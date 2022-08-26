Finalist for vice president of medical affairs and Carver College of Medicine dean Cristen Page emphasizes patient care

Read full article on original website
Daily Iowan
Third finalist for Vice President of Medical Affairs and Carver College of Medicine Dean Selwyn Rogers discusses equity, healthcare plans for UI
The third finalist candidate for the University of Iowa vice president of medical affairs and Carver College of Medicine dean, Selwyn Rogers Jr., focused on equity in health care during his open forum in the Medical Education Research Facility on Monday. “We’re all striving to achieve equity in the spaces...
Daily Iowan
UI announces Selwyn Rogers Jr. as third candidate for vice president of medical affairs, College of Medicine dean
Selwyn Rogers Jr. is the third finalist announced in the search for the next University of Iowa vice president for medical affairs and Carver College of Medicine dean. Current Carver College of Medicine Dean and Vice President of Medical Affairs Brooks Jackson announced his intended departure in February and will continue to hold his position until his successor is hired.
Daily Iowan
UI Fraternity and Sorority Life primary recruitment declines during pandemic, FIJI lawsuit
University of Iowa’s Fraternity and Sorority Life reported low student recruitment numbers in the first weeks of the fall semester, regardless of the larger expected enrollment of the class of 2026. The UI Panhellenic Council cited 260 new members signed up for sorority recruitment, compared to 380 student’s last...
voiceofalexandria.com
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Iowa City
Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Iowa City, IA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Daily Iowan
University of Iowa brings gaming to campus in Iowa Memorial Union esports room
An official esports room is coming to the University of Iowa Memorial Union this fall. With the esports audience now at over half a billion people, the UI is taking advantage of the many opportunities a unified esports community could bring to the school and its students by bringing an esports lounge in room G335 of the IMU. The room is set to open early this semester.
Daily Iowan
New historical site honors Meskwaki Nation, Black members of Johnson County
Tucked away on the corner of Sand Road and Napoleon Street south of Iowa City, a slice of land which dates back to the 1800s is Johnson County’s newest dedicated historical site. The piece of land, called Remembrance Park, honors Jenny, a member of the Meskwaki Nation, and Mogawk,...
iowa.media
Bettendorf survey asks students for political leanings
Yesterday we told you about a survey given to students in Bettendorf that asked students what names and pronouns they wanted teachers to use in the classroom and what names and pronouns students wanted teachers to use with their parents. Another survey given to students in the district asked about...
cbs2iowa.com
2nd grade class at Wilkins Elementary make decorations for their teacher's wedding
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Brandi Hamdorf, a 2nd grade teacher at Wilkins Elementary in the Linn-Mar Community School District got married over the summer. Now Mrs. Rickhard, her first second grade class at the school wanted to help with decorations. Found all over the tables were drawings and letters...
Daily Iowan
Iowa volleyball senior Edina Schmidt flourishing in new position
Germany native Edina Schmidt knew she would have big shoes to fill with her mother, Katrine, earning a spot on the German national volleyball team. But Schmidt, an outside hitter for Iowa volleyball, did just that and more. Before coming to the U.S., Schmidt racked up two German championships, six...
btpowerhouse.com
Iowa Offers 2025 Combo Guard Jeremiah Fears, Jr.
Last month, the Iowa Hawkeyes put out a key offer in the 2025 recruiting cycle. Fran McCaffery and his staff decided to offer 2025 prospect Jeremiah Fears, Jr. Fans have to be really excited about this development. Fears comes out of Joliet, Illinois and plays for Joliet West along with...
Daily Iowan
UI professor Megan Gogerty turns pain into joy with new Riverside Theatre production
Megan Gogerty, associate professor of instruction at the University of Iowa, said she has experienced a terrible year. Without going into too much detail, Gogerty said she faced difficulties in her personal life. Rather than letting it negativity get the best of her, Gogerty wrote a one-woman play that will premiere on Sept. 9 at Riverside Theatre.
3 News Now
Iowa cities struggle to remove dying ash trees
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A three-story mature ash tree hangs over Sara Turnquist’s property in Iowa City. It has shaded her children’s play dates, meetups with neighbors and driveway basketball games for years. The once-luscious tree is now dying thanks to the invasive emerald ash borer...
KCJJ
IC Police increase school presence at City High after students approached by men last week
The Iowa City Police Department is increasing its presence in and around Iowa City High School after two men reportedly approached multiple students on Friday. The Daily Iowan reports that a student was reportedly approached by two white males on Lucas Street when walking home after school. They allegedly asked if the student wanted to play a game. The student declined and quickly headed home to notify their parents, who contacted police.
Eastern Iowa Plant With Wastewater Violations Closes Permanently
Eastern Iowa is losing an employer. According to Mississippi Valley Publishing, ADM, an American multinational food processing and commodity trading corporation is closing its doors in Keokuk Iowa. As of right now, it is uncertain how many employees will be affected by the closure. The article says that officials from...
KCRG.com
Son remembers Catherine Stickley ahead of federal trial connected to her death
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Christopher Petersen has spent the last eleven years grappling with the trauma of his mother’s death. Prosecutors say in 2011, Johnathan Mitchell stabbed 54-year-old Catherine Stickley 18 times in the neck and head and stole cash from her in a Cedar Rapids alley. Mitchell is charged with interference with commerce by robbery and faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted. His federal trial is expected to begin on August 29.
Daily Iowan
Coralville fashion designer brings adaptive clothing to customers
After Coralville resident K. Fox could not find comfortable clothing to wear with a stomach disorder in fast fashion stores, they created their own brand –– Eightfold Fox. “Naturally, I gravitated towards making sure that [the clothes] did not press on my stomach, and they weren’t one size fits at one time because that’s very uncomfortable for me with my digestive disorder,” Fox said. “You can adjust that for whatever size you are that day and it’s going to look fantastic on you.”
Daily Iowan
Photos: Kevin Kinney’s Barbecue Bash
Campaign volunteer Dominic Patathie guides parking during the Kinney Summer BBQ Bash at the Kinney Family Farm in Oxford, Iowa on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Democratic candidate Kevin Kinney, D-Iowa, is running for Iowa Senate, District 39.
Daily Iowan
Iowa election officials navigating new GOP election law ahead of midterms
As Iowa election officials prepare for the midterm elections, county auditors could face criminal penalties under a recent law passed in the GOP-controlled legislature. Senate File 413, signed in March 2021, made it illegal for election officials to fail to follow state guidance and state election laws. They could face up to 5 years in jail and a fine of at least $750 but not more than $7,500.
Daily Iowan
Iowa City’s Latino Fest animates city streets
Dancers donned in colorful traditional clothing skipped and swayed to folk tunes enlivened by quick drumbeats outside the Pedestrian Mall on Saturday as part of the celebration of Iowa City’s Latino Festival. The audience was moved into cheering and clapping, and many rushed onto the stage to join the...
