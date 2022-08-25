Read full article on original website
Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame inductee Chris Anthony announces tour for ‘Mission Mt. Mangart’
Professional skier, filmmaker, and Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame inductee, Chris Anthony, announced the tour dates for the award-winning documentary, “Mission Mt. Mangart” on Tuesday. The film follows the U.S. Army’s legendary 10th Mountain Division’s trailblazing efforts, which were led by volunteers during the experimental infantry unit in...
Colorado voters will be asked to approve meals for all students in November
This November, Colorado voters will see a ballot measure to approve a high-income tax, which would create a consistent funding source for free meals for all students in the state’s public schools. Dubbed Healthy School Meals for All, the Colorado ballot measure aims to create a permanent funding source...
Letter: Matt Solomon understands the needs of Colorado
Attending the Moving Mountains Eagle County Candidate forum on Aug. 18 was truly a refreshing treat. The candidates who chose to attend and participate did an outstanding job. They were informative, civil and relaxed. Kudos to Meghan Lukens, candidate for Colorado House District 26, who had to fill the entire...
Lawyers begin attempt to appeal conviction of social media influencer David Lesh
Colorado influencer and entrepreneur David Lesh was charged and convicted in federal court last fall for illegally driving a snowmobile at Keystone Resort’s terrain park while the resort was closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. New Civil Liberties Alliance filed a brief on Tuesday appealing Lesh’s conviction in U.S. District...
Letter: The rest of the story
The Vail Daily’s coverage of last week’s public debate for Colorado Senate District 8 and House District 26, unfortunately, mentioned only the Senate candidates (Dylan Roberts and Matt Solomon). Meghan Lukens, candidate for House District 26, also participated despite the fact that her opponent declined to attend. These...
Lewis: A question of fairness
I grew up and spent my early career living in Colorado. Ultimately, I needed to move for work, first to Texas, then Massachusetts, and then California. When I moved to California in 2007, I discovered that they had implemented a wild regulation called Proposition 13 for real estate taxes. Essentially Prop 13 cut property taxes to 1976 levels (for existing homeowners) and restricted tax increases to no more than 2% annually. It was touted as a way to allow people on fixed incomes to stay in their houses.
Michael Bennet shares stories of climate battles in Congress at campaign stop in Eagle
Locals on Wednesday in Eagle got to see what Sen. Michael Bennet called a different viewpoint than he often expresses during a campaign stop at Grand Ave. Grill. “Last year, we talked a lot about the dysfunction in Washington, and the inability to really get anything done, and it’s been like that off and on for an awful lot of the time that I’ve been in there, I regret to say,” Bennet said. “Having said that, if you look at the last 12 months or so, it is extraordinary what’s been accomplished.”
Broncos beat Vikings in preseason closer, assess roster before cutdown day
DENVER (AP) — Third-year defensive tackle McTelvin Agim’s spot on the Denver Broncos roster is all but assured. Still, he went into the final tune-up determined to stand out in case he finds himself looking for work. Agim forced two fumbles and broke up two passes in the...
