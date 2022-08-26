Read full article on original website
Officers seize a shipment of baby wipes that turned out to be $11.8 million worth of cocaine
A shipment of baby wipes at the US-Mexico border turned out to be something quite different: $11.8 million worth of cocaine.
Two girls, 17, are ‘spiked by injection’ at Leeds Festival after boy, 16, dies there after ‘taking grey or black MDMA pill’ – as police probe another two spiking incidents at Reading
Two teenage girls were reportedly 'spiked' with an injection at Leeds Festival, causing one to have a seizure. While a man was arrested at Reading Festival after two people were also allegedly spiked with a needle during a performance by headliners Arctic Monkeys. It follows the tragic death of a...
Shonka Dukureh death: Elvis actor died from natural causes, authorities say
Shonka Dukureh’s cause of death has been disclosed by authorities, according to US media reports.The Elvis actor, who was also a blues singer, was found dead at her apartment in Nashville, US last month. She was 44. Dukureh, who is survived by her two young children, died from heart-related conditions or “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease”, it has now emerged. According to documents obtained by Us Weekly, the coroner on Monday (29 August) ruled that the late actor’s death was due to natural causes. Hypertensive heart disease refers to a group of medical problems, including heart failure, that are...
Feds cite efforts to obstruct probe of docs at Trump estate
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Tuesday that classified documents were “likely concealed and removed” from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an effort to obstruct the federal investigation into the discovery of the government records. The FBI also seized 33 boxes containing more than 100 classified records during its Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago and found classified documents stashed in Trump’s office, according to a filing that lays out the most detailed chronology to date of months of strained interactions between Justice Department officials and Trump representatives over the discovery of government secrets. The filing...
