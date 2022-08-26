ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

CBS News

Call Kurtis: Energy bill rose after solar panels were installed

Many Northern California residents are installing solar panels at home to cut down on their energy bill, but a Roseville woman says the bill for her elderly parents went up, and she wanted them removed. She says the supposed drop in her parents' monthly bill made it double over what, she says, were undisclosed charges.
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS News

Kids discover "very rare" pearl inside clam in Maryland river

A group of middle schoolers made a surprising discovery while "enjoying the outdoors" at river in northern Maryland over the weekend. The kids were exploring Winters Run, a 14-mile river in Harford County, when they opened a clam and found a pearl inside, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources said on Sunday.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS News

2 children die as damaging storms hit Midwest and South

Severe storms that brought damaging winds, heavy rains and flash flooding to parts of the Midwest and the South are being blamed for the deaths of two children in Michigan and Arkansas. Monday's storms also knocked out electrical service to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Michigan and...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS News

Florida issues rule setting dosage, supply caps for medical marijuana

--- Florida health officials have released a highly anticipated rule setting THC dosage amounts and supply limits on products doctors can order for medical-marijuana patients. The emergency rule sets a 70-day total supply limit of 24,500 mg of THC for non-smokable marijuana and establishes dosage caps for different routes of administration such as edibles, inhalation and tinctures.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

NEXT Weather Alert: Tornado Watch for dozens of Minnesota counties expires

MINNEAPOLIS -- After severe storms caused flash flooding at the Minnesota State Fair and left thousands without power across the Twin Cities Saturday, more severe weather was in effect Sunday night. The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch until midnight for 35 Minnesota counties -- including Hennepin and Ramsey.
MINNESOTA STATE
