Seattle employee is found to hold racists beliefs; then city pays him $125K in settlement
A longtime employee of the Seattle Department of Transportation who sent a Black woman racist and threatening messages at the height of the protests over the police killing of George Floyd in 2020 is still working with the city agency, despite concerns over his problematic history with the department and continued interaction with the public.
Joel Frahm & Jay Thomas at Jazz Port Townsend
Joel Frahm and Jay Thomas fronted a quintet that opened this Summer's Jazz Port Townsend, presented by Centrum on the last weekend of July. The concert was recorded for radio broadcast and on this week's Jazz Northwest. Joel Frahm has been a long-time fixture on the New York jazz scene, and played on hundreds of albums as leader and sideman. He is also an educator and clinician appearing all over the US and Canada. Jay Thomas is one of the most prominent musicians on the Seattle scene and tours around the US and Japan. He also has numerous albums as a leader and plays woodwinds and brass, but mostly trumpet and flugelhorn on this set from Jazz Port Townsend.
Chinook Indian Nation members rally for federal recognition
Rachel Kidd, 57, in blue, gathers with other members of the Chinook Indian Nation and allies on the steps of the Henry M. Jackson Federal Building on Monday, August 29, 2022, to rally for the restoration of federal recognition for the Chinook Indian Nation, in Seattle. (KUOW Photo/Megan Farmer) Members...
Jackson Street Jazz Walk celebrates community and legacy
Celebrating the birthplace of jazz in Seattle and the vibrant community that sustains it, the 9th Annual Jackson Street Jazz Walk on September 10th also supports nonprofit organizations that serve the Central District. The rich musical history of Seattle's Central District, once a predominately Black neighborhood, is well documented in...
Lee Ritenour and Dave Grusin
Thursday, September 15 at 7:30 p.m. Growing up in L.A. in the 60’s, Grammy award winning guitarist Lee Ritenour received a rich cross section of exposure to jazz, rock and Brazilian music. From one of his first sessions at 16 with the Mamas and Papas to accompanying Lena Horne and Tony Bennett at 18, his forty year eclectic and storied career is highlighted by a Grammy Award win for his 1986 collaboration with Dave Grusin, Harlequin; 17 Grammy nominations; numerous #1 spots in guitar polls and the prestigious “Alumnus of the Year” award from USC. He has recorded over 40 albums, with 35 chart songs, notably the Top 15 hit “Is It You,” which has become a contemporary jazz radio classic. In the 90s, Ritenour was a founding member of Fourplay, one of the most successful bands in contemporary jazz, with keyboardist Bob James, bassist Nathan East and drummer Harvey Mason. The first Fourplay album in 1991 spent an unprecedented 33 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s contemporary jazz chart. Adding to this legacy is his latest CD Smoke ‘n’ Mirrors; the recently completed Grammy nominated recording Amparo, (a follow-up with Dave Grusin to their highly-successful 2001 Grammy Award nominated contemporary classical crossover CD) and producer of Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band’s latest CD Act Your Age (which is nominated for 3 Grammys.
