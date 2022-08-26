Finalist for vice president of medical affairs and Carver College of Medicine dean Cristen Page emphasizes patient care

After Coralville resident K. Fox could not find comfortable clothing to wear with a stomach disorder in fast fashion stores, they created their own brand –– Eightfold Fox. “Naturally, I gravitated towards making sure that [the clothes] did not press on my stomach, and they weren’t one size fits at one time because that’s very uncomfortable for me with my digestive disorder,” Fox said. “You can adjust that for whatever size you are that day and it’s going to look fantastic on you.”

