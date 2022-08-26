Read full article on original website
RWSix5
5d ago
Just like high speed rail between Sac.and Bakersfield Right?! Don’t you still owe the Feds $ on that dumpster fire of a project?
15
Robert Mccully
5d ago
it's not their money. it's your money so why not spend it on something totally useless. Besides, all those steak and lobster dinners make perfect sense while dragging the planning process out for at least ten years before folding up.
7
Thomas Butler
5d ago
How about connecting us to some water somewhere ?
26
nypressnews.com
Officials announce 15-day watering ban for large areas of Los Angeles County
Officials are urging large areas of Los Angeles County to heed a temporary outdoor watering ban that will begin next week and affect over 4 million people as crews make repairs to a leaking major pipeline. The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California outlined the 15-day ban at a Tuesday...
spectrumnews1.com
4 million LA County residents will be restricted from outdoor watering in September
LOS ANGELES — Four million residents of LA County will need to stop watering their landscapes for 15 days starting next month, the Metropolitan Water District announced Tuesday. Beginning Sept. 6 and lasting through Sept. 20, residents and businesses in Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando and Torrance will have to turn off their outdoor taps to conserve water for indoor use.
lacar.com
How Freeways Shaped Los Angeles
Featured Image: A part of the cover of the book: Freewaytopia by Paul Haddad (source: the publishers) Freewaytopia. An oxymoron? Paul Haddad’s title for his 2022 book perfectly describes our relationship with Los Angeles’ vascular system: we love it and we hate it, we need it but not near my backyard, please. In 12 chapters, Haggards chronicles the history and uniqueness of 12 out of the 24 freeways in L.A. County. He delves into the culture, the engineering, and the politics of four-level interchanges, Sigalerts, and the 515 miles of 8 to 14-lane concrete pathways.
Headlines: Six Shot at Boyle Heights Bar; Heat Wave Hitting L.A. This Week
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —A man started firing a gun during a fight inside of Boyle Heights’ Holiday Bar, wounding six. [US News]...
spectrumnews1.com
Morning Briefing: 6 wounded in LA bar shooting; WeHo road work could cause traffic delays; heat wave on its way
Good morning, SoCal. Here's what you need to know today. Following a brief weekend cooldown, a strong ridge of high pressure builds over Southern California, leading to relentless heat and triple-digit highs for many interior locations. This long duration heat wave will begin Tuesday and last through the Labor Day...
Extended heat wave moves into SoCal starting Wednesday, lasting through weekend
An extended heat wave moves into Southern California this week.
ecowatch.com
Los Angeles Pavements Coated With Solar-Reflecting Paint to Combat ‘Urban Heat Island Effect’
In Los Angeles, California, where temperatures tend to stay warm year-round, you can feel a significant difference in heat when you’re along the coast or outside the city versus when you’re in denser parts of the city. This phenomenon, known as the urban heat island effect, can make daytime temperatures in densely packed areas 1°F to 7°F warmer than nearby areas. Los Angeles is working to combat this by applying a solar-reflecting paint on 1 million square feet of roads in the city.
msn.com
Guerrero: L.A. beaches aren't just for white people
Before armed police officers approached her on July 29, Luz Maria Flores felt safe. She was wearing a breeze-tousled bun and soaking in the sun with her younger sister on the Redondo Beach Pier. The UCLA graduate has post-traumatic stress disorder, which causes anxiety, but she had brought her Xoloitzcuintle,...
theregistrysocal.com
SoLa Impact Proposing to Add 282 Residential Units to Los Angeles’ Harbor Gateway North Neighborhood
SoLa Impact, a local developer with a focus on affordable housing, has been hard at work in Los Angeles’ Harbor Gateway North neighborhood, recently proposing two projects along Imperial Highway. The projects, which in total would provide 282 residential units to the South Los Angeles neighborhood. One project proposed...
Teachers in Los Angeles are burned out and priced out: report
Public school teachers in California’s Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) are burned out, facing low wages and skyrocketing inflation. A new report found teachers are faced with increasing expectations and a litany of standardized testing. Teachers at LAUSD also earn 22 percent less than their college graduate counterparts...
Person jumps to death off 101 Freeway in Downtown LA
A person jumped off a 101 Freeway overpass in Downtown Los Angeles on Monday, prompting an immediate closure of the southbound side of the freeway.The person died immediately after jumping off the bridge near Grand Park. The person jumped off around 3:50 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.The person's identification has not been released at this moment. Caltrans announced that southbound side of the 101 Freeway at Broadway Avenue while authorities investigate the scene.
sandiegocountynews.com
California clears more than 1,250 homeless encampments in 12 months
Sacramento, CA–In September 2021, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the state had prioritized 100 high-profile encampment sites on state land to clear. One year later, California has cleared an average of 100 encampments per month with a total of 1,262 cleared sites, removing 1,213 tons of trash – enough to fill 22 Olympic-size swimming pools.
Guaranteed Income Program Begins for 1,000 LA County Residents
Los Angeles County's guaranteed basic income program is underway, with 1,000 residents now receiving $1,000 a month for the next three years, officials said Tuesday.
foxla.com
This is what a $1 million home gets you in LA
LOS ANGELES - A new analysis reveals the sales of $1 million homes more than doubled over the past three years and are at record highs, but buyers are getting less than they used to, according to Zillow. The real estate marketplace reports that homes that sold near $1 million...
citywatchla.com
Families are Vacating California to Leave Chaos Behind
Another old friend Zack sold his home and moved his wife and 3 young children to Texas. Why are good people fleeing Los Angeles?. The current trend for many families in the Los Angeles region is to leave the Hostile, Homeless, Over Taxes and Crime Infested neighborhoods and overcrowded pace of the hectic Los Angeles region and start a new life in a safer, more affordable, and milder place outside California. Many families I personally know have moved or are planning on moving to states like Tennessee, Florida, Arizona, Washington, Virginia, and Idaho to name a few of the favorite places California families have chosen to start a new life with greater opportunities, an improved Quality of Life, and a more affordable place to purchase a home, raise a family and find work that provides economic stability and a much happier lifestyle for themselves and family members.
The Great Billionaire Bore-Off Continues in Los Angeles
Samson Amore is a reporter for dot.LA. He previously covered technology and entertainment for TheWrap and reported on the SoCal startup scene for the Los Angeles Business Journal. Send tips or pitches to samsonamore@dot.la and find him on Twitter at @Samsonamore. Pronouns: he/him. Hoping to heat up its competition against...
nevadabusiness.com
Las Vegas and California Attorney Sam Heidari Adds $10K to Reward Money Offered by L.A.P.D for Information That Helps Solve Non-fatal Hit and Run
Sam Ryan Heidari Attorney and owner of Heidari Law Group in Las Vegas and Abogados Con Experiencia in California has upped the $25k reward money offered by the L.A. police department by $10K more in an effort to find the person that violently ran over a man on a moped in Downtown L.A. on August 14th and is arrested and convicted.
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022
Chef Jordan Kahn's Vespertine is one of the most expensive restaurants in Los Angeles—and it's more than just a mouthful. (Los Angeles, CA) - When it comes to dining, Los Angeles is a city that loves to push the limits.
Freeway closed in DTLA after person jumps from overpass
A person jumped from a freeway overpass and died in downtown Los Angeles Monday, prompting a full closure of the southbound Hollywood (101) Freeway. The person jumped from the overpass at North Broadway, near Grand Park, just before 3:50 p.m., California Highway Patrol Officer Patrick Kimball told City News Service.
Study shows Las Vegas is amongst the most impacted by 'Great Resignation'
A new study shows Las Vegas was one of the most impacted cities by the, "Great Resignation." Las Vegas ranked number two on the Workamajig study.
