WDFW Confirms Four Livestock Depredations in Smackout Wolf Pack Territory Near Colville National Forest
COLVILLE, WA - Since August 17, the Washington State Department of Fish & Wildlife has confirmed four separate wolf depredations in the Smackout wolf pack territory, located in the area of Colville National Forest in Stevens County. The WDFW says these depredations have affected three different livestock producers (identified as producers 1,2 & 3 below), resulting in two dead and two injured livestock.
Idaho Patients Left Feeling Violated After Visiting This Doctor
This writer can't think of anything more intrusive, more trust-breaking, or more slimy than what you're about to read. Just a heads up. When you visit a doctor, it's expected that you'll be assisted in one way or another to cure what ails you. Maybe it's medicine, physical therapy, or even a simple change to your diet. What you don't expect is that doctor to break their oath and go beyond the limit of what is and isn't appropriate between a doctor and patient. Which is sadly exactly what this doctor in question did.
'A perfect scenario for a hungry wild animal': Sick kittens illegally abandoned at Companions Animal Center in North Idaho
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Sick kittens were illegally abandoned at Companions Animal Center the night of Tuesday, Aug. 23, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. Around 9 p.m., a dark-colored, four-door pickup truck pulled into the parking lot of the shelter (formerly named Kootenai Humane...
eastidahonews.com
5 animals found with CWD in northern Idaho and here’s what hunters need to know
IDAHO FALLS – Chronic Wasting Disease was detected for the first time in Idaho in 2021 after five total animals, including mule deer, white-tailed deer and elk tested positive in hunting Unit 14 between Riggins and Grangeville. Having CWD in Idaho will require hunters to know more about this...
Idaho health care provider sentenced to jail for defrauding state Medicaid program
BOISE – Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced that an Idaho care provider was sentenced on Thursday, August 25, for executing a scheme to defraud the Idaho Medicaid program. Janna Lyn Miller, 58, of Kuna, pleaded guilty on May 12. Fourth District Judge Samuel Hoagland sentenced Miller to a suspended sentence of five years with one year fixed. She was placed on probation for five years. The court ordered Miller...
Report: Minimal Fire Activity Over the Weekend on Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests
KAMIAH - As August begins to wind down, local firefighters continue to engage in initial attack operations on holdover fires from previous lightning storms. A “holdover fire”, is a fire that remains dormant for a considerable time. These fires, also called “sleeper fires”, can slowly burn and smolder for days, or even weeks, before becoming visible to fire lookouts or detection aircraft.
idahobusinessreview.com
Campgrounds, bridges, boat ramps: Here’s what the Great American Outdoors Act will bring Idaho
Idaho public lands and forests are in line to receive $28 million for the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management to put toward improvements and upgrades through the first two years of funding from the Great American Outdoors Act. Enacted in August 2020, the Great American Outdoors Act...
Washington State DNR Launches New Online Landowner Assistance Tool
OLYMPIA - On Tuesday, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) released a new web platform designed to help private landowners navigate the array of resources offered by the DNR and partner organizations to help them manage their forests now and for future generations. The Landowner Assistance Portal is...
KIVI-TV
First industrial hemp farm begins harvesting hemp seeds in Idaho
BUHL, Idaho — A local farm in Buhl is home to the first industrial hemp field in the state. Idaho was the last state to leaglize the growing of industrial hemp after its prohibition ended in 2018. 1000 Springs Mill is a locally owned non-GMO organization that produces multiply health foods and products.
Noxious weeds eat away at Idaho landscape, removal costs state $300 million each year.
TWIN FALLS — A botanist was hiking in the Boise foothills this spring when she was stopped in her tracks. She saw a plant didn’t belong. She discovered a patch of cogongrass, an invasive species never before found in the state. It was disheartening news in the constant battle against noxious weeds and invasive species — the global invasive species database lists cogongrass among the top 10 worst weeds in the world and has infested much of the southeastern U.S. The grass grows quickly and threatens native plants.
Zions Bank Donates $25,000 to Tri-State Memorial Hospital to Support Inpatient and Dietary Wing Expansion
CLARKSTON - On Monday, Zions Bank presented a $25,000 check to Tri-State Memorial Hospital to support its three-story inpatient and dietary wing expansion. The check was presented by Zions Commercial Banking relationship manager David McCann to Tri-State Hospital Foundation’s Chief Development Officer D’Lynn Ottmar. “This new expansion will...
Whitman County Receives Over $71,000 in 'Farm to School' Purchasing Grants from WSDA
OLYMPIA - Last week, the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) announced more than $3.5 million in purchasing grants through its Farm to School program to get locally-grown food on school lunch trays across the state this coming school year. In Whitman County, four school districts/organizations were among the 83...
78th Annual Nez Perce County Fair Set for September 22-25
LEWISTON - The Nez Perce County Fair is less than a month away! The 78th annual Nez Perce County Fair is scheduled for September 22-25, 2022!. Organizers invite everyone to walk around and look at all of the exhibits, hop on a carnival ride or just enjoy all of the different forms of entertainment provided all throughout the weekend.
Daily Evergreen
Students react to partial Idaho abortion ban halt
Students’ opinions are mixed after an Idaho judge ruled on Wednesday, that the state cannot enforce a strict abortion ban during medical emergencies. Le’Dashia Orndorff, a fifth-year kinesiology and pre-med major said she believes a woman has the right to choose what she can do with her body and does not agree with the abortion ban.
Quality Concerns hit Idaho Grain Crop
Reports of low test weight and sprout damage have tempered once lofty expectations for this season’s wheat and barley crops in southern and eastern Idaho. Juliet Marshall, a University of Idaho plant pathologist and head of the Department of Plant Sciences, conducts wheat and barley variety trials in Kimberly, Rupert, Aberdeen, Soda Springs, Idaho Falls, Ririe and Tetonia. At each location, she’s seen crop quality problems associated with kernels accumulating starch amid excessive heat, compounded by untimely rains and hail late in the season.
Former Idaho lawmaker convicted of rape to be sentenced Wednesday
BOISE, Idaho – A former Lewiston lawmaker convicted of rape will be sentenced on Wednesday. Aaron von Ehlinger faces up to life in prison for raping a 19-year-old legislative intern at his Boise apartment in 2021. He was a state representative at the time but later resigned. He was convicted earlier this year, but last week, a judge denied von...
Did You Know Idaho Has Beaches? Here are 7 of the Best Ones!
Sure, we don’t have oceans here in Idaho, but did you know we have some of the most amazing beaches?. And if you didn't know... there are even a bunch of awesome islands in Idaho, too. But today is National Beach Day, so of course we’ve gotta highlight the...
Post-pandemic, Idaho weddings on the upswing
Although the Knot anticipates a stunning 2.6 million weddings are expected to take place in the United States this year after two years of pent-up pandemic demand, Idaho is seeing perhaps less of a rebound than other states. But the outlook for 2023 weddings is good here in The Gem State.
One month after 988 launch, Idaho crisis hotline sees increase in calls
BOISE, Idaho — Helping others is a priority in Christian Garcia’s life. “I had served in the military and just helping people, being a part of something bigger than yourself, was important to me,” Garcia said. Garcia works at the Idaho Crisis & Suicide Hotline as a...
Do Idahoans Actually Use the Words Whistle Pigs
What the heck is a whistle pig? I raised the question with several people who’ve lived in Idaho all their lives or for a very long time and couldn’t get an answer. One guy at work did tell me it’s what people in Colorado call a marmot. But he’s never heard anyone use the term in Idaho.
