This Unique Rail Bike Trail in New Jersey Belongs on Your Bucket List
If you're looking for a fun and unique way to explore the outdoors this summer, look no further than Revolution Rail Co. This exciting bike rail will take you through the scenic landscape of southern New Jersey, keep reading to learn more.
New Jersey is Home To One of the Deadliest Lakes in the Country
As the summer sun continues to beat down on all of us in New Jersey this year, it's important to keep in mind that some rivers, lakes, and quarries are simply not safe to swim in.
NJ gas tax to drop Oct. 1 but only barely
New Jersey's gas tax rate will drop by a penny on Oct. 1. The state Treasury Department reviews the gas tax based upon consumption and revenue generated in order to generate a minimum of $2 billion per year needed for $16 billion worth of infrastructure projects paid for by the Transportation Trust Fund. Gov. Chris Christie signed the tax into law in 2016.
You will be paying more for water in NJ: Here are the details
Later this week, bills for water and sewer service for many New Jersey residents will be going up. According to New Jersey American Water President Mark McDonough, customers will be paying an average of 4.7% more beginning Sept. 1. He said the typical customer uses 5,520 gallons of water a...
This Gorgeous 1894 Victorian-Era House is For Sale in NJ
I've always thought living in actual piece of architectual history would be the coolest thing ever. And this house for sale in New Jersey confirms it. Welcome to 16 7th Avenue in Atlantic Highlands NJ! This elegant home just recently featured in the real estate section of The New York Times website.
NJ’s Popcorn Park Zoo is celebrating 45 years of operations
Ok, so its official name is the Associated Humane Societies Popcorn Park Animal Refuge — and it is celebrating 45 years of rescuing animals. To mark the occasion the refuge is having a celebration event at the Animal Refuge on Sep. 10 from 5-9 p.m. As part of the...
Want to live at the mall? You soon will be able to at this one in New Jersey
The owners of Westfield Garden State Plaza are poised to make every shopaholic’s dream come true — you can literally live at the mall. A plan, hatched pre-COVID, to redevelop New Jersey’s second largest mall into a lifestyle center, with apartments, took a step forward this week when Westfield Garden State Plaza mall owner, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, announced that it has partnered with Mill Creek Residential for the first phase of its redevelopment.
The Most Unique Hiking Trail in New Jersey Can Be Found Along an Abandoned Railroad
Some of the coolest and most unique hiking trails in New Jersey are oftentimes the least known. This article will talk about the hidden trail known as The Creek Island Park Rail Trail in the town of Mt Holly. It is almost always empty and is a great place to get your steps in, keep reading to learn more.
High Bacteria Closes Pair Of NJ State Parks' Swimming Beaches
Poor water quality has led to the closure of two state parks' swimming beaches, officials said. High levels of bacteria were detected in the water, state Department of Environmental Protection officials said. Swimmers are not allowed in the water at Round Valley Recreation Area in Lebanon, Hunterdon County, and Lake...
The Best Fresh Caught Seafood Market In New Jersey Was A Local Secret, Until Now
If you're looking for the freshest daily catch in Jersey, then you need to hook into this family-owned neighborhood seafood market for your next feast. As you read this, some of you may be saying, “we’ve gone there since before you were born!” Yep, this hidden gem went into business 11 years before I was even on the planet. They have been in business so long because they are simply the best at what they bring us.
The Most Remote Campground in New Jersey is Breathtaking
New Jersey may be the most densely populated state in the country but that doesn't mean that there aren't a few beautiful and quiet places here just waiting to be uncovered. If you're looking to get away from the crowds of the Jersey shore and step into a remote tranquil paradise, look no further than one of the most isolated places in the Garden State. The Jenny Jump State Forest is located in Warren county along the western border of Pennsylvania and New Jersey. It's surrounded by mountains, miles of forest, and tons of scenic views.
One of the Best Oyster Bars in America is Right Here in Asbury Park, New Jersey
Summer is maybe the best time to enjoy delicious seafood here at the Jersey Shore and one menu item people love is "oysters". Not only here in New Jersey, but around the nation. In fact, according to Google, Americans eat 2 billion oysters annually. So no wonder there is a list of the best "oyster bars" in America and we have one right here in Monmouth County.
‘World’s largest’ go-kart track set to open in N.J. this fall
A massive racetrack touted as the “world’s largest” go-kart racing course is set to open in New Jersey this fall, officials announced. Supercharged Entertainment, which runs a large go-kart arena in Wrentham, Massachusetts, plans to open the multi-level track in New Jersey this fall that they hope will become a vacation destination for travelers arriving to airports in Newark and New York, a company official told NJ Advance Media.
A sneak peek at White Castle’s fall food lineup, with a sack of discounts on the side
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Cooked up in the corporate offices of White Castle are several deals for its Craver Nation people. Now through November, the Columbus, Ohio-based company offers free food, discounts and buy-one-get-one-free noshes. “We’re all treats and no tricks when it comes to making sure our Cravers...
N.J.’s premier cannabis industry conference spotlights small businesses: Speakers, topics, how to buy tickets
On Sept. 15, NJ Cannabis Insider will host the state’s premier all-day, multi-track panel event focused on boosting small businesses entering New Jersey’s newly opened and expanding adult-use cannabis market. Presented by Weedmaps, the all-day, multi-track conference will run from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza Princeton...
See any movie for $3 at Regal movie theaters on Saturday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Movie tickets are usually pricey, so you won’t want to miss out paying just $3 for a ticket to any movie at a Regal theatre on Saturday. In partnership with the Cinema Foundation, Regal announced that the inaugural National Cinema Day will take place on Saturday, Sept. 3 at all Regal theatres. During the one-day-only event, you can buy any movie ticket for just $3, including all premium format screens.
Fort Lee is Home to New Jersey’s Best Cheeseburger
Yelp has shared their list for the Top cheeseburger in every state ( ). Regardless of preference, readers can use to find themselves the “dreamiest cheeseburgers” according to the post. The list was culled by identifying businesses in the food and restaurant category on Yelp, with a large...
This Middle of Nowhere General Store Has Some of the Best Pies in New Jersey
Sometimes it seems as if the smallest most unassuming restaurants are the ones with the best food. These under-the-radar spots are usually family-owned and rise in popularity from word of mouth amongst locals and maybe even social media.
The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must Visit
New Jersey lakes are picturesque spots where you can cool down, take a swim, and spend some much-needed time outdoors relaxing. NJ is actually home to over 1,500 lakes that each offer something special and unique. Some are known for their sandy shoreline while others are known for their pristine landscape. Atsion Lake is known for having the clearest water.
Multiple riders hurt on roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure in NJ: officials
JACKSON, N.J. (PIX11) — More than a dozen people were hurt while riding a roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey Thursday evening, officials said. Six Flags Great Adventure notified the NJ Department of Community Affairs, via its amusement ride incident hotline, that witnesses reported hearing a loud bang and seeing a […]
