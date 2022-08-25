ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail Daily

Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame inductee Chris Anthony announces tour for ‘Mission Mt. Mangart’

Professional skier, filmmaker, and Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame inductee, Chris Anthony, announced the tour dates for the award-winning documentary, “Mission Mt. Mangart” on Tuesday. The film follows the U.S. Army’s legendary 10th Mountain Division’s trailblazing efforts, which were led by volunteers during the experimental infantry unit in...
Vail Daily

Letter: Matt Solomon understands the needs of Colorado

Attending the Moving Mountains Eagle County Candidate forum on Aug. 18 was truly a refreshing treat. The candidates who chose to attend and participate did an outstanding job. They were informative, civil and relaxed. Kudos to Meghan Lukens, candidate for Colorado House District 26, who had to fill the entire...
Vail Daily

Letter: The rest of the story

The Vail Daily’s coverage of last week’s public debate for Colorado Senate District 8 and House District 26, unfortunately, mentioned only the Senate candidates (Dylan Roberts and Matt Solomon). Meghan Lukens, candidate for House District 26, also participated despite the fact that her opponent declined to attend. These...
Vail Daily

Lewis: A question of fairness

I grew up and spent my early career living in Colorado. Ultimately, I needed to move for work, first to Texas, then Massachusetts, and then California. When I moved to California in 2007, I discovered that they had implemented a wild regulation called Proposition 13 for real estate taxes. Essentially Prop 13 cut property taxes to 1976 levels (for existing homeowners) and restricted tax increases to no more than 2% annually. It was touted as a way to allow people on fixed incomes to stay in their houses.
Vail Daily

Michael Bennet shares stories of climate battles in Congress at campaign stop in Eagle

Locals on Wednesday in Eagle got to see what Sen. Michael Bennet called a different viewpoint than he often expresses during a campaign stop at Grand Ave. Grill. “Last year, we talked a lot about the dysfunction in Washington, and the inability to really get anything done, and it’s been like that off and on for an awful lot of the time that I’ve been in there, I regret to say,” Bennet said. “Having said that, if you look at the last 12 months or so, it is extraordinary what’s been accomplished.”
