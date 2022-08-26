Read full article on original website
Saltine
5d ago
It really comes down to money. They are not concerned with conservation if the money is enough.
Reply
13
gaticamala
5d ago
Yes but people still voting for Sarah Arnold commissioner! Shame on you people!
Reply
6
Related
totallystaugustine.com
2022 Locals Month: September Discounts for St. Johns County Residents!
St. Johns County residents play tourist every September at area attractions, museums and other locations — with discounts offered to locals! Residents should bring a valid ID with St. Johns County address to receive the discounts – a driver’s license or voter registration card. Carriage Way Bed...
cohaitungchi.com
50 Free & Budget-Friendly Things to Do in St. Augustine | Ponte Vedra
St. George Street is the heart of St. Augustine, lined with quaint shops, cozy bistros, art galleries, and gift shops. This pedestrians-only street gives you a feel for what life was like when the Old City was first settled, but it’s only the beginning. Explore what’s off the main drag of St. George Street when visiting St. Augustine.
‘It’s right here in my backyard’: Doors open to bestbet’s new St. Augustine cardroom, sports bar
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — One of Florida’s top poker destinations opened doors in St. Augustine Monday morning: bestbet’s third location is now a reality. The new 40,673-sqaure foot facility marks bestbet’s return to St. Johns County after previously opening Northeast Florida’s first cardroom on Race Track Road in 2004.
The Only State Park in Florida to Offer Guided Cave Tours to the Public
When one thinks of exploring caves, one may think of states like Tennessee and Missouri. However, if you thought Florida didn't have any caves at all for exploration, your assumption would be incorrect. Not only does Florida have caves, but it has caves that the public can tour.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Florida National Scenic Trail Has Been Called "Florida's Answer to the Appalachian Trail."
Hiking the Appalachian Trail is on the bucket list for many hikers. Many people love to embrace this type of natural challenge where one can travel through 14 states using their own two feet. Since the Trail begins in Georgia, some Floridians may miss out on the Appalachian Trail, unless they want to travel.
This State Park is Home to Florida's Highest Waterfall and Has an Interesting Historical Background.
All of Florida's state parks are unique and arguably have beautiful natural features, but not all of them have a waterfall. Falling Waters State Park not only has a waterfall, but it has the highest waterfall in Florida that empties into a sinkhole. The Park's natural features may appeal to birders and nature lovers. And it has a unique historical background that history buffs may appreciate.
Conservative group says ‘inflation crisis must end,’ lowers gas to $2.38/gallon for Fleming Island
FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. — The price at the pump took a big dip at one gas station in Fleming Island Tuesday morning: $2.38 a gallon. STORY: Officials: Florida man allegedly shot his 2 young children in the head at bedtime, killing one. Americans for Prosperity Florida hosted the one-hour...
Dance party! St. Johns Youth Resource Deputy helps make morning drop off fun
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sometimes it's the little moments that make all the difference. St. Johns County Youth Resource Deputy Carneiro and Hickory Creek’s Safety Patrol were captured on video greeting others as they arrived to school this week. But they didn't just give them a quick wave, they...
RELATED PEOPLE
businessobserverfl.com
Prominent sugarcane farmer and cattle rancher dies at 79
Longtime sugarcane and cattle industry rancher Joe Marlin Hilliard, a Fort Myers native and 2017 Florida Agricultural Hall of Fame inductee, died Aug. 26. He was 79. Hilliard died surrounded by family and friends at his home in Naples, according to his official obituary. Born into a ranching family, Hilliard grew up on Hilliard Ranch in Hendry County. Following graduation from Clewiston High School in 1961, he began his career working on Hilliard Brothers Cattle Ranch, which his grandfather founded in 1906. Hilliard’s father and uncle took over ownership in the 1920s. Hilliard later expanded the family business, the obituary states, “enhancing the cattle operation with large investments in sugarcane, citrus and vegetable production.”
Flood Watch in effect for Baker, Union, Bradford, Alachua and west/central Marion counties
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A flood watch has been issued today for inland Northeast and North Central Florida. The National Weather Service issued the flood watch for Monday, Aug. 29th. Locally heavy, potentially flooding rainfall is possible in areas that have already seen significant rainfall totals. Northeast Florida is dealing with saturated grounds and rising rivers.
995qyk.com
Florida Man Jumps Off Tampa Bridge To Save His Own Life
Florida Man Jumps Off Tampa Bridge To Save His Own Life. I-75 South was shut down for a few hours Thursday night after the 3 vehicles crashed. The crash happened at the Little Manatee River overpass. After being ejected from his vehicle during the crash, this guy near the side of the bridge decided he was about to be hit by other vehicles. So, he took a leap of faith off the bridge in to the Hillsborough River below. Luckily, for this Florida Man he landed in deep water, wasn’t hut too bad, and, could swim. Well, at least well enough for Hillsborough County rescue to pull him from the water on to a wave runner, and then to the hospital. Source: NewsChannel8.
Wine bar out at Birkdale Village, leaving it on hunt for new Lake Norman home
HUNTERSVILLE — Corkscrew is not included in Birkdale Village’s plan for the future — but the wine bar isn’t giving up on Lake Norman. Managing Partner Joe Klosek says that Corkscrew is scouting locations, with a goal of remaining in the area. “Everything is on the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Waterfront hotel in Massachusetts named best in United States
CHATHAM, Mass. — Three hotels in New England, including a gem in Massachusetts, have landed on a list of the 10 best waterfront hotels in the United States. The Chatham Bars Inn on Cape Cod was named the best waterfront hotel in the country, according USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice for 2022.
Over a day since JEA found E. coli in water well, residents say they haven’t received a water alert
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — More than 19,000 people on the southside are being told to boil their water after JEA says E. coli was found in a water sample. Some customers say they heard about the notice from word-of-mouth, social media or local news stations like ours. I visited the...
msn.com
Best Central Florida locations to view the Artemis 1 launch
Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to drive out to Florida's Space Coast this weekend to nab their spot for Monday's big launch. "We've heard as many as 500,000 from the Cape. So you're talking about almost doubling the size of Brevard County in just, on a Monday morning,” said Don Walker with Brevard County Emergency Management Response.
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in South Carolina
Whether you are traveling with your partner and children, a group of friends or on your own, you will definitely find something for your liking in South Carolina. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, there is something for everybody in this beautiful state. To prove it, I have put together a list of three beautiful but underrated places in South Carolina that you should explore, if you haven't already. And if you have never been to South Carolina, visiting these beautiful places is a good starting point.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
70-year-old Riviera Beach man wins $3.5 million Florida Lotto jackpot
PALM BEACH – A 70-year-old Riviera Beach man has claimed a $3.5 million Florida Lotto jackpot.David James chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $2,263,300.18. James bought his jackpot-winning ticket from the Publix located at 228 Blue Heron Boulevard East in Riviera Beach. The next Florida Lotto drawing will be held Wednesday at 11:15 p.m. with an estimated $7.75 million jackpot.CBS News Miami is your official Lottery station.
click orlando
Ask Trooper Steve: Is it illegal in Florida to use a radar detector in your car?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve was asked Monday, “Is it illegal in Florida to use a radar detector in your...
JEA apologizes for delayed boil water notice for Southside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — JEA has released an updated statement on the boil water advisory effecting the St. Johns Town Center and Tinsel Town business districts, which includes an apology for delays getting the word out to customers. Friday at 12:30 p.m., JEA alerted customers in what they call the...
995qyk.com
Florida Man Has Moment Of Honesty When Pulled Over By Deputies
The truth will set you free…usually. A Florida Man had a moment of honesty when he was pulled over by deputies. Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies pulled over the Florida Man, Andrew Beck, for speeding, little did they know he would be so frank about his condition. According to the report, Beck rolled down the window and spontaneously told them, “I’m not gonna lie to you, I’m drunk.” The deputies still made Beck perform field sobriety tests and he did fail them. His breath alcohol level was was measured at 0.272 and 0.282, over three times the legal limit. So at least he was totally honest about his condition!
First Coast News
Jacksonville, FL
25K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Jacksonville local newshttps://www.firstcoastnews.com/
Comments / 5