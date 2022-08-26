ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Comments / 7

Related
yourbigsky.com

Yellowstone County Cold Case: Marsha Helgesen

The cold case of 21-year-old Marsha Helgesen is close to its 44th anniversary. The case (78-72460) opened on September 9, 1978, when Helegesen’s partially nude body was found on Alkali Creek Road in Billings Heights. A homeowner from 2139 Alkali Creek Road discovered Helgesen’s body in the morning hours of September 9.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
KULR8

New details about high-speed chase, fiery crash released

NEW INFORMATION: Court documents identify the driver of the vehicle as Levi Johnson from Minnesota. The following is a press release from the Montana Highway Patrol:. BILLINGS, Mont. - The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) is currently investigating an incident east of Billings on Interstate 94 near the Huntley exit. At 08:39 A.M. a Sergeant with the Montana Highway Patrol observed a grey sedan traveling east through a construction zone at 95 mph in a 55 mph speed zone in a reckless manner cutting off other vehicles. The suspect vehicle would not yield to law enforcement and was driving at a speed of 150 mph when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed. The vehicle caught on fire and a male exited the vehicle and began running. The MHP Trooper was able to rescue a passenger that was still in the vehicle before the vehicle became completely engulfed in flames. This male was transported to a Billings hospital with critical injuries. MHP was assisted by the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office with deputies and air support as well as an officer with Motor Carrier Services. After a perimeter was established the suspect that ran was apprehended without incident. This investigation is still active at this time.
BILLINGS, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Billings, MT
Crime & Safety
County
Yellowstone County, MT
State
Montana State
Yellowstone County, MT
Crime & Safety
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
KULR8

Child recovering after being struck by car in the Heights

BILLINGS - A 7-year-old boy is recovering after being struck by a car in the Heights Tuesday morning. Billings Police Lieutenant Matt Lennick says around 7:40 am, the boy ran across Lake Elmo Drive near Reda Lane. A car traveling south on the road was unable to stop in time...
BILLINGS, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fentanyl#Drug Overdose#Oxycodone#Ag Knudsen#Mexican
Fairfield Sun Times

'We feel unseen:' Documentary about parent caregivers coming to Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - A documentary about parent caregivers for children with complex medical conditions is coming to Billings. . It will be shown on September 14, at 5:30 p.m. at the Lockwood High School auditorium. Parent caregiver and advocate Jamie Buechler was instrumental in bringing the film to Billings. She...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Hello, Montana – RLACF, giving back

The Red Lodge Area Community Foundation works alongside donors who want to give back to their community. Interested donors can help do amazing things for the Red Lodge Community, helping to preserve the lovely town for future generations. With more people moving to Red Lodge and areas around Montana, this provides fresh new ideas for assets in the community.
RED LODGE, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
yourbigsky.com

City asking for your help to find stolen Firefighter gear

The City of Billings and Billings Fire is asking for the public’s help in getting stolen firefighting gear returned – no questions asked. The items were stolen sometime Friday night or early Saturday morning in Billings from a personal vehicle. Look at the items inside of this big...
BILLINGS, MT
msn.com

48 hours in Billings Montana – Eat, See, Do

Disclosure: This post about things to do in Billings Montana is sponsored. My travel, lodging, meals, rental car, and activities were hosted by Visit Billings. I was a paid ambassador for Visit USA Parks. BUT as ALWAYS all opinions in this story are my own. Billings, Montana can I just...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Areas of Montana saw up to 3 in. of rain over past week

The National Weather Service in Billings said via Twitter Sunday that several areas of Montana over the last week received precipitation from various thunderstorms. The moisture level varied between certain areas of the state; some areas saw up to three inches of rain. According to the map on the NWS...
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Billings’ “traffic jam” on 24th Sunday as road work continues

It looks like a big city traffic jam on this beautiful, sunny Sunday in Billings. Please be patient on our roads! Traffic is being narrowed into a single lane for the entirety of 24th Street between Grand Avenue and King Avenue. Drive safely and kindly; You’ll more than likely appreciate...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Cement truck rolls over on I-90 in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont.- A cement truck rolled over on I-90 eastbound at mile-marker 446 in Billings Tuesday. Our reporter on scene said an extrication is in progress. One eastbound lane and the King Avenue West off-ramp are closed.
BILLINGS, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy