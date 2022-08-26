Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KFDM-TV
On the Run seeks your help in finding a fugitive felon
JEFFERSON COUNTY — It's been nearly three months since a warrant was issued for a 40-year-old man in Jefferson County, but he's still fleeing from justice. Law enforcement needs your help to track him down. Here's Angel San Juan with this week's On the Run report.
KFDM-TV
Entergy Texas partners with The United Way for a day of caring
PORT ARTHUR — Many volunteers from Entergy work alongside United Way employees and volunteers for United Way Day of Caring Project. The United Way of Mid & South Jefferson County sites Entergy Texas as a community partner. Last week these individuals gathered to pack 200 bags of snacks, mask, and kind notes for home bound senior citizens.
KFDM-TV
Groves PD turns over puppy death investigation to District Attorney's Office
GROVES — We have new details to share about a disturbing puppy death case Angel San Juan first told you about in July. Investigators say the five month old pit bull mix died from heat exhaustion July 13 after he was left in a cage with no water outside a home in Groves.
KFDM-TV
BREAKING NEWS: Beaumont Police investigating homicide
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police say a welfare check has turned into a homicide investigation. Officers responded to a welfare check at about 12:20 p.m. Tuesday at a home in the 3300 block of Glenwood, west of Fannett Road. First responders found the body of Kevin Womack, 47, of Beaumont.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFDM-TV
Nederland Police investigation underway over allegations of improper physical contact
NEDERLAND — The Nederland Police Department is investigating allegations that a man "improperly touched" a girl at his home. Police chief Gary Porter tells KFDM that the teenage girl spoke out about a man improperly touching her and making alcohol available to minors. She says it happened Saturday, August...
KFDM-TV
BREAKING: Watkins pleads guilty in deaths of Robert Jackson, Jillian Blanchard
ORANGE COUNTY — KFDM/Fox 4 News has learned Jerrod Lee Watkins pleaded guilt to three charges late Monday afternoon after his trial had begun and a jury was selected in Orange County. He was on trial for the death of Robert Jackson but pleaded to all three charges stemming...
KFDM-TV
BPD involved in death investigation on Glenwood
TEXAS — Shortly after the noon hour, Beaumont police responded to the 3300 block of Glenwood for a welfare check. Beaumont police found a deceased person, but cause of death is unknown. For more information and to stay up-to-date, follow our social media.
KFDM-TV
Businessman booked and released after posting bond on charges linked to Dowlen Road crash
BEAUMONT — KFDM/Fox 4 News has learned Walter Naymola Jr., 65, surrendered Monday on three counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and was released after posting total bond of $300,000. A Texas Peace Officer's Crash Report indicates Naymola was driving his blue Dodge Ram pickup and traveling...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFDM-TV
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office issues scam alert involving jury duty fines
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Scam artists are hard at work in Southeast Texas. KFDM was alerted by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office to individuals placing phone calls posing as a JCSO Deputy. The victim is informed that they failed not show up for jury service and that a fine...
KFDM-TV
Mobile home fire on Ellis in Vidor
VIDOR — Vidor Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire in the 300 block of Ellis in Vidor. One individual was inside the home at the time of the fire. The individual got out safely with no injuries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation at...
KFDM-TV
GoFundMe set up to help family of Jeremy Squiers following fatal motorcycle accident
GROVES — Family and friends have set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral costs and other expenses for Jeremy Squiers, a beloved wrecker driver who was killed in a motorcycle crash in Groves. Squiers, 39, was thrown from the motorcycle after the accident at about 7 a.m....
KFDM-TV
Motorcyclist plunges off Highway 73 in Groves
GROVES — A motorcyclist was injured after losing control shortly before 7 a.m. Sunday on Highway 73 West near 39th Street in Groves. The motorcyclist flew off the motorcycle and landed on 39th Street while the motorcycle remained on Highway 73, according to information Groves Chief Deputy Kirk Rice provided to KFDM/Fox 4.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 8/26/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 8-26-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 08-23-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
Orange County Pct. 4 Constable treated for injuries after Friday afternoon crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — A constable with Orange County Precinct 4 is getting treated for injuries after a 2-vehicle crash. On Friday around 12:10 p.m., Texas Highway Patrol called for an officer needs assistance call at Main Street in Vidor. Constable Matt Ortego responded to the call with his...
bluebonnetnews.com
2 brothers killed in fatal crash in Devers Thursday
A head-on accident on Thursday, Aug. 25, has claimed the life of two brothers and seriously injured another driver, all from the Beaumont area, according to Sgt. Rob Willoughby, supervisor of the Liberty County office of the Texas Department of Public Safety. The accident took place at 12:23 p.m. on...
KFDM-TV
UPDATE: Motorcyclist dies at hospital after falling from Highway 73 and landing on street
GROVES — A motorcyclist has died at a hospital after falling off Highway 73 and landing on 39th Street. Jeremy Squiers, 39, from Groves, was thrown from the motorcycle after the accident at about 7 a.m. Sunday on Highway 73 and landed on 39th Street while the motorcycle remained on Highway 73, according to information Groves Chief Deputy Kirk Rice provided to KFDM/Fox 4.
2 injured with 1 possibly ejected from vehicle in Thursday night crash in Orange
ORANGE, Texas — Troopers, police are investigating a crash in Orange that sent two people to the hospital Thursday night. The collision happened at 9:15 p.m. on State Highway 62 North of the interstate. A firefighter on scene told 12News crew it appeared a woman was ejected. She was...
Texas college student finds baby in trash and wants to adopt him
"Four in a half years ago, life approached me in an unexpected way. I went to Haiti for Christmas to visit my family and bring presents for the kids in the orphanage. I have experienced something that changed my life forever. On New Year’s Eve, I was on my way to the orphanage. I found a baby boy in the dumpster eating by fire ants, left abandoned to die." Jimmy Amisial.
Comments / 0