Biden's student loan handout makes it official: Democrats have given up on middle America
Their timing couldn’t be worse. Just as inflation retakes center stage, the 62% of Americans who are not college grads will be doubly angry over more reckless Democrat spending, which a majority of the country blames for soaring prices. Not only will they be asked to shoulder the debts of people who stand to out-earn them over their lifetimes, but the extra half-trillion dollars tossed into the economy will drive inflation even higher.
Biden turns Pa. policy speech into political event, urges audience to vote for slate of Democrat candidates
President Biden traveled to Pennsylvania on Tuesday to hold an event to tout his "Safer America" agenda and his administration's policies surrounding support for law enforcement and crime, but instead shifted his tone and attacked Republicans as he urged those in attendance to vote for Democratic candidates running for positions in the Keystone State.
Biden’s school loan handout could push even more Hispanic voters to the GOP, conservatives hope
President Biden’s polarizing decision to cancel between $10,000 to $20,000 in student debt for some Americans could turn out to be the latest flashpoint to push Hispanic voters toward the GOP, some conservatives say. In recent years, Hispanics and members of Latino communities across America have largely voted Democratic,...
Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September
Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
Former Obama official suggests GOP opposes IRS because it was created to ‘end slavery,’ ‘burn White supremacy’
Former Obama administration official Brandon Friedman claimed opposition to the IRS is racist following renewed attacks against the agency on Sunday. On Twitter, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, tweeted out, "Happy Sunday. Abolish the IRS," as a joke to his followers. Friedman fired back that this anger against the IRS is not just based on political bias but on the agency’s racial history.
Johns Hopkins economist predicts ‘whopper’ of a recession in 2023 — and points to one key economic reading the Fed is missing
Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, believes the U.S. is heading for a “whopper” of a recession. Americans are worried a recession is looming—and according to a top economist, they ought to be. Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns...
