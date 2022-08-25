Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.Fatim HemrajTecumseh, MI
Planet Fitness is opening another new gym location in MichiganKristen WaltersSaline, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh explains how freshman Mason Graham carved a key role with the defense for Week 1
Jim Harbaugh revealed who his starting DT will be with the Colorado State game coming up. He’ll be going with 1 of his underclassmen at the position per Ryan Zuke of Mlive. True freshman DT Mason Graham is getting the start on Saturday for Michigan. Graham was a former 4-star prospect per the 247Sports Composite. He was the No. 32 DL, and the No. 19. player out of California from the 2022 class. Graham chose to enroll early at Michigan in the fall.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts winner of Colorado State-Michigan showdown in Week 1
ESPN’s FPI is leaning towards Michigan in its 1st game of the season. The Wolverines are taking on Colorado State. Michigan will be defending its B1G title in 2022 after finishing 12-2 the previous year. Cade McNamara will be leading the Wolverines against the Rams, but will not be starting against Hawaii in Week 2.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts Western Michigan-Michigan State outcome for Week 1
ESPN’s FPI predictions have been released for the 2022 season. It has already predicted how the season opener will go for Michigan State. Michigan State is coming off of a solid 2021 campaign. Mel Tucker finished with an 11-2 record, and was 1 or 2 games away from competing for a B1G title. While the Spartans lost some big names to the NFL draft, ESPN’s Football Power Index gives them a 94.1% chance of victory.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan commit goes off for 4 touchdowns in season opener
Cole Cabana went off in Dexter high school’s season opening win against Grosse Point South Saturday afternoon. The 4-star back totaled 32 carries for 237 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns. He was also a threat in the air, snagging 3 receptions for 60 yards and 1 touchdown. Cabana is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker isn't underestimating Western Michigan: 'We have to play our fannies off'
Michigan State hosts Western Michigan on Friday. And you best believe the Spartans are going to be prepared. “Whatever we see on film from these guys, they’re gonna be better than that,” Tucker said. “Way better. They’re gonna be more intense than that, stronger than that, faster than that, more physical than that. That’s our focus. We have to play our fannies off, that’s our preparation.”
saturdaytradition.com
Xavier Booker becomes Michigan State's highest-ranked commit of the Tom Izzo era
Xavier Booker is bringing his basketball talent to East Lansing. With the recently updated rankings coming out for the class of 2023, the 5-star center is Michigan State’s highest-ranked commit in the Tom Izzo era. Booker passes former Spartans great Shannon Brown, Jaren Jackson and Miles Bridges, according to the 247 Sports all-time player rankings.
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Izzo's new contract provides opportunity for special role with MSU in the event he retires, per report
Tom Izzo agreed to a contract extension that made him a Spartan for life on Aug. 11. Further details about what will be waiting for Izzo once he decides to retire have come out per Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press. His new contract gives him the chance to...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State announces 'Stripe the Stadium' for season opener in Week 1
Michigan State is starting its 2022 college football season strong with the fans as they have announced stripes stadium seating for Week 1 game on Friday night against Western Michigan. The fans in the odd section will be wearing green while the odd number section and the student sections will...
RELATED PEOPLE
saturdaytradition.com
PFF ranks the best offensive lines in college football, 2 B1G teams crack top 10
A pair of B1G programs cracked PFF’s top 10 list of the best offensive line units in the nation ahead of Week 1 action next Saturday. The two programs in question, Ohio State and Michigan, placed first and ninth, respectively. USC, which joins the B1G in 2024, placed third on the list.
saturdaytradition.com
Ricky White, former Michigan State WR, has standout Week 1 game for UNLV
Former Michigan State wide receiver Ricky White is getting his second chance at the collegiate level after a solid start with the UNLV Rebels. On Saturday, UNLV hosted the Idaho State Bengals and took care of business, winning 52-21. White had a huge game for UNLV as he led the team in all major receiving categories as he caught 8 receptions for 182 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Comments / 0