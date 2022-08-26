Read full article on original website
Call Kurtis: Energy bill rose after solar panels were installed
Many Northern California residents are installing solar panels at home to cut down on their energy bill, but a Roseville woman says the bill for her elderly parents went up, and she wanted them removed. She says the supposed drop in her parents' monthly bill made it double over what, she says, were undisclosed charges.
Kids discover "very rare" pearl inside clam in Maryland river
A group of middle schoolers made a surprising discovery while "enjoying the outdoors" at river in northern Maryland over the weekend. The kids were exploring Winters Run, a 14-mile river in Harford County, when they opened a clam and found a pearl inside, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources said on Sunday.
Federal gov’t announces program to help seniors stay in their homes
The U.S. government is helping more Minnesota seniors stay in their homes. Within the last few hours, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced a $15 million investment to a nationwide home modification program to help seniors age in place.
2 children die as damaging storms hit Midwest and South
Severe storms that brought damaging winds, heavy rains and flash flooding to parts of the Midwest and the South are being blamed for the deaths of two children in Michigan and Arkansas. Monday's storms also knocked out electrical service to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Michigan and...
Florida issues rule setting dosage, supply caps for medical marijuana
--- Florida health officials have released a highly anticipated rule setting THC dosage amounts and supply limits on products doctors can order for medical-marijuana patients. The emergency rule sets a 70-day total supply limit of 24,500 mg of THC for non-smokable marijuana and establishes dosage caps for different routes of administration such as edibles, inhalation and tinctures.
Hogan says there's "no question" there are "some signs" of authoritarianism in the GOP
Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, who has trips in the coming weeks planned to Iowa and New Hampshire, said on "Face the Nation" that there's "no question" that we are seeing "some signs" of authoritarianism in the GOP.
Back To School: COVID-19 guidelines for each Maryland school district
Class is back in session, but there might be some confusion as to what exactly the COVID- 19 guidelines are in your district as we head back to school. Listed below are the latest COVID-19 guidelines for some of our closest school districts.
NEXT Weather Alert: Tornado Watch for dozens of Minnesota counties expires
MINNEAPOLIS -- After severe storms caused flash flooding at the Minnesota State Fair and left thousands without power across the Twin Cities Saturday, more severe weather was in effect Sunday night. The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch until midnight for 35 Minnesota counties -- including Hennepin and Ramsey.
Former Maryland mayor who died in January accused of embezzling $2.2 million from DC charter school system
Kevin Ward, the former Maryland mayor who died by apparent suicide in January, has been accused of embezzling millions in public funds from one of the largest charter school systems in Washington, D.C., prior to his death, according to a new lawsuit. The civil complaint, filed on Monday in D.C....
