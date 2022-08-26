Read full article on original website
bestofarkansassports.com
Where Sam Pittman and Bret Bielema Find Themselves Together Once Again
It’s prime Kool-Aid season and, after two seasons that both went better than expected, Sam Pittman has given Arkansas football fans reason to drink from the hose on full blast. There is more preseason excitement for the 2022 Arkansas football season than any season in many years. The Razorbacks...
POLLS: No. 19 Arkansas vs. No. 23 Cincinnati, score, predictions, top performers
The No. 19 Arkansas Razorbacks are set to begin their highly-anticipated 2022 season this weekend as they take on the No. 23 Cincinnati Bearcats, who are coming off a College Football Playoff Appearance last season. This will be the first-ever meeting between the two programs. “Game week’s finally here,” Arkansas...
Arkansas players respond to being named team captains
Arkansas announced its four team captains on Tuesday as the team prepares to open the season against No. 23 Cincinnati on Saturday from Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Junior quarterback KJ Jefferson and junior safety Jalen Catalon were voted captains for the second straight season, while super-senior linebacker Bumper Pool and super-senior right tackle Dalton Wagner were recognized for the first time.
hogville.net
2023 Arkansas commit Layden Blocker achieves 5-star status, becomes Hoop Hogs’ fourth 5-star pledge in a year
LITTLE ROCK — Talented 2023 Arkansas commit Layden Blocker has achieved 5-star prospect status, according to the composite national recruiting rankings published by 247Sports.com. The composite rankings are effectively an aggregate of the three main national recruiting services’ prospect rankings — ESPN, Rivals, and 247Sports. Blocker (6-2...
Tuesday Arkansas Football Practice Report: Cincinnati Week
Check out all the latest updates, including an injury report, from practice as the Razorbacks prepare to take on Cincinnati...
Arkansas looking to continue building identity this fall
After a long offseason of waiting, the No. 19 Arkansas Razorbacks are less than a week away from beginning the 2022 season. Head coach Sam Pittman has brought excitement back to the program over the last two seasons, and the Hogs are looking to continue building a clear identity this fall.
Last Year Has Nothing to Do With This Year
Lou Holtz told us that back in 1978 but nobody really paid attention.
talkbusiness.net
Little Rock hospitality company continues NWA investment with Fayetteville restaurant
Little Rock company Yellow Rocket Concepts announced details Tuesday (Aug. 30) for a new restaurant in south Fayetteville. Fayetteville Taco & Tamale Co. will open in spring 2023 inside the $63 million South Yard Lofts development. South Yard Lofts is a 9.1-acre development at the southwest corner of Martin Luther...
earnthenecklace.com
Laura Simon Leaving 5NEWS: Where Is the Fort Smith Anchor Going?
Fort Smith residents have always loved the banter between Laura Simon and Ruben Diaz. They look forward to their mornings with 5NEWS before heading to work. However, the news of anchor/reporter Laura Simon leaving 5NEWS has been met with widespread disappointment. Over the course of eight years, viewers have witnessed her evolve into a skilled newscaster. So naturally, they are curious to know why she is leaving and where she is going next. The good news is that the anchor covered most of the topics her audience wanted to know. Here’s what the anchor said about her departure from KFSM-TV’s 5NEWS.
AdWeek
Laura Simon Leaving Fort Smith Station for St. Louis
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. KFSM morning anchor Laura Simon is leaving the Fort Smith, Ark. CBS affiliate. Simon told viewers she’s leaving the station to work...
AOL Corp
Missouri school district reinstates spanking as punishment: 'We've had people actually thank us'
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A school district in Missouri announced it will reinstate spanking this school year – but with a parental caveat. Cassville School School District superintendent Merlyn Johnson said he did not take the job a year ago with a plan to reinstate corporal punishment – a disciplinary measure the 1,900-student Barry County district abandoned in 2001.
Motorcycle accident blocks traffic on I-49
Traffic is piling up southbound on Interstate 49 as emergency crews are clearing an accident reported at mile marker 81 in Rogers.
Residents devastated to see history leave Northwest Arkansas
Local residents are sad to see what they consider a historical landmark in northwest Arkansas leave forever.
ksmu.org
Braving a chilly, underwater labyrinth, divers have yet to find the bottom of Roaring River Spring
Nearly every weekend, cave divers slip into the chilly, turquoise waters of the Roaring River Spring near Cassville, Missouri, traversing the spring's underwater labyrinth in search of its end point. They have yet to reach it — but they've set a national record so far in their efforts. The...
Oklahoma family responds after video of man beaten by Arkansas law enforcement goes viral
A father and aunt is heartbroken and livid after seeing a new viral video showing their family member being pinned down and beaten by law enforcement officials in Arkansas.
KHBS
Police: Child drowns during flash flooding in Bentonville
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — An 11-year-old boy is dead and a woman is hospitalized after they were pulled into a storm drain during Monday night’s heavy flooding in Bentonville. “We began to search through the storm drain system, pulling manhole covers trying to locate the victims,” Deputy Chief Kevin Boynston with the Bentonville Fire Department said.
Fayetteville police investigating shooting at Washington County Fairgrounds
Fayetteville police say they are investigating a potential shooting at the Washington County Fairgrounds.
KATV
Arkansas lawmaker thinks duty to intervene law could've prevented Crawford County incident
Little Rock (KATV) — More than a week ago, a viral video involving two Crawford County Sheriff's deputies and one Mulberry Police officer beating up a man after he was arrested. State Senator Bob Ballinger(R-Ozark) District 5 told KATV the incident with those officers could've been avoided following a...
Washington County Fair suspected shooter arrested, police say
Fayetteville Police have arrested the suspected shooter of the Washington County Fair that left one boy injured.
Arkansas man sentenced to 13 years in prison for drug trafficking
A Springdale man was sentenced on August 30 to 13 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
247Sports
