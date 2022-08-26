Read full article on original website
Pen City Current
Vacant properties need registered by Nov. 16
FORT MADISON - Fort Madison recently adopted a new ordinance requiring all vacant buildings to be registered with the City. This program is designed to ensure vacant properties are being properly maintained. If you own property that has a vacant building, you must register the property with the City by November 16th, 2022.
Eastern Iowa Plant With Wastewater Violations Closes Permanently
Eastern Iowa is losing an employer. According to Mississippi Valley Publishing, ADM, an American multinational food processing and commodity trading corporation is closing its doors in Keokuk Iowa. As of right now, it is uncertain how many employees will be affected by the closure. The article says that officials from...
Pen City Current
Viking cruise patrons get special treatment
Famed international French artist Cecile Houel (pronounced “Well”) is honored, pleased and excited. Tourists aboard a Viking River Cruise will be visiting her art studio on Thursday, September 8. Originally Viking River Cruise was supposed to stop in July, but delays caused by river conditions, and the construction of a new river boat, the Viking Mississippi, a five-deck, nearly 400 passenger ship, has moved the first Burlington docking to September. Cecile has her fingers crossed that the date doesn't move again.
khqa.com
ADM Milling permanently closing Keokuk plant
KEOKUK, Iowa (KHQA) — ADM Milling has announced today that the company will be closing their Keokuk plant permanently. The City does not have the number of employees affected by this decision. ADM has indicated that they are looking to sell the facility at some point in the future. The City has contacted Lee County Economic Development Group (LCEDG) and will be working with that organization and the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) to find prospective buyers.
Pen City Current
Seyb graduates in state's 1st certified supervisor class
When you get elected, there is no prerequisite to it so you come with the knowledge you have. But I said, "Okay, now that I'm elected I want to make sure I'm qualified to be making the best decisions for the county". – Garry Seyb, Lee County Supervisor. LEE COUNTY...
stormlakeradio.com
Peterson Native Wins Miss Rodeo Iowa
An area native was crowned Miss Rodeo Iowa this past weekend. Micah Barnes of Peterson gained the honor in the Miss Rodeo Iowa pageant in Fort Madison. Micah graduated from Alta Aurelia High School in 2016, and went on to attend Buena Vista University. Micah's father, Marty Barnes, is the owner of the Barnes PRCA Rodeo.
Pen City Current
Barr Memorial Chapel obituary – James Edward Brockman, 86, Fort Madison
James Edward Brockman, 86, Fort Madison, Iowa died Saturday, August 27, 2022 at the Southeast Iowa Regional Hospice House, West Burlington, Iowa. He was born February 14, 1936 at Fort Madison, Iowa, a son of Edward and Rose (Freitag) Brockman. Jim was a lifelong resident of the Fort Madison area....
Pen City Current
For the Record – Monday, August 29, 2022
08/16/22 – 1:02 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of vandalism in the 400 block of Avenue F. 08/16/22 – 1:42 p.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of vandalism in the 1500 block of Avenue H. 08/16/22 – 8:09 p.m....
Pen City Current
Vigen Memorial Home obituary - William K. Fogle, 77, Keokuk
A Gathering of Remembrance will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m., Thursday, at Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk, IA with family meeting with friends at that time. Following the service there will be a time of fellowship at Rascal’s Pub in Keokuk. William Kenneth “Kenny” Fogle, 77, of Keokuk, IA...
Pen City Current
Library launches Hispanic Reading Challenge in September
National Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated each year from Sep. 15 to Oct. 15. This year, the theme is “Unidos: Inclusivity for a Stronger Nation.” We want to help you honor diverse voices, unique perspectives, and rich cultural traditions through activities and book recommendations. The library has a new reading challenge in Beanstack from August 22-September 30. Log your reading and complete activities to earn badges throughout the challenge. Activities include reading books by Hispanic authors, learning about Hispanic leaders and exploring Hispanic foods. Keep an eye on Beanstack for reading challenges all throughout the year, some may have prizes you can earn, in addition to the online badges. Create your account or log-in to an existing account to see challenges at FortMadison.beanstack.org.
Pen City Current
King-Lynk Funeral Home obituary - Paul E. Hileman, 74, Fort Madison
Paul Eugene Hileman, 71, of Fort Madison, IA, passed away at 7:00 a.m. on Monday, August 29, 2022 at his home. He was born on February 25, 1951 in Rock Island, IL to Paul & Nina Hileman. He worked in several restaurants over his lifetime. Paul is survived by: 3-sons:...
Pen City Current
Schmitz-Banks & Beals Funeral Home obituary - Donald A. Eason, 54, Hamilton
Donald Allen Eason, 54, of Hamilton, Illinois, passed away at 10:13 p.m. Friday, August 26, 2022, at the Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center in Fort Madison, Iowa. Mr. Eason was born February 21, 1968, in Harvey, Illinois, the son of Ronald and Sandra (Vaderdoncer) Eason. Survivors include two brothers: Allen...
KBUR
Tractor Supply Co. seeking to open new store in former ShopKo building
Burlington, IA- Tractor Supply Co. is seeking to open a new store in the former ShopKo Building on Roosevelt Avenue. The Burlington Beacon reports that the City Council approved an ordinance to rezone the former ShopKo building to a general commercial zoning district on Monday, August 15th. Tractor Supply Co....
Pen City Current
Keokuk girls take 3 of 4 from Lady Hounds
FORT MADISON - Fort Madison’s volleyball team hasn’t won yet this season, but coach Kelly Knustrom saw positives in Tuesday’s home loss to Keokuk to open Southeast Conference play. The Bloodhounds had their moments in the 25-18, 18-25, 25-20, 25-21 defeat to the Chiefs. There was the...
KWQC
Aledo police chief arrested, indicted on battery charge Monday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Aledo police chief and city administrator Christopher Sullivan was arrested and indicted Monday after being accused of battery while conducting an arrest, according to Illinois State Police. Sullivan, 62, is charged and indicted with Battery, Class A Misdemeanor, and 2 counts of Offical Misconduct, Class 3...
KWQC
Burlington police investigate indecent exposure incident Thursday
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Burlington police are asking the public for any information pertaining to an indecent exposure incident that happened Thursday morning. According to a release, around 8:30 a.m., a 34-year-old woman was jogging in the area of Main Street south of Cascade Bridge when authorities say she was approached by a man in his early twenties driving a smaller light green SUV.
4 arrested after apartment complex raid
On Monday, August 22, deputies from the Knox County Sheriff’s Department received information about the location of several wanted subjects. Acting on this information, an operation was conducted at the Willard Street Apartments in Wataga, resulting in four individuals being taken into custody on warrants totaling nearly $3 million. Theresa Cantu, of Galesburg was arrested […]
kciiradio.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Arrests In Henry County
On August 20th, at approximately 8 p.m., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on the 2200 grid of Dakota Avenue in Mount Pleasant for a traffic violation. It was determined that occupants of the vehicle, driver 34-year-old, Jesse A. Rutherford and passenger, 32-year-old Dustin E. West...
Galesburg man charged after admitting to slew of burglaries
On Monday, August 22nd, WGIL reported several handguns being stolen from an unlocked safe on Friday in a garage on North West Street. The following day, on Saturday, the homeowner installed security cameras and GPD was again called to the scene after the male subject entered the garage again, however, nothing was taken. The male subject, 27-year-old Caleb Newland was located on Sunday and was questioned by police. GPD then on Sunday was shown security video of a burglary incident in the 700 block of Monroe Street where the same male suspect was seen in the video entering vehicles. Police again interviewed Newland who, according to police reports, asked officers if he could “just give all the stuff back?” Newland led officers to a residence on Mary Street where numerous stolen items were recovered including a large amount of ammunition. Newland was taken into custody and transported to the Knox County Jail. He’s facing two class 2 felony charges of burglary, a class 2 felony charge of burglary from a motor vehicle, and is charged with illegal possession of ammunition. Newland has a preliminary hearing in Knox County Court scheduled for September 13th.
