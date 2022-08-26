Oakland police report missing 9-year-old boy

UPDATE: The 9-year-old Juanaeh Newton has been found, the Oakland Police Department tweeted .

OAKLAND, Calif. ( KRON ) — The Oakland Police Department is reporting a missing 9-year-old boy who was last seen Thursday at around 1:15 p.m. on the 7200 block of Krause Avenue. Juanaeh Newton is considered to be at risk due to his age, Oakland police tweeted .

Juanaeh was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt with dinosaurs on the front, blue jeans and black Jordan shoes. He is 4-foot-7, 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

California Highway Patrol issued an alert for this missing boy. Juabaeh was last seen at Markham Elementary School, according to CHP.

If you have any information on Juanaeh’s location, Oakland police encourage you to call the OPD Missing Person’s Unit (510) 238-3641.

