953wiki.com
Country Music News from Tuesday, August 30th, 2022
EVERY WEEK TUESDAY 5PM-7PM FRIDAYS MORNINGS 9AM-11AM @ CLEARING HOUSE AT 100 EAST 2ND ST DOWNTOWN MADISON. Indiana's Oldest Continuous Festival...A Library of Congress "Local Legacy" 2nd Sep at Chelsea Jubilee Park. The Madison Farmers Market. 3rd Sep at Madison Farmers Market - Broadway Fountain.
wdrb.com
Jeffersonville's Vintage Fire Museum to host annual 9/11 memorial
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An annual event in southern Indiana will honor those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. The Vintage Fire Museum in Jeffersonville, Indiana, will host the 9/11 Memorial event at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11. The memorial will have a display on the attacks, honor...
salemleader.com
#mugshot Monday August 30, 2022
The following arrests were made last week in Washington County. Those listed are just facing charges at this point, and are to be considered innocent of those charges, unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. Charges are often dropped or lessened.
WHAS11
Water outages to affect several homes in Clarksville, Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several homes in Clarksville, Indiana will be affected by a water outage Monday morning. Aug. 29 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Indiana - American Water is replacing a water line valve as a part of the Town of Clarksville's Lincoln Drive Wasterwater project, according to a Town of Clarksville press release.
wdrb.com
Program coming to 2 new southern Indiana counties will bring more support to expecting mothers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The My Healthy Baby program will be offered starting in September in Floyd and Harrison counties in southern Indiana, connecting expecting mothers to support providers. The mothers get free guidance during pregnancy and for 12 months after the baby is born. "These programs tend to grow...
wdrb.com
Crowds expected for final liquidation sale of 3rd-generation New Albany craft store
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of people are expected to line up later this week to take advantage of a liquidation sale at one of southern Indiana's oldest small businesses. Ben Franklin Crafts & Framing will soon close its doors. The Smith family, who is originally from Milan, Indiana,...
WHAS 11
Kathy Farmer Day | Jeffersonville honors longtime Greater Clark teacher
Kathy Farmer graduated from Jeffersonville High School and attended Indiana University Southeast. She taught in the classroom for 34 years, and subbed for 18 years.
indherald.com
Body of girl found near strip mine along Scott-Campbell line in 1985 finally identified
ELK VALLEY | Nearly 40 years ago, a child’s skeletal remains were found in this remote part of the Cumberland Mountains, just outside Scott County. Investigators never stopped trying to identify what they called “Baby Girl,” and have now conclusively identified the body as that of a 15-year-old Indiana girl who was reported missing several years before the grisly discovery was made.
Columbus named Indiana Community of the Year
The Indiana Chamber of Commerce is honoring Columbus as its 2022 Cummins Community of the Year for various reasons.
Wave 3
Local business in New Albany to close its doors after 32 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local business owner in New Albany made the tough decision to close their doors. Ben Franklin Crafts has been open for 32 years at New Albany Plaza. The business has been in Dane Smith’s family for three generations since 1938. Smith said with a...
salemleader.com
Clark County track revived
The Clark County 4-H dirt track has set dormant since the peak of COVID 19. The track was shut down by the 4-H fair board during the pandemic. Dean Worrell had promoted Go Kart racing on this dirt track for several years. Worrell was forced to move Kentuckiana Kart Racing to the asphalt surface of the Sportsdrome in Jeffersonville.
Wave 3
Madison, Ind. school resource officer under investigation for misconduct
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of Madison Indiana’s school resource officers is on leave after a complaint about misconduct. Law enforcement is saying very little about the case at this time. Madison Consolidated Schools resource officer Timothy Armstrong was put on leave on Aug. 18, the same day a...
foodanddine.com
Coming soon to New Albany: Sleepy Rooster Morning Kitchen
A new breakfast/brunch option is coming to New Albany this fall: Sleepy Rooster Morning Kitchen at 2204 State Street. Sleepy Rooster Morning Kitchen is a new concept from the people behind La Catrina Mexican Kitchen (202 E. Elm), and by extension, Señor Iguanas (three metro area locations). It looks...
Watch Adorable Kentucky Toddler Ask For Late Night Tacos
We all know how it is to get hungry around bedtime and crave Mexican food. Why do you think Taco Bell is open until 2 or 3 am? We all know why, but that's not always the case. Sometimes, we just want it, no matter what time of day. When...
WLKY.com
Charitable Highlands resale store Nearly New Shop needs volunteers and customers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A thrift shop in the Highlands is struggling to make enough to pay it forward. Nearly New Shop is on the lower level of Mid City Mall off Bardstown Road. The resale store is operated by the National Council of Jewish Women or NCJW. Earnings help fund the organization's advocacy programs and projects for women, children, and families in the community.
SRO resigns from southern Indiana school system amid misconduct investigation
MADISON, Indiana — A school resource officer at a southern Indiana school system is under investigation following reports of misconduct, district officials say. In a letter sent to parents on Monday, Madison Consolidated Schools said there was an ongoing external investigation involving one of the school district's SROs. A...
Ironton Tribune
Culbertson Mansion – Kentucky bed and breakfast is rich in history
Story by Benita Heath | Photography by Sarah Simmons, Mark Williams. The sun was streaming through an upstairs bedroom of the Culbertson Mansion in Louisville, once the home of one of the city’s rich families. Now, as a bed and breakfast, it has become a gracious refuge from the whirlwind stress outside.
wdrb.com
AVERAGE FIRST FROST: When Does Louisville Typically Experience Its First Frost/Freeze?
Meteorological summer is defined as the months of June, July and August. Why do meteorological and astronomical seasons begin and end on different dates? In short, it’s because the astronomical seasons are based on the position of Earth in relation to the sun, whereas the meteorological seasons are based on the annual temperature cycle. Since meteorological fall begins on Thursday, I wanted to let you know when we typically experience our first frost/freeze. It's important to note that these statistics are for the city of Louisville. Rural areas may have significantly different statistics, even within Jefferson County. The average date of the first 36 degree reading (Frost) in Louisville is October 20th...
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana deputy accused of posing as New Albany police officer in email
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Harrison County Sheriff's deputy is facing felony charges for allegedly posing as a New Albany police officer in an email that claimed officer misconduct. An email was sent out in May 2022 to officers at Indiana State Police Post in Sellersburg, the Floyd County Prosecutor's...
WLKY.com
TARC driver finds small child wandering alone in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A young child was found wandering in the street in the California neighborhood Tuesday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 9 a.m., LMPD Second Division officers responded to the report of a child by themselves wandering in the street near 23rd and Date Streets. That is just north of Victory Park and to the west of Dixie Highway.
