Reno, NV

KOLO TV Reno

Father and son duo earns UPS safety competition honors

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A local father-son duo are back from what’s considered the Super Bowl of trucking safety. David and Aaron Sharp spend a lot of time on the road, but they’re not just working, and have not just strengthened their relationship, they’ve also become state champions together.
Aces drop series finale to River Cats, 5-2

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Reno Aces) - Tied at two apiece in the fourth, the Reno Aces (68-55) allowed three unanswered runs to the Sacramento River Cats (55-68) in the remaining innings for a 5-2 series finale loss Sunday afternoon at Sutter Health Park. Trailing 2-0 in the third, the Aces evened...
Cintron a catalyst for the Reno Aces

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As crafty as they come. Jancarlos Cintron isn’t the tallest, he’s not the strongest, but he plays the biggest. “It’s not easy for guys back home to go to the U.S. and get a degree or to play baseball at the next level,” Cintron said of his upbringing in Puerto Rico. “It’s the hunger... the chance to get the opportunity to play ball.”
First day of classes at The University of Nevada Reno begin

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Happening today, classes are starting again for the fall semester at The University of Nevada, Reno. As we see this campus grow, it’s no surprise to find out that there are a lot of new things happening on campus. This fall students, faculty, and staff...
UNR to allow bird scooters on campus

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The University of Nevada Reno announced a partnership with Bird Global Inc. to allow Bird e-scooters on campus. The partnership is an extension of the shared mobility program now operating in downtown and midtown Reno. Riders will be required to park the scooters in specific nests...
Impact of record-breaking precipitation in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We’re wrapping up the wettest August on record in Reno, but it’s still been a dry year. We did see a lot of precipitation lot few weeks ago. It seems like the rain could have made a difference when it comes to our water supply, but it hasn’t been enough to lessen our drought.
Oral surgeon picking local to receive $50,000 smile makeover

RENO & SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Dr. Christopher Galea of Northern Nevada Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery is launching a new community initiative called the Second Chance program. It’s designed to find a deserving person who lives in the Reno/Sparks area to receive a $50,000 smile makeover. The person who...
Family of entrepreneurs brings shaved ice truck to Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Snoasis Shaved Ice is in the middle of it’s first year as a food truck. The Kump family began the food truck after serving shaved ice out of their garage in Summer 2021. The family is full of young entrepreneurs. “My kids did kind of...
Flooding closes Manogue High School campus

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Flooding has closed the Bishop Manogue High School campus. There will be no classes Monday or Tuesday, the high school announced Sunday. Virtual learning begins Wednesday and goes through Friday. Regular classes are expected to resume on campus on Tuesday, Sept. 6, after the holiday weekend. The...
Police deal with uptick in violent crime in northern Nevada

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s been an extremely busy couple of weeks when it comes to violent crime in northern Nevada. “During the summer months we tend to see an increase in crime,” said Officer Nick Chambers of the Sparks Police Department. “A lot of the violence that we do see is an increase in gang violence and domestic violence.”
USAF Jazz Band gives free concerts in Reno and Carson City

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The United States Air Force Commanders Jazz Band plays free concerts Sunday in Carson City and Monday in Reno. The band, part of the USAF Band of the Golden West, plays at 3 p.m. Sunday in the backyard of the Governor’s Mansion at 606 Mountain St. The concert should last about two hours. People should bring their own seats and beverages.
Get your tickets for the Reno Rodeo Foundation’s Rhythm & Rawhide event

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Rhythm & Rawhide is the Reno Rodeo Foundation’s largest annual fundraiser that support the non-profit’s various programs. Debby Herman the Reno Rodeo Foundation President, Jeff Turnipseed the Rhythm & Rawhide Chair, and Jason Altieri the Rhythm & Rawhide Music Director, stopped by Morning Break to talk about this event.
Reward offered in Reno homicide case

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a $5,000 reward for information in Monday night’s homicide in Reno. Monday night around 8:15, the Reno Police Department responded to the area of Lake and Mill Street for a shooting that had just occurred. After giving medical aid to a...
RTC says route and schedule changes coming in September

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County says it is making changes to schedules and routes next month. The changes will take affect on Sept.10, and are as follows:. Route 2: New schedule. Route 2S: Permanently discontinued due to low ridership. (This route has been discontinued...
Troy Driver not dead despite rumors, Lyon County Sheriffs say

LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says Troy Driver is not dead, despite rumors circulating to the contrary. Rumors had been circulating that Driver, accused of kidnapping and killing a Fernley teenager, had insinuated Driver had committed suicide in the Lyon County Jail. They say...
