Yellowstone County Cold Case: Marsha Helgesen
The cold case of 21-year-old Marsha Helgesen is close to its 44th anniversary. The case (78-72460) opened on September 9, 1978, when Helegesen’s partially nude body was found on Alkali Creek Road in Billings Heights. A homeowner from 2139 Alkali Creek Road discovered Helgesen’s body in the morning hours of September 9.
Stolen Billings firefighter gear recovered
City spokesperson Victoria Hill said the bag and its contents were recovered in a random backyard near where it was stolen in the Gorham Park neighborhood.
Rollover crash reported on I-90 in Billings
A rollover crash involving a large commercial vehicle has been reported on Interstate 90 in Billings.
New details about high-speed chase, fiery crash released
NEW INFORMATION: Court documents identify the driver of the vehicle as Levi Johnson from Minnesota. The following is a press release from the Montana Highway Patrol:. BILLINGS, Mont. - The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) is currently investigating an incident east of Billings on Interstate 94 near the Huntley exit. At 08:39 A.M. a Sergeant with the Montana Highway Patrol observed a grey sedan traveling east through a construction zone at 95 mph in a 55 mph speed zone in a reckless manner cutting off other vehicles. The suspect vehicle would not yield to law enforcement and was driving at a speed of 150 mph when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed. The vehicle caught on fire and a male exited the vehicle and began running. The MHP Trooper was able to rescue a passenger that was still in the vehicle before the vehicle became completely engulfed in flames. This male was transported to a Billings hospital with critical injuries. MHP was assisted by the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office with deputies and air support as well as an officer with Motor Carrier Services. After a perimeter was established the suspect that ran was apprehended without incident. This investigation is still active at this time.
First Responders Extract Driver from Rolled Cement Truck on I90 Billings
A cement truck rolled over into the shoulder of I-90 Tuesday morning (8/30) near King Avenue Exit #446, causing traffic to back up for about a mile in the eastbound lane. Multiple agencies responded to the incident, which occurred before 8 am. The driver of the truck was reportedly trapped in the vehicle.
Child recovering after being struck by car in the Heights
BILLINGS - A 7-year-old boy is recovering after being struck by a car in the Heights Tuesday morning. Billings Police Lieutenant Matt Lennick says around 7:40 am, the boy ran across Lake Elmo Drive near Reda Lane. A car traveling south on the road was unable to stop in time...
High-speed chase ends in fiery crash east of Billings
The incident began when a Montana Highway Patrol trooper spotted a vehicle speeding through a construction zone.
Billings leaders tackle slumlord properties that drain emergency resources
City leaders are taking major steps in combating and overhauling some of Billings’ most notorious properties for criminal activity that attract violence and drugs.
'We feel unseen:' Documentary about parent caregivers coming to Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A documentary about parent caregivers for children with complex medical conditions is coming to Billings. . It will be shown on September 14, at 5:30 p.m. at the Lockwood High School auditorium. Parent caregiver and advocate Jamie Buechler was instrumental in bringing the film to Billings. She...
Billings Fire Departments seeking help finding stolen gear
Battalion Chief Kevin Bentz said the gear is custom made for the individual firefighter and takes about six months to make.
Family identifies man killed in Billings road-rage incident
Billings police are investigating the incident near the intersection of Fourth Avenue North and 32nd Street North as a homicide, although no arrests have been made.
Hello, Montana – RLACF, giving back
The Red Lodge Area Community Foundation works alongside donors who want to give back to their community. Interested donors can help do amazing things for the Red Lodge Community, helping to preserve the lovely town for future generations. With more people moving to Red Lodge and areas around Montana, this provides fresh new ideas for assets in the community.
Photo: Driver extricated from crashed cement truck on I-90
Billings Fire Department personnel extricate the injured driver of a Croell cement truck on I-90 Tuesday morning. One lane of I-90 and the King Avenue exit was closed for the accident.
Billings Man in Critical Condition After Shooting in Downtown
A suspect in a downtown Billings shooting that happened early this morning (Thursday) is still on the loose. According to the report posted on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, officers responded to the area of Division Street and Lewis Avenue for a reported shooting around 3:15 am Thursday (8/25). When officers...
City asking for your help to find stolen Firefighter gear
The City of Billings and Billings Fire is asking for the public’s help in getting stolen firefighting gear returned – no questions asked. The items were stolen sometime Friday night or early Saturday morning in Billings from a personal vehicle. Look at the items inside of this big...
48 hours in Billings Montana – Eat, See, Do
Disclosure: This post about things to do in Billings Montana is sponsored. My travel, lodging, meals, rental car, and activities were hosted by Visit Billings. I was a paid ambassador for Visit USA Parks. BUT as ALWAYS all opinions in this story are my own. Billings, Montana can I just...
Areas of Montana saw up to 3 in. of rain over past week
The National Weather Service in Billings said via Twitter Sunday that several areas of Montana over the last week received precipitation from various thunderstorms. The moisture level varied between certain areas of the state; some areas saw up to three inches of rain. According to the map on the NWS...
Billings’ “traffic jam” on 24th Sunday as road work continues
It looks like a big city traffic jam on this beautiful, sunny Sunday in Billings. Please be patient on our roads! Traffic is being narrowed into a single lane for the entirety of 24th Street between Grand Avenue and King Avenue. Drive safely and kindly; You’ll more than likely appreciate...
Cement truck rolls over on I-90 in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont.- A cement truck rolled over on I-90 eastbound at mile-marker 446 in Billings Tuesday. Our reporter on scene said an extrication is in progress. One eastbound lane and the King Avenue West off-ramp are closed.
City creates new task force to deal with Billings problem properties
The city of Billings is cracking down on dilapidated properties. They’ve created a new task force, hoping to attack the problem from a variety of angles.
