Nez Perce County, ID

Big Country News

WDFW Confirms Four Livestock Depredations in Smackout Wolf Pack Territory Near Colville National Forest

COLVILLE, WA - Since August 17, the Washington State Department of Fish & Wildlife has confirmed four separate wolf depredations in the Smackout wolf pack territory, located in the area of Colville National Forest in Stevens County. The WDFW says these depredations have affected three different livestock producers (identified as producers 1,2 & 3 below), resulting in two dead and two injured livestock.
STEVENS COUNTY, WA
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Patients Left Feeling Violated After Visiting This Doctor

This writer can't think of anything more intrusive, more trust-breaking, or more slimy than what you're about to read. Just a heads up. When you visit a doctor, it's expected that you'll be assisted in one way or another to cure what ails you. Maybe it's medicine, physical therapy, or even a simple change to your diet. What you don't expect is that doctor to break their oath and go beyond the limit of what is and isn't appropriate between a doctor and patient. Which is sadly exactly what this doctor in question did.
BOISE, ID
Nez Perce County, ID
Health
Nez Perce County, ID
Government
County
Nez Perce County, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
City
Lewiston, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho health care provider sentenced to jail for defrauding state Medicaid program

BOISE – Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced that an Idaho care provider was sentenced on Thursday, August 25, for executing a scheme to defraud the Idaho Medicaid program. Janna Lyn Miller, 58, of Kuna, pleaded guilty on May 12. Fourth District Judge Samuel Hoagland sentenced Miller to a suspended sentence of five years with one year fixed. She was placed on probation for five years. The court ordered Miller...
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Report: Minimal Fire Activity Over the Weekend on Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests

KAMIAH - As August begins to wind down, local firefighters continue to engage in initial attack operations on holdover fires from previous lightning storms. A “holdover fire”, is a fire that remains dormant for a considerable time. These fires, also called “sleeper fires”, can slowly burn and smolder for days, or even weeks, before becoming visible to fire lookouts or detection aircraft.
KAMIAH, ID
KIVI-TV

First industrial hemp farm begins harvesting hemp seeds in Idaho

BUHL, Idaho — A local farm in Buhl is home to the first industrial hemp field in the state. Idaho was the last state to leaglize the growing of industrial hemp after its prohibition ended in 2018. 1000 Springs Mill is a locally owned non-GMO organization that produces multiply health foods and products.
BUHL, ID
Big Country News

Noxious weeds eat away at Idaho landscape, removal costs state $300 million each year.

TWIN FALLS — A botanist was hiking in the Boise foothills this spring when she was stopped in her tracks. She saw a plant didn’t belong. She discovered a patch of cogongrass, an invasive species never before found in the state. It was disheartening news in the constant battle against noxious weeds and invasive species — the global invasive species database lists cogongrass among the top 10 worst weeds in the world and has infested much of the southeastern U.S. The grass grows quickly and threatens native plants.
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Zions Bank Donates $25,000 to Tri-State Memorial Hospital to Support Inpatient and Dietary Wing Expansion

CLARKSTON - On Monday, Zions Bank presented a $25,000 check to Tri-State Memorial Hospital to support its three-story inpatient and dietary wing expansion. The check was presented by Zions Commercial Banking relationship manager David McCann to Tri-State Hospital Foundation’s Chief Development Officer D’Lynn Ottmar. “This new expansion will...
CLARKSTON, WA
Daily Evergreen

Students react to partial Idaho abortion ban halt

Students’ opinions are mixed after an Idaho judge ruled on Wednesday, that the state cannot enforce a strict abortion ban during medical emergencies. Le’Dashia Orndorff, a fifth-year kinesiology and pre-med major said she believes a woman has the right to choose what she can do with her body and does not agree with the abortion ban.
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Quality Concerns hit Idaho Grain Crop

Reports of low test weight and sprout damage have tempered once lofty expectations for this season’s wheat and barley crops in southern and eastern Idaho. Juliet Marshall, a University of Idaho plant pathologist and head of the Department of Plant Sciences, conducts wheat and barley variety trials in Kimberly, Rupert, Aberdeen, Soda Springs, Idaho Falls, Ririe and Tetonia. At each location, she’s seen crop quality problems associated with kernels accumulating starch amid excessive heat, compounded by untimely rains and hail late in the season.
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Post-pandemic, Idaho weddings on the upswing

Although the Knot anticipates a stunning 2.6 million weddings are expected to take place in the United States this year after two years of pent-up pandemic demand, Idaho is seeing perhaps less of a rebound than other states. But the outlook for 2023 weddings is good here in The Gem State.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Do Idahoans Actually Use the Words Whistle Pigs

What the heck is a whistle pig? I raised the question with several people who’ve lived in Idaho all their lives or for a very long time and couldn’t get an answer. One guy at work did tell me it’s what people in Colorado call a marmot. But he’s never heard anyone use the term in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

