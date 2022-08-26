ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumberton, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFDM-TV

On the Run seeks your help in finding a fugitive felon

JEFFERSON COUNTY — It's been nearly three months since a warrant was issued for a 40-year-old man in Jefferson County, but he's still fleeing from justice. Law enforcement needs your help to track him down. Here's Angel San Juan with this week's On the Run report.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

Entergy Texas partners with The United Way for a day of caring

PORT ARTHUR — Many volunteers from Entergy work alongside United Way employees and volunteers for United Way Day of Caring Project. The United Way of Mid & South Jefferson County sites Entergy Texas as a community partner. Last week these individuals gathered to pack 200 bags of snacks, mask, and kind notes for home bound senior citizens.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

BREAKING NEWS: Beaumont Police investigating homicide

BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police say a welfare check has turned into a homicide investigation. Officers responded to a welfare check at about 12:20 p.m. Tuesday at a home in the 3300 block of Glenwood, west of Fannett Road. First responders found the body of Kevin Womack, 47, of Beaumont.
BEAUMONT, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Lumberton, TX
Local
Texas Society
Lumberton, TX
Government
KFDM-TV

BPD involved in death investigation on Glenwood

TEXAS — Shortly after the noon hour, Beaumont police responded to the 3300 block of Glenwood for a welfare check. Beaumont police found a deceased person, but cause of death is unknown. For more information and to stay up-to-date, follow our social media.
BEAUMONT, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Private Property#Homelessness#Kfdm
KFDM-TV

Mobile home fire on Ellis in Vidor

VIDOR — Vidor Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire in the 300 block of Ellis in Vidor. One individual was inside the home at the time of the fire. The individual got out safely with no injuries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation at...
VIDOR, TX
KFDM-TV

Motorcyclist plunges off Highway 73 in Groves

GROVES — A motorcyclist was injured after losing control shortly before 7 a.m. Sunday on Highway 73 West near 39th Street in Groves. The motorcyclist flew off the motorcycle and landed on 39th Street while the motorcycle remained on Highway 73, according to information Groves Chief Deputy Kirk Rice provided to KFDM/Fox 4.
GROVES, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 8/26/2022

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 8-26-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 08-23-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

2 brothers killed in fatal crash in Devers Thursday

A head-on accident on Thursday, Aug. 25, has claimed the life of two brothers and seriously injured another driver, all from the Beaumont area, according to Sgt. Rob Willoughby, supervisor of the Liberty County office of the Texas Department of Public Safety. The accident took place at 12:23 p.m. on...
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

UPDATE: Motorcyclist dies at hospital after falling from Highway 73 and landing on street

GROVES — A motorcyclist has died at a hospital after falling off Highway 73 and landing on 39th Street. Jeremy Squiers, 39, from Groves, was thrown from the motorcycle after the accident at about 7 a.m. Sunday on Highway 73 and landed on 39th Street while the motorcycle remained on Highway 73, according to information Groves Chief Deputy Kirk Rice provided to KFDM/Fox 4.
GROVES, TX
Ash Jurberg

Texas college student finds baby in trash and wants to adopt him

"Four in a half years ago, life approached me in an unexpected way. I went to Haiti for Christmas to visit my family and bring presents for the kids in the orphanage. I have experienced something that changed my life forever. On New Year’s Eve, I was on my way to the orphanage. I found a baby boy in the dumpster eating by fire ants, left abandoned to die." Jimmy Amisial.
SAN MARCOS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy