Fayetteville, AR

bestofarkansassports.com

Where Sam Pittman and Bret Bielema Find Themselves Together Once Again

It’s prime Kool-Aid season and, after two seasons that both went better than expected, Sam Pittman has given Arkansas football fans reason to drink from the hose on full blast. There is more preseason excitement for the 2022 Arkansas football season than any season in many years. The Razorbacks...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Arkansas players respond to being named team captains

Arkansas announced its four team captains on Tuesday as the team prepares to open the season against No. 23 Cincinnati on Saturday from Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Junior quarterback KJ Jefferson and junior safety Jalen Catalon were voted captains for the second straight season, while super-senior linebacker Bumper Pool and super-senior right tackle Dalton Wagner were recognized for the first time.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

2023 Arkansas commit Layden Blocker achieves 5-star status, becomes Hoop Hogs’ fourth 5-star pledge in a year

LITTLE ROCK — Talented 2023 Arkansas commit Layden Blocker has achieved 5-star prospect status, according to the composite national recruiting rankings published by 247Sports.com. The composite rankings are effectively an aggregate of the three main national recruiting services’ prospect rankings — ESPN, Rivals, and 247Sports. Blocker (6-2...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
earnthenecklace.com

Laura Simon Leaving 5NEWS: Where Is the Fort Smith Anchor Going?

Fort Smith residents have always loved the banter between Laura Simon and Ruben Diaz. They look forward to their mornings with 5NEWS before heading to work. However, the news of anchor/reporter Laura Simon leaving 5NEWS has been met with widespread disappointment. Over the course of eight years, viewers have witnessed her evolve into a skilled newscaster. So naturally, they are curious to know why she is leaving and where she is going next. The good news is that the anchor covered most of the topics her audience wanted to know. Here’s what the anchor said about her departure from KFSM-TV’s 5NEWS.
FORT SMITH, AR
AdWeek

Laura Simon Leaving Fort Smith Station for St. Louis

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. KFSM morning anchor Laura Simon is leaving the Fort Smith, Ark. CBS affiliate. Simon told viewers she’s leaving the station to work...
FORT SMITH, AR
AOL Corp

Missouri school district reinstates spanking as punishment: 'We've had people actually thank us'

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A school district in Missouri announced it will reinstate spanking this school year – but with a parental caveat. Cassville School School District superintendent Merlyn Johnson said he did not take the job a year ago with a plan to reinstate corporal punishment – a disciplinary measure the 1,900-student Barry County district abandoned in 2001.
MISSOURI STATE
KHBS

Police: Child drowns during flash flooding in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — An 11-year-old boy is dead and a woman is hospitalized after they were pulled into a storm drain during Monday night’s heavy flooding in Bentonville. “We began to search through the storm drain system, pulling manhole covers trying to locate the victims,” Deputy Chief Kevin Boynston with the Bentonville Fire Department said.
BENTONVILLE, AR
