootball.com's Jack Smith and Chris Trevino breaking down all of the news and notes from practice. The above video was shot LIVE from campus directly to our YouTube channel. If you have not subscribed to our channel you can do so here: youtube.com/insidetroy.
Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald: 'I think Nebraska's going to be very good'
Nebraska was upset, as a significant favorite, by Northwestern and head coach Pat Fitzgerald this past Saturday. Questions about the future of Huskers head coach Scott Frost surfaced as a result. Nebraska went 3-9 a year ago, and 2022 is seen as a make-or-break campaign for the program in its fifth year under Frost. With 11 games still to go, Fitzgerald believes Nebraska will be just fine. The Huskers turn the page to Saturday’s game in Lincoln against North Dakota.
SEC football: One potential upset loss for every team
Surviving the SEC, week to week, is why the College Football Playoff national champion has emerged from the nation's most competitive league three consecutive seasons. And during the 2022 campaign, one potential upset loss for every team is something we're considering as we've reached game week that could possibly nullify the SEC's reign at the top of the sport.
Utah State coach Blake Anderson reveals his message to players on taking on Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium
After their 31-20 Week 0 win against UConn, the Utah State Aggies will travel to Alabama for a Week 1 matchup against the No. 1 ranked Crimson Tide. During a press conference Monday, Utah State head coach Blake Anderson was asked what his message to his players is on getting to play at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Daily Delivery: Dear Nebraska fans … maybe your issues aren’t because of one former player
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. A loud segment of Nebraska fans have chosen to use former quarterback Adrian Martinez as the scapegoat for their program's current issues, but Saturday's season-opening 31-28 loss to Northwestern in Ireland proves Coach Scott Frost's program is the issue. And as Fitz explains, part of the problem is Nebraska's ill-advised move to the Big Ten, which has proven disastrous for the storied Nebraska program.
247Sports
UVA basketball picks up No. 1 vote in anonymous college basketball coaches poll
Virginia brings back every starter from last year’s team that missed the NCAA Tournament but won 21 games. And for one college basketball coach, that means the Cavaliers project as the nation’s best team for 2022-23. As part of CBS Sports’ annual Candid Coaches series, “roughly 100” college...
How to watch No. 6 Texas A&M vs. Sam Houston, streaming link
Texas A&M football season is back and the Aggies will play an in-state foe from just down the road to start the year off. They host Sam Houston this coming weekend in the season opener for both teams. The Bearkats will make the hour drive to College Station as the programs face off for the 13th time in school history.
'24 big man Gabe Grant will visit Louisville this week
University of Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne will have a Class of 2024 visitor on campus this week. 247Sports national analyst Travis Branham has confirmed that Brewster Academy big man Gabe Grant will make an unofficial visit to campus on Thursday. Adam Zagoria was the first to report the visit earlier on Tuesday.
247Sports
USC Trojans announce 2022 football captains
As the USC football team continues to take care of business while gearing up for Saturday's season opener, head coach Lincoln Riley revealed after Tuesday's practice that the team handled another preseason obligation recently. The players elected four captains for the 2022 season: sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams, redshirt senior offensive lineman Justin Dedich, junior defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu and senior linebacker Shane Lee. It's a first-time honor for all four.
247Sports
