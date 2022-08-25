Read full article on original website
Storm Tracker Forecast - Potentially Dangerous Heat Will Build Over Northern California
More heat for northern California on Tuesday as a strong ridge of high pressure remains in control of our weather pattern. Much hotter weather is coming our way as Labor Day weekend approaches. Stay safe and cool! We're winding down the month of August now, with only one day remaining. The few clouds we had over the higher terrain this afternoon will fade away as the sun sets this evening. We can expect a clear sky with a little haze and smoke from area fires. Lows will range from the 40s in the mountains to the 60s and 70s in the valley and foothills. Wednesday will be sunny and just as hot as Tuesday was. Highs will range from the 80s in the mountains to the 90s and 100s in the foothills and valley.
Storm Tracker Forecast: Bright & toasty Tuesday, with dangerous heat ahead
You'll want to dress in light layers before you head out the door Tuesday, and odds are pretty good you won't be needing the extra layer you might've used early Monday. You'll also want to make sure you have plenty of water and to have your sunglasses handy. We have clearing skies, modest northeast winds, and warmer temperatures across northern California for the start of your Tuesday. The active weather that returned last night in our mountain areas has now diminished, and we'll be left with sunny skies across our region today. High pressure centered to our east is building into northern California today, and will be the dominant feature in our weather pattern today and for the remainder of the week. We also have a weak area of low pressure that helped to enhance our active weather last night tracking north along the coast. This will bring breezy south winds to northern California Tuesday afternoon and evening. Temperatures are starting out in the 60's to lower 70's in the valley and foothills, while our mountain areas have mostly dipped into the 50's overnight. Winds are modest and out of the northeast this morning, but will become out of the south to 10mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 25mph will be possible out of the south late afternoon through this evening, and those stronger winds paired with dry conditions will leave us with moderate to high fire danger Tuesday. High temperatures will end up about as hot as they did on Monday afternoon, with a few cities ending up a degree or two hotter. Projections have valley areas climbing into the 97 to 105 degree range this afternoon, while foothill and mountain areas mostly end up in the mid 80's to mid 90's Tuesday afternoon.
Pilot project will cover Central Valley canals with solar panels
CENTRAL VALLEY, Calif. - A pilot project has been funded to cover some of California's irrigation canals with solar panels. The Turlock Irrigation District's "Project Nexus" is designed to as an "innovative, multi-benefit, water-energy nexus project that can further California's push toward water and climate resiliency. Project Nexus is a...
PG&E, California Fire Foundation award $193K to 17 NorCal fire agencies
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA - PG&E announced the California Fire Foundation and the PG&E Corporation Foundation have awarded $193,000 in wildfire safety grants to 17 fire departments in Northern California. The funding comes through the Wildfire Safety And Preparedness Program (WSPP). Butte County. Northern Valley Catholic Social Service received $15,000. Glenn County.
California lawmakers approve landmark fast food workers bill
California lawmakers on Monday advanced a nation-leading measure that would give more than a half-million fast food workers more power and protections, over the objections of restaurant owners who warn it would drive up consumers' costs. California lawmakers approve landmark fast food workers bill. California lawmakers have advanced a nation-leading...
