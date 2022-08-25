ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Assessments show math, reading scores plummeted in Minnesota schools during pandemic

By Esme Murphy
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AmoWs_0hVgscEh00

Statewide assessments show how Minnesota schools struggled teaching students during COVID 01:47

NEW HOPE, Minn. – Minnesota statewide assessments for reading and math at K-12 public schools are in, and the news is not good.

Individual school assessments are available on the Minnesota Department Education's website . WCCO randomly chose Meadow Lake Elementary in New Hope.

The school saw the percentage of students meeting state standards in math fall from 44 percent in 2019 to 20 percent in 2022. In reading, they fell from 48 percent to 33 percent. We talked to parents and grandparents about the findings.

"I think with the COVID and learning from home, I think a lot of kids were having problems," said parent John Pruse.

"I'm not surprised with everything that's gone down," said grandparent Mark Dekovic. "I'm surprised at how far they've gone down."

CBS

State Republicans are blaming Gov. Tim Walz's pandemic closings. Sen. Roger Chamberlain, the Minnesota State Senate's education chair, released a statement saying, "Pandemic distance-learning was incredibly detrimental to kids' academic and mental health."

Dr. Heather Mueller is commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Education.

"I think there are pieces of this that are absolutely attributable to the pandemic, and I think that there are also students who were experiencing academic struggles as well as mental health struggles prior to the pandemic," Mueller said.

Six schools around the state had such low scores they will get special help. Mueller says individual students in any district can also get help.

There is a bit of good news here. The reports say at many schools, an overwhelming majority of parents answered they either agree or strongly agree that teachers care for their students. At Meadow Lake Elementary, that number was at 89 percent.

Comments / 10

BeNotDecieved...InTheLastDays
4d ago

More HARM than good. Sacrificed our children’s education and development for a FALSE sense of security! Way to go MN! 🙄

Reply
6
Freedom Jaeger
5d ago

CRT really helping Minnesota, along with illegals and poor quality teachers !

Reply
9
Lets get working
3d ago

And yet Democrats criticize Desantis for keeping Florida schools open? It looks like the right call to me.

Reply
4
Related
CBS Minnesota

Controversy over Walz's claim that "over 80% of our students missed less than 10 days of in-class learning"

MINNEAPOLIS -- Some are calling out Gov. Tim Walz for a statement he made on WCCO Sunday Morning.WCCO's Esme Murphy asked him about COVID-19 restrictions, and the impact on students in the classroom."Would you have done the schools any differently? Because I think that's where a lot of parents are upset with what happened with the schools," Murphy asked. "Do you think you could have made any other choice?""Just to be clear, over 80% of our students missed less than 10 days of in-class learning," Walz responded.When you take into account the entire pandemic, starting in March 2020, that statement...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

As students return to the University of Minnesota, safety is top of mind

MINNEAPOLIS – Safety is a hot topic at the University of Minnesota Monday, as students begin to move in. Crime in nearby neighborhoods is up by 45 percent since 2018.It's a day teens say hello to their new lives. Ericka Gerol came from Chicago, holding her pup as she moved in."This is Charlie. I'm most sad to leave him," Gerol said.Bucky Kuhn aptly came from near Madison."Kinda sad leaving my hometown and all my friends back there, but should be a lot of fun," Kuhn said.But a lot of fun comes with a lot of responsibility, with rising crime in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

More than 40,000 Minnesota vets eligible for a new bonus from State of MN

(St. Paul, MN) -- More than 40-thousand Minnesota veterans are eligible for a post Nine-Eleven service bonus through the state. Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Larry Herke says the legislature approved grants this year for those who have served in the military over the last 20 years. He confirms the bonus itself is between 600 and two-thousand dollars, depending on level of participation. To apply for it you have to have served during that time, started your service in Minnesota and just prove that you are currently a Minnesota resident. Around 16-thousand veterans have already applied for a post Nine-Eleven service bonus through their county veterans service officer or online at m-n-veteran-dot-org.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

What is it about the Minnesota State Fair that keeps people coming back?

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- It's not like other states don't have fairs; corndogs and corn roasts aren't exclusive to the Gopher State, either.So what is it?"All the different activities, the food, the rides," Nikki Nelson explained to WCCO, holding her 11-day-old son, Hudson. "It's excitement and warm feeling of memories," Jule Bagaason added, as her grandchildren enjoyed some cotton candy. "I want them to learn about the culture, the fun, food, the animals. Just enjoyment with the family for the day."Indeed, the size and scope of the Minnesota State Fair is second only Texas, and even that is apparently up for debate among Minnesotans."We don't even bother going to Wisconsin," Morgan Weeks, a resident of western Wisconsin, quipped. "Getting the kids to watch new things and seeing it through their eyes is amazing."There are many things to see, to touch, to smell, to hear and taste. No matter what appeals to the senses, there's no question the Great Minnesota Get-Together is an event felt in the heart."It's all I think about," Shane Maklen, baby Hudson's dad said. "This is a good place to become a family and I would rather spend time with them than anyone else."
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Education
Local
Minnesota Health
New Hope, MN
Government
City
New Hope, MN
CBS Minnesota

Gov. Evers directs $90 million to Wisconsin K-12 schools

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers is giving Wisconsin K-12 public schools $90 million more in federal COVID-19 relief money, a move he announced Tuesday just before schools were to open for the fall.Evers, a Democrat up for reelection in November, said the money would help schools keep and retain teachers and ensure that the student-to-teacher ratio doesn't increase. Districts across the state, including the two largest in Milwaukee and Madison, have reported high numbers of unfilled teaching slots heading into the year."These investments will go toward making sure our kids have the resources and support to get caught up...
WISCONSIN STATE
KIMT

'No longer that safe haven': Two more security scares outside Minneapolis hospitals

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (WCCO) -- Children's Minnesota in Minneapolis was put on lockdown Monday afternoon following another armed robbery outside the hospital. Hospital officials say someone was "robbed at gunpoint while sitting inside their vehicle which was parked near our Minneapolis hospital." The victim wasn't hurt, but officials say "their personal items were stolen."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Crookston Daily Times

First Full Year of Hometown Heroes Assistance Program Provides Unprecedented Health Protection, Support for Minnesota Firefighters

Legislation funds assistance program, peer support, critical care insurance, training for all Minnesota firefighters – at no cost to them or their communities. MINNEAPOLIS (August 2022) – Since it was passed in July 2021, the most comprehensive firefighter well-being legislation in the nation has supported hundreds of peer support calls and visits with mental health providers, trained the majority of the state’s firefighters on their occupational health risks, and has paid out nearly $800,000 in critical illness claims – all at no cost to firefighters, their departments or their communities.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Chamberlain
Person
Tim Walz
voiceofalexandria.com

40,000+ Minnesota veterans eligible for bonus

(St. Paul, MN--More than 40,000 Minnesota veterans are eligible for a post 9/11 service bonus through the state. Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Larry Herke says the legislature approved grants this year for those who have served in the military over the last 20 years. He confirms the bonus itself is between $600 and $2,000, depending on level of participation. To apply for it you have to have served during that time, started your service in Minnesota and just prove that you are currently a Minnesota resident. Around 16,000 veterans have already applied for a post 9/11 service bonus through their county veterans service officer or online at mnveteran.org.
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Daily attendance record almost set at Minnesota State Fair

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota State Fair is in full swing and fairgoers are turning up in big numbers for the 2022 Great Minnesota Get-Together. According to the State Fair, attendance on Friday, August 26 came up a few thousand people short of setting a new daily attendance record for the first Friday of the fair.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

COVID trends are mostly flat in Minnesota, but proceed with caution

A sign, photographed on Nov. 23, 2020, encourages people to take safety precautions as they enter the COVID-19 saliva testing site at Ridgeview Elementary School in Bloomington. Photo: Christine T. Nguyen | MPR News 2020. from Minnesota Public Radio News • August 26, 2022. Caution signs are yellow, and...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K 12 Education#Grandparent#K12#Republicans#Senate
CBS Minnesota

How does the 4 p.m. State Fair show come together each day?

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- For seven days every year, WCCO has the privilege of joining everyone at the Great Minnesota Get-Together for a special 4 p.m. live broadcast. It's a unique undertaking that takes weeks of preparation.So how does it come together each day? Good Question. Take a look behind-the-scenes at the hectic daily adventure.Tracy Perlman is the executive producer for the 4 p.m. show, working inside our booth turned newsroom-control room-edit studio."I start prepping for the 4 about two weeks before the fair," Perlman said. "Who is the 4-H guest? What animal is coming? Do I have a food...
FALCON HEIGHTS, MN
1520 The Ticket

12 of the Most Amazing Apple Orchards in Southeast Minnesota

Check out this list of the 12 best apple orchards in Southeast Minnesota!. I wish I could just bottle up fall in Minnesota because it truly is my favorite time of the year. I love the start of this season, wearing Buffalo plaid, the cooler days, and all the things that come with it. Yes, even the pumpkin-spiced list of goodies, which seems to be growing each year. One of my treasured moments though is walking through an apple orchard and filling up a bag of apples to take home and enjoy. If you are wondering where the best apple orchards are in Southeast Minnesota, below are 12 that are amazing!
MINNESOTA STATE
hot967.fm

Teen Found After Going Missing At Minnesota State Fair

(Falcon Heights, MN) — A teenager is safe after going missing at the Minnesota State Fair. The 14-year-old girl was reported missing Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Early Sunday afternoon, she was reported to be located by law enforcement. About the Author: Ashley Hanley. Ashley (Goettl) Hanley is a North...
FALCON HEIGHTS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
fox9.com

Fewer buses heading to Minnesota State Fair

Fewer buses are heading to the Minnesota State Fair on the weekdays, as SouthWest Transit has cut service to the fair on Monday-Wednesday. This could add to parking woes at the Great Minnesota Get-Together.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

'There's an uneasiness:" Minneapolis health care workers concerned for their safety

MINNEAPOLIS – Some Minneapolis health care workers say they don't feel safe coming to work because of an increase in crime in the surrounding area. On Friday, Minneapolis police said they have seen a rise in robberies and carjackings in the 3rd Precinct in recent weeks. The precinct includes several major healthcare facilities like Children's Minnesota and Abbott Northwestern Hospital."I used to park on the street, I was, you know, a little more easy on that. But now I try to park closest to the door, but even then, stuff's happening in our parking ramps, even coming into the emergency...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KFIL Radio

Minnesota Home to the 2nd Northern-Most Brewery in the Lower 48

I'd say Minnesota has made a name for itself in the brewing world. We've got Schell's and Surly just to name a couple massive ones. There are tons and tons of breweries around Minnesota and I love going to check them out. One that I visited last summer is actually the northern-most brewery in the state. However, it's just barely not the northern-most in the entire country.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
75K+
Followers
23K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy