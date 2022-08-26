ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pryor, MT

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Neighbour arrested after four found dead in small town in Nebraska: ‘Betrayal of trust’

A neighbour suffering serious burn injuries has been arrested in connection with the homicides of four residents of a small town in Nebraska. Nebraska State Patrol announced at a press conference that Jason Jones, 42, had been taken into custody after a SWAT team burst into his home in Elm St, Laurel, just after 2.30am on Friday.Police named the four victims as Michelle Ebling, 53, who lived on the 200 block of Elm St, Gene Twiford, 85, his wife, Janet Twiford, 86, and their 55-year-old daughter Dana, who perished on the 500 block of Elm St.Ms Ebling lived directly...
LAUREL, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pryor, MT
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Authorities seeking couple spotted leaving murder scene in Monterrey Park

Authorities are seeking public assistance in locating a couple spotted leaving the scene of a murder in East Los Angeles on Thursday. The man and woman were seen walking away from an apparent homicide that occurred early Thursday morning at the Nueva Maravilla Housing Community on East Cesar Chavez Avenue, where a man was found stabbed to death. Detectives with Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department discovered the footage of the couple leaving the neighborhood on closed circuit television video surveillance.According to deputies, the man appeared to be forcing the woman to walk with him. Reports of the homicide first came in at around...
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
truecrimedaily

Attorney accused of fatally beating his ex-wife as she held one of their 5 kids

WARREN, Minn. (TCD) -- A 31-year-old man allegedly beat his ex-wife to death in front of their five young children, two of whom flagged down help to call 911. According to Valley News Live, on Tuesday, Aug. 23, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call at Anders Odegaard’s home in Warren because of a domestic dispute. The 911 caller reportedly said two young boys waved him down and asked him to call for help because their mother was bleeding.
WARREN, MN
The Independent

Oregon shooting: Everything we know about the Safeway massacre that left three dead, including gunman

At least three people are dead after a gunman armed with an AR-15-style rifle opened fire into an Oregon Safeway on Sunday night, police said.Bend Police Department said Ethan Blair Miller, 20, carried out the shooting alone.His victims were named as Glenn Edward Bennett, 84, and Donald Ray Surrett Jr, 66, a Safeway employee who tried “heroically” to disarm the shooter and probably saved the lives of other shoppers, Bend Police Department spokeswoman Sheila Miller said at a press conference on Monday.Police responded to the scene of the mass shooting after receiving multiple 911 calls shortly after 7pm at...
BEND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Hostage#Shooting#Violent Crime#Bia
Jackson Hole Radio

Wyoming shootouts leave man dead

A pair of shootouts on Wyoming highways over the weekend left one man dead near Sundance. On Friday, around 10:00 pm, a trooper with the Wyoming Highway Patrol stopped a man who was walking along Interstate 90 around milepost in Crook County. After determining that the man had an outstanding...
SUNDANCE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy