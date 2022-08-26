ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

411’s WWE Rivals Episode Eight Report: Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero

-Not sure how many episodes we have left of this series, but I hope there is a second season as it has been fun to recap. Tonight, it’s Rey vs. Eddie! Let’s get to it!. – As a reminder Freddie Prinze Jr hosts a roundtable during this show and we cut back to them between the talking heads and videos from time to time. This week at the table with Freddie: Bayley, JBL, Kevin Nash, and Natalya.
411mania.com

Sign Mocking Sasha Banks Confiscated During Last Night’s WWE Raw

A fan tried to take a shot at Sasha Banks with a sign on last night’s WWE Raw, only to have security step in to remove it. Monday night’s show saw a fan in the front row hold up a sign which read, “We want Naomi not Botcha Banks.” This is of course in reference to reports that Naomi and Banks are reported to be returning to the company after they’ve been on indefinite suspension for walking out of Raw in May.
411mania.com

WWE Sunday Stunner Results 8.28.22: Riddle Takes On Seth Rollins, More

WWE held their latest Sunday Stunner live event tonight featuring Riddle battling Seth Rollins in a Street Fight and more. You can see the results from the Manchester, New Hampshire show below per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos def. The Street Profits. * Ciampa...
411mania.com

Card For Tonight’s NWA 74 Night Two

Night two of NWA 74 takes place tonight, and an updated lineup for the PPV is online. You can see the card below for the show, which airs at 7 PM ET on FITE TV from St. Louis, Missouri:. * NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: Trevor Murdoch vs. Tyrus. *...
411mania.com

WWE News: Seth Rollins & Matt Riddle Brawl After Raw, Dominik Refuses to Fight Rhea Ripley

– Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle took it to each other all the way to the ring once tonight’s WWE Raw went off the air. Monday night’s show saw the two have an intense promo against each other and even battle in the parking lot outside the arena before the show. The post-show angle for WWE Raw saw the two fight their way down to the ring ahead of their match at Clash at the Castle on Saturday:
411mania.com

Note On Backstage Discussion About Roman Reigns’ Title Reign (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

Roman Reigns is set to hit two years as the WWE Universal champion tomorrow, with a celebration planned for Friday’s Smackdown. However, the good times may be about to end soon. According to a new report from Wrestlevotes, there have been creative discussions backstage about Reigns dropping one or both of his championships.
411mania.com

WWE Has Reportedly Discussed Bringing Back Braun Strowman, Update On Bronson Reed

A couple more names have been discussed for potential WWE returns in Braun Strowman and Bronson Reed, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that Strowman has been among those names pitched or discussed within WWE to come back in, and they have also confirmed a report from last week that WWE has interest in bringing Reed back to the company.
411mania.com

Pro Wrestling Community Coming Together To Raise Money For Steve McMichael

Cu Communications has announced that the pro wrestling community is coming together to raise money for Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael. It was announced back in April that McMichael had been diagnosed with ALS, better known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. Here’s the press release for the ‘Money for Mongo’ event:
411mania.com

WWE News: Cameron Grimes Turns Down Joe Gacy’s Offer On NXT, Zoey Stark Beats Kiana James

– Cameron Grimes rejected Joe Gacy’s offer to join The Schism on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. Tuesday night’s episode saw Gacy and The Dyad appear in the ring, with Gacy promoting The Dyad up the Schism’s “tree.” He then called out Grimes, who rejected Gacy’s offer and said he didn’t need anyone’s help. Gacy then referenced Grimes’ late father, which led to Grimes attacking Dyad only to get a hug from Gacy:
411mania.com

Sammy Guevara Maintains He Is Not “Difficult To Work With”

In the wake of the Eddie Kingston/Sammy Guevara conflict, drama has certainly been on the rise in AEW. Guevara’s unflattering comments regarding Kingston in a recent promo gave rise to a backstage altercation that has both wrestlers making public statements to handle the aftermath. Guevara addressed reports of his working reputation on his YouTube channel today in order to provide his own side of things (per Fightful). You can read a highlight and watch the full vlog below.
411mania.com

WWE News: Stephanie McMahon on Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month, Playlist Showcases Roman Reigns’ Title Defenses, Top 10 Raw Moments

– Yesterday, WWE Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil announced a $100,000 donation to Connor’s Cure by the Bullard Family Foundation to kick off Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month. WWE CEO Stephanie McMahon issued the following statements on Pediatric Cancer Awareness month and O’Neil’s donation via Twitter:. “Tonight @WWE...
