With a reported partnership coming, United Airlines and Emirates will finally be on the same side of air travel, with the customer winning. Rewind the clock a few years ago and there were some big swings going on from the US airlines against the big ME3 – the Middle Eastern airlines of Emirates, Etihad, and Qatar. However, since that has died down, the US airlines and the Gulf carriers have been making moves and this one looks like it may be the latest.

INDUSTRY ・ 20 HOURS AGO