Shonka Dukureh’s cause of death has been disclosed by authorities, according to US media reports.The Elvis actor, who was also a blues singer, was found dead at her apartment in Nashville, US last month. She was 44. Dukureh, who is survived by her two young children, died from heart-related conditions or “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease”, it has now emerged. According to documents obtained by Us Weekly, the coroner on Monday (29 August) ruled that the late actor’s death was due to natural causes. Hypertensive heart disease refers to a group of medical problems, including heart failure, that are...

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 20 HOURS AGO