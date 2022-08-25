Jim Harbaugh revealed who his starting DT will be with the Colorado State game coming up. He’ll be going with 1 of his underclassmen at the position per Ryan Zuke of Mlive. True freshman DT Mason Graham is getting the start on Saturday for Michigan. Graham was a former 4-star prospect per the 247Sports Composite. He was the No. 32 DL, and the No. 19. player out of California from the 2022 class. Graham chose to enroll early at Michigan in the fall.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO