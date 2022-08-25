You'll want to dress in light layers before you head out the door Tuesday, and odds are pretty good you won't be needing the extra layer you might've used early Monday. You'll also want to make sure you have plenty of water and to have your sunglasses handy. We have clearing skies, modest northeast winds, and warmer temperatures across northern California for the start of your Tuesday. The active weather that returned last night in our mountain areas has now diminished, and we'll be left with sunny skies across our region today. High pressure centered to our east is building into northern California today, and will be the dominant feature in our weather pattern today and for the remainder of the week. We also have a weak area of low pressure that helped to enhance our active weather last night tracking north along the coast. This will bring breezy south winds to northern California Tuesday afternoon and evening. Temperatures are starting out in the 60's to lower 70's in the valley and foothills, while our mountain areas have mostly dipped into the 50's overnight. Winds are modest and out of the northeast this morning, but will become out of the south to 10mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 25mph will be possible out of the south late afternoon through this evening, and those stronger winds paired with dry conditions will leave us with moderate to high fire danger Tuesday. High temperatures will end up about as hot as they did on Monday afternoon, with a few cities ending up a degree or two hotter. Projections have valley areas climbing into the 97 to 105 degree range this afternoon, while foothill and mountain areas mostly end up in the mid 80's to mid 90's Tuesday afternoon.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 20 HOURS AGO