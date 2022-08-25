ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufthansa Group takes delivery of its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner

Lufthansa’s first Boeing 787-9 has taken to the air, as the airline takes delivery of the first unit from Boeing. The first Boeing 787, registered D-ABPA, landed at Frankfurt Airport today. The aircraft was originally built for another airline (which is understood to be Hainan Airways/Vistara) but had not been transferred into the carrier’s fleet. The cabin with seats in Business, Premium Economy and Economy Class will be refurbished in Lufthansa’s colours and design over the next few weeks.
Emirates Gets the Last Laugh on United with Reported Partnership

With a reported partnership coming, United Airlines and Emirates will finally be on the same side of air travel, with the customer winning. Rewind the clock a few years ago and there were some big swings going on from the US airlines against the big ME3 – the Middle Eastern airlines of Emirates, Etihad, and Qatar. However, since that has died down, the US airlines and the Gulf carriers have been making moves and this one looks like it may be the latest.
Review: Lufthansa Senator Lounge New York (JFK)

The Lufthansa Senator Lounge in New York for Star Alliance Gold members feels like you are in a Lufthansa hub. It’s a great lounge to wait for your flight in an otherwise chaotic terminal. In This Post:. Lufthansa Senator Lounge JFK Review. Location + Hours + Access. The lounge...
DIGITALABO: 10.000 AVIOS um 141 Euro

Mit einem The Spectator Digitalabo holt man sich viele Avios …. Es ist wieder Zeit für ein Digitalabo. Ein Spectator Abo bringt 10.000 Meilen. 10.000 Avios kauft man also so für 141 Euro. (14,10 Euro / 1.000 Meilen) Die Bedingungen:. “This offer is for new subscribers only and...
Travel Alert August 2022: Iberia Express Strike in Spain

With at least 92 flights already canceled, the operations of Iberia Express — which is the short haul subsidiary of Iberia — is being disrupted by a strike of its staff starting today, Sunday, August 28, 2022 through Tuesday, September 6, 2022 and thus directly affecting as many as 17,000 passengers.
Miles and Points On Sale — August 29 2022

Sometimes you need an infusion of miles or points to your membership account for whatever reason — perhaps to have enough to redeem for a limited time award as one example — and the best time to purchase miles or points is when they are on sale. Miles...
