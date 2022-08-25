Read full article on original website
Finnair and Qatar Airways annouce a partnership – new services ahead
Finnair and Qatar Airways have signed an agreement to establish a long-term strategic cooperation between Helsinki, Stockholm and Copenhagen and Doha. Finnair Airbus A330-300 – Image, Economy Class and Beyond. These services will be supported by a codeshare agreement with shared passenger and cargo capacity between both airlines. Customers...
Lufthansa Group takes delivery of its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner
Lufthansa’s first Boeing 787-9 has taken to the air, as the airline takes delivery of the first unit from Boeing. The first Boeing 787, registered D-ABPA, landed at Frankfurt Airport today. The aircraft was originally built for another airline (which is understood to be Hainan Airways/Vistara) but had not been transferred into the carrier’s fleet. The cabin with seats in Business, Premium Economy and Economy Class will be refurbished in Lufthansa’s colours and design over the next few weeks.
Europe Delays Charging Non-EU Travelers For Entry, Qantas Resuming NYC-Sydney Flights, Best Options For Booking Holiday Flights & More- Travel News!
Food & Wine writes about The Best Diners In Every State. T+L reports Qantas Will Resume Flights From NYC To Sydney After 3-Year Pause. Fodor’s says This Might Be Your Best Option For Booking Holiday Flights. Smarter Travel writes about The 7 Best U.S. Cities And Towns To See...
Airplane Art – Lufthansa Boeing 747-8i taxing at Chicago O’Hare International Airport
It’s Sunday again, so it must be time for some more Airplane Art. This week, we have a Lufthansa Boeing 747-8i taxing at Chicago O’Hare International Airport in classic Blue, Yellow and White after it completed the transatlantic journey from Frankfurt Airport. Lufthansa operates a fleet of 19...
Emirates Gets the Last Laugh on United with Reported Partnership
With a reported partnership coming, United Airlines and Emirates will finally be on the same side of air travel, with the customer winning. Rewind the clock a few years ago and there were some big swings going on from the US airlines against the big ME3 – the Middle Eastern airlines of Emirates, Etihad, and Qatar. However, since that has died down, the US airlines and the Gulf carriers have been making moves and this one looks like it may be the latest.
Review: Lufthansa Senator Lounge New York (JFK)
The Lufthansa Senator Lounge in New York for Star Alliance Gold members feels like you are in a Lufthansa hub. It’s a great lounge to wait for your flight in an otherwise chaotic terminal. In This Post:. Lufthansa Senator Lounge JFK Review. Location + Hours + Access. The lounge...
Phone As Hotel Key, Avis Charged $6k for 3-Day Rental, Fall Travel Forecast
Welcome to The Morning Shave. We read a ton of travel articles each day for our research to share the best travel tips, tricks, and news with you. Here are the articles for Monday, August 29, 2022, that we think you should read. Don’t miss out on any new posts....
Harry Potter Star Slams Air Canada As “The Worst Airline In North America” After He’s Downgraded From Business Class
Sometimes, even Hollywood actors get the boot from the business class in an oversell situation (or at least an alleged one). One popular Harry Potter star is irritated at Air Canada after losing his premium cabin seat on a flight from Florida. Harry Potter Actor Kicked Out Of Business Class...
DIGITALABO: 10.000 AVIOS um 141 Euro
Mit einem The Spectator Digitalabo holt man sich viele Avios …. Es ist wieder Zeit für ein Digitalabo. Ein Spectator Abo bringt 10.000 Meilen. 10.000 Avios kauft man also so für 141 Euro. (14,10 Euro / 1.000 Meilen) Die Bedingungen:. “This offer is for new subscribers only and...
Travel Alert August 2022: Iberia Express Strike in Spain
With at least 92 flights already canceled, the operations of Iberia Express — which is the short haul subsidiary of Iberia — is being disrupted by a strike of its staff starting today, Sunday, August 28, 2022 through Tuesday, September 6, 2022 and thus directly affecting as many as 17,000 passengers.
Travel By Train For Free In Spain For The Remainder of 2022 — But…
A discount of 100 percent will be in effect as of Thursday, September 1, 2022 for the remainder of the year for commuter trips and medium distance trips that are operated by Renfe, which is the railroad network that is owned by the government of Spain. Travel By Train For...
Miles and Points On Sale — August 29 2022
Sometimes you need an infusion of miles or points to your membership account for whatever reason — perhaps to have enough to redeem for a limited time award as one example — and the best time to purchase miles or points is when they are on sale. Miles...
